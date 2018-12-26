DA Image

होमक्रिकेट

INDvAUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दो पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने उड़ाया मयंक अग्रवाल और इंडियन क्रिकेट का मजाक, मिला मुंहतोड़ जवाब

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दो पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने मिलकर भारतीय क्रिकेट और मयंक अग्रवाल का मजाक उड़ाया, जिसको लेकर फैन्स में काफी गुस्सा है। वहीं मयंक अग्रवाल ने इन दोनों को अपने बल्ले से जवाब दे डाला।

Mayank Agarwal

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच चार मैचो की टेस्ट सीरीज जारी है। सीरीज का तीसरा टेस्ट मैच मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला जा रहा है। मैच के पहले दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दो पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने लाइव कमेंट्री के दौरान मयंक अग्रवाल और भारत के डोमेस्टिक क्रिकेट का मजाक उड़ाया। ये करना दोनों को काफी महंगा पड़ा, क्योंकि मयंक अग्रवाल ने अपने बल्ले से दोनों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया और इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर भारतीय फैन्स ने इन दोनों को जमकर खरीखोटी सुनाई है।

मयंक अग्रवाल रणजी ट्रॉफी में ट्रिपल सेंचुरी लगा चुके हैं। जिस पर पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर केरी ओकीफ ने कमेंट किया, 'वो पारी तो कैंटीन में काम करने वाले और वेटरों के खिलाफ खेली गई पारी थी।' वहीं मार्क वॉ ने इस पर कमेंट किया कि भारत में 50 से ज्यादा बल्लेबाजी औसत मतलब असल में 40 का औसत होता है।

ind vs aus: फिफ्टी के साथ मयंक अग्रवाल के नाम जुड़ा ये खास रिकॉर्ड

ind vs aus 3rd TEST: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के साथ पहली बार हो रहा है ये संयोग

मयंक ने पहली पारी में 76 रन बना डाले और अपने बल्ले से ओकीफ को मुंहतोड़ जवाब भी दे डाला। वहीं इंडियन फैन्स का गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर निकला और इन दोनों को जमकर खरीखोटी सुनाईः

