विभिन्न मुद्दों पर सपा, कांग्रेस और अन्य दलों के सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण राज्यसभा की बैठक शुरू होने के करीब 15 मिनट बाद ही दोपहर दो बजे तक के लिए स्थगित
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सार्वजनिक शौचालय स्वच्छ रखने को मौलिक अधिकार बनाए जाने की मांग करने वाली जनहित याचिका को खारिज कर दिया
एशियन कप फुटबॉल: सुनील क्षेत्री ने दागे दो गोल, मेसी को पछाड़ा, गोल औसत में रोनाल्डो से भी बेहतर
LIVE ASIAN CUP INDvsTHA: भारत के लिए खेल के 26वें मिनट में सुनील छेत्री ने पेनल्टी पर किया पहला गोल
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: राजनाथ सिंह संकल्प पत्र और अरुण जेटली प्रचार-प्रसार प्रमुख बने
बीजेपी की पश्चिम बंगाल इकाई के प्रमुख दिलीप घोष ने कहा है कि ममता बनर्जी के देश की पहली बंगाली प्रधानमंत्री बनने की अच्छी संभावनाएं हैं
राम मंदिर और तीन तलाक जैसे मुद्दों से एनडीए को हो सकता है नुकसान: चिराग पासवान
खनन घोटालाः अखिलेश यादव व गायत्री प्रजापति पर सीबीआई की नजर
महाराष्ट्र के 2019 के कैलेंडर में आंबेडकर, फुले की पुण्यतिथि नदारद
The Accidental Prime Minister:गोलगप्पे वाले ने निभाया अटल जी का किरदार
होमक्रिकेट

सुनील गावस्कर ने बताया ऐतिहासिक पल, क्रिकेट दिग्गजों ने टीम इंडिया को दी बधाई

भारत ने 2017 में अपने घरेलू मैदानों पर सीरीज 2-1 से जीतकर यह ट्रॉफी जीती थी। टीम इंडिया की इस जीत पर क्रिकेट जगत से उन्हें जमकर बधाइयां मिल रही हैं। 

Team India (Twitter/BCCI)

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने 71 साल के लंबे इंतजार को खत्म करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरजमीं पर पहली बार टेस्ट सीरीज जीतकर अपने क्रिकेट इतिहास में स्वर्णिम अध्याय जोड़ा। सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (SCG) पर चौथा और अंतिम टेस्ट मैच खराब मौसम और बारिश के कारण ड्रॉ छूटा और इस तरह से भारत सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम करने में सफल रहा। इसके साथ ही उसने बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी भी अपने पास बरकरार रखी। भारत ने 2017 में अपने घरेलू मैदानों पर सीरीज 2-1 से जीतकर यह ट्रॉफी जीती थी। टीम इंडिया की इस जीत पर क्रिकेट जगत से उन्हें जमकर बधाइयां मिल रही हैं। 

भारत ने स्वतंत्रता मिलने के कुछ दिन बाद पहली बार 1947-48 में लाला अमरनाथ की अगुवाई में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का दौरा किया था। तब उसका सामना सर डॉन ब्रैडमैन की अजेय ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम से था। तब से लेकर अब जाकर भारत का सीरीज जीतने का इंतजार विराट कोहली की टीम ने खत्म किया।

विराट एंड कंपनी ने 71 साल बाद रचा इतिहास, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई धरती पर सीरीज जीतने वाली पहली एशियाई टीम

इस जीत के बाद विराट कोहली ने कहा, ''सबसे पहले मैं यह कहना चाहता हूं कि मुझे इस टीम का हिस्सा होने पर कभी इतना अधिक गर्व नहीं हुआ जितना अभी इस समय हो रहा है। हमने एक संस्कृति विकसित की। हमारे बदलाव की शुरुआत यही पर हुई थी जहां मैंने कप्तान पद संभाला था और मुझे विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि चार साल बाद हम यहां जीतने में सफल रहे। मैं केवल एक शब्द कह सकता हूं कि मुझे इस टीम की अगुवाई करने में फख्र महसूस होता है। यह मेरे लिये सम्मान है। खिलाड़ियों के प्रयास से ही कप्तान अच्छा साबित होता है।''

VIDEO:  सीरीज जीतने के बाद विराट के साथ मैदान पर उतरीं अनुष्का

भारत के महानतम सलामी बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर ने कहा, ''यह भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए ऐतिहासिक क्षण है।'' सुनील गावस्कर के साथ क्रिकेट जगत के दिग्गजों ने सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई दी है। 

बता दें कि भारत के पास सीरीज 3-1 से जीतने का मौका था लेकिन बारिश ने उसकी उम्मीदों पर पानी फेर दिया। भारत ने अपनी पहली पारी सात विकेट पर 622 रन बनाकर समाप्त घोषित की थी जिसके जवाब में ऑस्ट्रेलिया 300 रन पर आउट हो गया और उसे अपनी धरती पर पिछले 30 साल में पहली बार फॉलोऑन के लिए उतरना पड़ा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दूसरी पारी में बिना किसी नुकसान के छह रन बनाए।  बारिश की वजह से पांचवें और अंतिम दिन का खेल नहीं हो पाया और अंपायरों ने लंच के बाद मैच ड्रॉ करने का फैसला किया।

दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
न्यूजीलैंड319/7(50.0)
vs
श्रीलंका298/10(46.2)
न्यूजीलैंड ने श्रीलंका को 21 रनों से हराया
Sat, 05 Jan 2019 06:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
पाकिस्तान(177),294
vs
दक्षिण अफ्रीका(431),43/1
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने पाकिस्तान को 9 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 02:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
न्यूजीलैंड371/7(50.0)
vs
श्रीलंका326/10(49.0)
न्यूजीलैंड ने श्रीलंका को 45 रनों से हराया
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 06:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथाटेस्ट
भारत(622),/
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया300/10
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओर भारत के बीच मैच ड्रॉ
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 05:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
