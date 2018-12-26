DA Image

होमक्रिकेट

ind vs aus 3rd test: मयंक के मुरीद हुए दिग्गज क्रिकेटर, वीरू ने कही ये बड़ी बात

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चार मैचों की सीरीज का तीसरा टेस्ट मैच मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला जा रहा है। मैच के पहले दिन के हीरो मयंक अग्रवाल रहे। जानिए उनके बारे में किसने क्या कहा।

Mayank Agarwal

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेली जा रही है। मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (Melbourne Cricket Ground) पर जारी तीसरे टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन डेब्यू कर रहे मयंक अग्रवाल ने 76 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली। मयंक ने 161 गेंदों पर ये रन बनाए। मयंक की तारीफ कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर कर रहे हैं।

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा कि मयंक को जो मौका मिला, उसे उसने बखूबी भुनाया है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने चेतेश्वर पुजारा और विराट कोहली की भी जमकर तारीफ की। वीरू ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'मैं मयंक अग्रवाल के लिए बहुत खुश हूं। उसने अपने मौके का इंतजार किया और बड़े मौके पर इसे भुनाया। पुजारा हमेशा की तरह सॉलिड और विराट भी अच्छे नजर आ रहे हैं। भारत को पहली पारी में ज्यादा रन बनाने होंगे।'

ind vs aus 3rd TEST: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के साथ पहली बार हो रहा है ये संयोग

ind vs aus: फिफ्टी के साथ मयंक अग्रवाल के नाम जुड़ा ये खास रिकॉर्ड

भारत ने पहले दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक 89 ओवर में 215 रन बना लिए हैं, जबकि हनुमा विहारी और मयंक अग्रवाल के रूप में दो विकेट गंवाए हैं। पहले दिन भारत का रनरेट काफी स्लो रहा ऐसे में पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज आर पी सिंह ने टीम इंडिया को सलाह दी है कि मैच के दूसरे दिन कुछ तेजी से रन बनाए जाएं।

ind vs aus 3rd test day-1: मेलबर्न टेस्ट के पहले दिन की पांच बड़ी बातें, मयंक रहे हीरो

ind vs aus: 1947 के बाद ऐसा करने वाले पहले इंडियन ओपनर बने मयंक अग्रवाल

जानिए किसने क्या कुछ कहा-

