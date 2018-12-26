ind vs aus 3rd test: मयंक के मुरीद हुए दिग्गज क्रिकेटर, वीरू ने कही ये बड़ी बात

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेली जा रही है। मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (Melbourne Cricket Ground) पर जारी तीसरे टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन डेब्यू कर रहे मयंक अग्रवाल ने 76 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली। मयंक ने 161 गेंदों पर ये रन बनाए। मयंक की तारीफ कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर कर रहे हैं।

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा कि मयंक को जो मौका मिला, उसे उसने बखूबी भुनाया है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने चेतेश्वर पुजारा और विराट कोहली की भी जमकर तारीफ की। वीरू ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'मैं मयंक अग्रवाल के लिए बहुत खुश हूं। उसने अपने मौके का इंतजार किया और बड़े मौके पर इसे भुनाया। पुजारा हमेशा की तरह सॉलिड और विराट भी अच्छे नजर आ रहे हैं। भारत को पहली पारी में ज्यादा रन बनाने होंगे।'

Very happy for @mayankcricket . Has waited for his opportunity and has made it count on the big stage. Pujara solid as ever and Kohli looking good. India will need to bat big in the first innings #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/iKtzIDXvXJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 26, 2018

भारत ने पहले दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक 89 ओवर में 215 रन बना लिए हैं, जबकि हनुमा विहारी और मयंक अग्रवाल के रूप में दो विकेट गंवाए हैं। पहले दिन भारत का रनरेट काफी स्लो रहा ऐसे में पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज आर पी सिंह ने टीम इंडिया को सलाह दी है कि मैच के दूसरे दिन कुछ तेजी से रन बनाए जाएं।

I think India should be very happy with the way things turned up for them on day 1. Loved watching @mayankcricket bat, they just need to push up the scoring rate tomorrow.#AUSvIND #TestCricket #cricket — R P Singh (@rpsingh) December 26, 2018

जानिए किसने क्या कुछ कहा-

Really good to see the way @mayankcricket batted.His hard work in domestic cricket clearly showed at the international level. Well done young man #AUSvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 26, 2018

A great first day in #Melbourne! @mayankcricket with a smashing test debut. @imVkohli and @cheteshwar1 Pujara sailing the ship ahead slowly but surely for India. Good one boys! 🇮🇳 #AusvsIndia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 26, 2018

A well beginning is half done !! Well batted @mayankcricket for ur runs on debut !! A complete sense that u belong at the international level and the positivity with which u batted was a pleasure to see !! Well done young man .🏏🏏#AUSvIND #Boxing day test !! pic.twitter.com/VSpzbaJGqg — Mithun Manhas 🇮🇳 (@MithunManhas) December 26, 2018