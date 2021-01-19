DA Image
19 जनवरी, 2021|3:50|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   IND vs AUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत पर सचिन तेंदुलकर, सौरव गांगुली सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने दी अपनी राय

IND vs AUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत पर सचिन तेंदुलकर, सौरव गांगुली सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने दी अपनी राय

team india after winning border gavaskar trophy photo-agency

महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर और बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली की अगुवाई में खेल जगत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जज्बे और धैर्य का अनूठा प्रदर्शन कर चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज को 2-1 से अपने नाम करने वाली भारतीय टीम की जमकर तारीफ की। भारतीय टीम ने एडिलेड में हुए पहले मैच में शर्मनाक हार के बाद कप्तान विराट कोहली और कई अन्य अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों की गैरमौजूदगी में शानदार वापसी करते हुए ब्रिसबेन में चौथे टेस्ट में तीन विकेट की जीत के साथ बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी को अपने पास बरकरार रखने में सफल रही।

इस मौके पर मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा कि टीम को हर सेशन में नया नायक मिला। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ''हर बार जब हमारे हौसले को ठेस पहुंची, हमने संघर्ष किया, टक्कर दी। हमने निडर लेकिन बेपरवाही से नहीं, क्रिकेट खेलने का आत्मविश्वास दिखाया। चोटों और अनिश्चितताओं का जज्बे और आत्मविश्वास के साथ सामना किया। यह सबसे बड़ी सीरीज जीत में से एक है। भारत को बधाई।''

पूर्व कप्तान गांगुली ने ट्वीट किया, ''एक उल्लेखनीय जीत, ऑस्ट्रेलिया जाकर इस तरह से एक टेस्ट सीरीज जीतने के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास में हमेशा के लिए याद किया जाएगा। बीसीसीआई ने टीम को पांच करोड़ रूपये का बोनस देने की घोषणा की। यह जीत किसी कीमत से परे है। दौरे पर गए सभी खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार खेल दिखाया।''

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ कई यादगार पारियां खेलने वाले पूर्व बल्लेबाज वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने शुभमन गिल और ऋषभ पंत जैसे युवा खिलाड़ियों के साथ कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे की तारीफ की। 
उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, ''सीरीज में टीम इंडिया की लिए ऐतिहासिक जीत। गिल और पंत जैसे युवाओं ने तब प्रदर्शन किया जब इसकी सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत थी। रवि शास्त्री और सहयोगी स्टाफ की मेहनत को मेरा सलाम। इस टीम पर गर्व है, ऐसे लंबे समय में एक बार होता है।''

उन्होंने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा, ''रहाणे ने टीम का शानदार नेतृत्व किया। युवाओं को काफी आत्मविश्वास दिया और पुजारा ने एक बार फिर अपना जुझारूपन दिखाया। युवा गेंदबाजी आक्रमण का भी शानदार योगदान।''

चोट के कारण ब्रिसबेन टेस्ट के प्लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रहे रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ''माफी चाहता हूं कि यहां नहीं खेल सका लेकिन हमारी मेजबानी और कुछ मुश्किल क्रिकेट के लिए शुक्रिया। हम इस सीरीज को हमेशा याद रखेंगे।''

अपने ट्ववीट के जरिए चीजों को मजाकिया अंदाज में लिखने के लिए जाने जाने वाले पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेन्द्र सहवाग ने एक ट्रक के फोटो के साथ लिखा, ''खुशी के मारे पागल। यह नया भारत है। घर में घुसकर मारता है। एडिलेड में जो हुआ उसके बाद इन युवाओं ने हमें जीवन भर आनंद दिया है। हम विश्व कप जीते हैं लेकिन यह विशेष है। यही कारण है कि पंत काफी खास हैं।''

इस सीरीज से पहले भारत की 4-0 से हार की भविष्यवाणी करने वाले इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वान ने ट्वीट किया, ''टेस्ट में सर्वकालिक महान जीत। भारत ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। आपने अगले साल होने वाली एशेज सीरीज के लिए इंग्लैंड को रास्ता दिखा दिया।'' उन्होंने दूसरे ट्वीट में कहा, ''ऐसा लग रहा है कि भारत से मेरे लिए कई ट्वीट आ रहे है।''

टेस्ट में भारत के लिए सबसे अधिक विकेट लेने वाले पूर्व लेग स्पिनर अनिल कुंबले ने भारतीय टीम को बधाई देते हुए कहा, ''जज्बा और कौशल के शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए टीम इंडिया को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। एक अद्भुत टेस्ट सीरीज कर सही परिणाम। उम्मीद है कि इससे टेस्ट मैच को चार दिन की करने की चर्चा का थोड़ी देर के लिए अंत होगा।''

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान का ePaper पढ़ें।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:india vs australia sachin tendulkar sourav ganguly virender sehwag anil kumble bcci michael vaughan reactions on indian history win in adelaide

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

भारत के 0-4 से हारने की भविष्यवाणी करने वाले माइकल वॉन ने टीम इंडिया के सीरीज जीतने पर जानिए क्या कहा

भारत के 0-4 से हारने की भविष्यवाणी करने वाले माइकल वॉन ने टीम इंडिया के सीरीज जीतने पर जानिए क्या कहा

पेट की चर्बी से चाहते हैं छुटकारा तो रोजाना डाइट में शामिल करें फूलगोभी सूप, नोट कर लें बनाने का सही तरीका

पेट की चर्बी से चाहते हैं छुटकारा तो रोजाना डाइट में शामिल करें फूलगोभी सूप, नोट कर लें बनाने का सही तरीका

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर जानिए विराट कोहली ने क्या कुछ कहा

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर जानिए विराट कोहली ने क्या कुछ कहा

BCCI ने टीम इंडिया को AUS में सीरीज जीतने पर दिया भारी भरकम बोनस

BCCI ने टीम इंडिया को AUS में सीरीज जीतने पर दिया भारी भरकम बोनस

LIVE AUSvIND: ब्रिसबेन में भारत ने AUS को चटाई धूल, सीरीज पर 2-1 से किया कब्जा

LIVE AUSvIND: ब्रिसबेन में भारत ने AUS को चटाई धूल, सीरीज पर 2-1 से किया कब्जा

बेसन की कढ़ी ही नहीं आलू कढ़ी भी होती है स्वाद में बेमिसाल, नोट करें ये चटपटी पजांबी Recipe

बेसन की कढ़ी ही नहीं आलू कढ़ी भी होती है स्वाद में बेमिसाल, नोट करें ये चटपटी पजांबी Recipe

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#KBC12#क्राइम#यूपी पंचायत चुनावहिन्दुस्तान मिशन शक्ति#जॉब्स

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें