IND vs AUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत पर सचिन तेंदुलकर, सौरव गांगुली सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने दी अपनी राय

महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर और बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली की अगुवाई में खेल जगत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जज्बे और धैर्य का अनूठा प्रदर्शन कर चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज को 2-1 से अपने नाम करने वाली भारतीय टीम की जमकर तारीफ की। भारतीय टीम ने एडिलेड में हुए पहले मैच में शर्मनाक हार के बाद कप्तान विराट कोहली और कई अन्य अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों की गैरमौजूदगी में शानदार वापसी करते हुए ब्रिसबेन में चौथे टेस्ट में तीन विकेट की जीत के साथ बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी को अपने पास बरकरार रखने में सफल रही।
इस मौके पर मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा कि टीम को हर सेशन में नया नायक मिला। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ''हर बार जब हमारे हौसले को ठेस पहुंची, हमने संघर्ष किया, टक्कर दी। हमने निडर लेकिन बेपरवाही से नहीं, क्रिकेट खेलने का आत्मविश्वास दिखाया। चोटों और अनिश्चितताओं का जज्बे और आत्मविश्वास के साथ सामना किया। यह सबसे बड़ी सीरीज जीत में से एक है। भारत को बधाई।''
For all of us in 🇮🇳 & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021
The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW
पूर्व कप्तान गांगुली ने ट्वीट किया, ''एक उल्लेखनीय जीत, ऑस्ट्रेलिया जाकर इस तरह से एक टेस्ट सीरीज जीतने के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास में हमेशा के लिए याद किया जाएगा। बीसीसीआई ने टीम को पांच करोड़ रूपये का बोनस देने की घोषणा की। यह जीत किसी कीमत से परे है। दौरे पर गए सभी खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार खेल दिखाया।''
Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party..— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ कई यादगार पारियां खेलने वाले पूर्व बल्लेबाज वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने शुभमन गिल और ऋषभ पंत जैसे युवा खिलाड़ियों के साथ कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे की तारीफ की।
उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, ''सीरीज में टीम इंडिया की लिए ऐतिहासिक जीत। गिल और पंत जैसे युवाओं ने तब प्रदर्शन किया जब इसकी सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत थी। रवि शास्त्री और सहयोगी स्टाफ की मेहनत को मेरा सलाम। इस टीम पर गर्व है, ऐसे लंबे समय में एक बार होता है।''
Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gilll and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages👏👏👏 #AUSvsIND— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021
उन्होंने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा, ''रहाणे ने टीम का शानदार नेतृत्व किया। युवाओं को काफी आत्मविश्वास दिया और पुजारा ने एक बार फिर अपना जुझारूपन दिखाया। युवा गेंदबाजी आक्रमण का भी शानदार योगदान।''
Excellent gesture from @ajinkyarahane88 and the indian team to Felicitate Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test Match. One more example of Sportsman Spirt from Rahane. How dignified he is even after achieving such a incredible win. #Leader #AUSvsIND— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021
चोट के कारण ब्रिसबेन टेस्ट के प्लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रहे रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ''माफी चाहता हूं कि यहां नहीं खेल सका लेकिन हमारी मेजबानी और कुछ मुश्किल क्रिकेट के लिए शुक्रिया। हम इस सीरीज को हमेशा याद रखेंगे।''
Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021
अपने ट्ववीट के जरिए चीजों को मजाकिया अंदाज में लिखने के लिए जाने जाने वाले पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेन्द्र सहवाग ने एक ट्रक के फोटो के साथ लिखा, ''खुशी के मारे पागल। यह नया भारत है। घर में घुसकर मारता है। एडिलेड में जो हुआ उसके बाद इन युवाओं ने हमें जीवन भर आनंद दिया है। हम विश्व कप जीते हैं लेकिन यह विशेष है। यही कारण है कि पंत काफी खास हैं।''
Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021
From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special.
And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special . pic.twitter.com/3CAQIkAuwq
इस सीरीज से पहले भारत की 4-0 से हार की भविष्यवाणी करने वाले इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वान ने ट्वीट किया, ''टेस्ट में सर्वकालिक महान जीत। भारत ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। आपने अगले साल होने वाली एशेज सीरीज के लिए इंग्लैंड को रास्ता दिखा दिया।'' उन्होंने दूसरे ट्वीट में कहा, ''ऐसा लग रहा है कि भारत से मेरे लिए कई ट्वीट आ रहे है।''
The Greatest Test series win of all time ... Well done #India you have just shown the way for England to get back those Ashes back later in the year ... 👍 https://t.co/eWKaKFfJ41— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2021
टेस्ट में भारत के लिए सबसे अधिक विकेट लेने वाले पूर्व लेग स्पिनर अनिल कुंबले ने भारतीय टीम को बधाई देते हुए कहा, ''जज्बा और कौशल के शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए टीम इंडिया को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। एक अद्भुत टेस्ट सीरीज कर सही परिणाम। उम्मीद है कि इससे टेस्ट मैच को चार दिन की करने की चर्चा का थोड़ी देर के लिए अंत होगा।''
Many congratulations Team India for the fabulous show of character and skill. A wonderful test series with the perfect result. Hopefully the end of discussion of 4 day tests for a while. #INDvsAUS— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 19, 2021