INDvAUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दो पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने उड़ाया मयंक अग्रवाल और इंडियन क्रिकेट का मजाक, मिला मुंहतोड़ जवाब

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच चार मैचो की टेस्ट सीरीज जारी है। सीरीज का तीसरा टेस्ट मैच मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला जा रहा है। मैच के पहले दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दो पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने लाइव कमेंट्री के दौरान मयंक अग्रवाल और भारत के डोमेस्टिक क्रिकेट का मजाक उड़ाया। ये करना दोनों को काफी महंगा पड़ा, क्योंकि मयंक अग्रवाल ने अपने बल्ले से दोनों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया और इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर भारतीय फैन्स ने इन दोनों को जमकर खरीखोटी सुनाई है।

मयंक अग्रवाल रणजी ट्रॉफी में ट्रिपल सेंचुरी लगा चुके हैं। जिस पर पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर केरी ओकीफ ने कमेंट किया, 'वो पारी तो कैंटीन में काम करने वाले और वेटरों के खिलाफ खेली गई पारी थी।' वहीं मार्क वॉ ने इस पर कमेंट किया कि भारत में 50 से ज्यादा बल्लेबाजी औसत मतलब असल में 40 का औसत होता है।

मयंक ने पहली पारी में 76 रन बना डाले और अपने बल्ले से ओकीफ को मुंहतोड़ जवाब भी दे डाला। वहीं इंडियन फैन्स का गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर निकला और इन दोनों को जमकर खरीखोटी सुनाईः

@FOXSportsAUS Kerry O’Keefe is a racist C**t saying Indian Domestic cricket is sh*t and players in the Indian top order made domestic hundreds against chefs from Railways! #sacktheskull — Nayan (@NayanNayyar) December 26, 2018

Mark Waugh said that 50 average in India is like 40.

Kerry O'Keefe said that Mayank Agarwal scored 300 against some Canteen people & Waiters.

Basically trying to prove that it is very Easy to score runs in Indian Domestic cricket & that Mayank's record means nothing. — Dharmil Sanghani (@sanghanidharmil) December 26, 2018

Kerry O'Keefe how dare you make a racist comment by saying "Agarwal scored 300 against waiters" ..



Sandpaper guys STFU! #AUSvIND — Vijayendra Kosigi (@kosigi_vijay11) December 26, 2018

Mark waugh and keefe being racist lol no wonder aussies are known convicts — Demiurge (@Ainzoon) December 26, 2018

So Mark Waugh and O'Keefe were undermining India's FC cricket. Quite funny topic to comment on when Aus batting line-up is called their weakest ever since they couldn't find anyone in their domestic circuit to replace their cheats. #INDvAUS @sanjaymanjrekar @melindafarrell — Vedang (@vedang09) December 26, 2018