सुनील गावस्कर ने बताया ऐतिहासिक पल, क्रिकेट दिग्गजों ने टीम इंडिया को दी बधाई

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने 71 साल के लंबे इंतजार को खत्म करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरजमीं पर पहली बार टेस्ट सीरीज जीतकर अपने क्रिकेट इतिहास में स्वर्णिम अध्याय जोड़ा। सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (SCG) पर चौथा और अंतिम टेस्ट मैच खराब मौसम और बारिश के कारण ड्रॉ छूटा और इस तरह से भारत सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम करने में सफल रहा। इसके साथ ही उसने बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी भी अपने पास बरकरार रखी। भारत ने 2017 में अपने घरेलू मैदानों पर सीरीज 2-1 से जीतकर यह ट्रॉफी जीती थी। टीम इंडिया की इस जीत पर क्रिकेट जगत से उन्हें जमकर बधाइयां मिल रही हैं।

भारत ने स्वतंत्रता मिलने के कुछ दिन बाद पहली बार 1947-48 में लाला अमरनाथ की अगुवाई में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का दौरा किया था। तब उसका सामना सर डॉन ब्रैडमैन की अजेय ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम से था। तब से लेकर अब जाकर भारत का सीरीज जीतने का इंतजार विराट कोहली की टीम ने खत्म किया।

इस जीत के बाद विराट कोहली ने कहा, ''सबसे पहले मैं यह कहना चाहता हूं कि मुझे इस टीम का हिस्सा होने पर कभी इतना अधिक गर्व नहीं हुआ जितना अभी इस समय हो रहा है। हमने एक संस्कृति विकसित की। हमारे बदलाव की शुरुआत यही पर हुई थी जहां मैंने कप्तान पद संभाला था और मुझे विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि चार साल बाद हम यहां जीतने में सफल रहे। मैं केवल एक शब्द कह सकता हूं कि मुझे इस टीम की अगुवाई करने में फख्र महसूस होता है। यह मेरे लिये सम्मान है। खिलाड़ियों के प्रयास से ही कप्तान अच्छा साबित होता है।''

भारत के महानतम सलामी बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर ने कहा, ''यह भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए ऐतिहासिक क्षण है।'' सुनील गावस्कर के साथ क्रिकेट जगत के दिग्गजों ने सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई दी है।

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for making history, winning in Australia for the 1st time is a proud achievement for all of India. @cheteshwar1 & the whole Indian bowling attack was just unstoppable this series. Was thrilling to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 bowling https://t.co/mKZHXWbinJ — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) January 7, 2019

Q: "Is this your best achievement?"

Kohli: "By far. It has to be at the top of the pile!"



बता दें कि भारत के पास सीरीज 3-1 से जीतने का मौका था लेकिन बारिश ने उसकी उम्मीदों पर पानी फेर दिया। भारत ने अपनी पहली पारी सात विकेट पर 622 रन बनाकर समाप्त घोषित की थी जिसके जवाब में ऑस्ट्रेलिया 300 रन पर आउट हो गया और उसे अपनी धरती पर पिछले 30 साल में पहली बार फॉलोऑन के लिए उतरना पड़ा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दूसरी पारी में बिना किसी नुकसान के छह रन बनाए। बारिश की वजह से पांचवें और अंतिम दिन का खेल नहीं हो पाया और अंपायरों ने लंच के बाद मैच ड्रॉ करने का फैसला किया।