ind vs aus 4th test: सहवाग ने समझाया चेतेश्वर के नाम का मतलब, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज जारी है। सीरीज का आखिरी मैच सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (Sydney Cricket Ground) में खेला जा रहा है। सिडनी टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन चेतेश्वर पुजारा 193 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। पुजारा डबल सेंचुरी से महज सात रनों से चूक गए। ट्विटर पर उनकी बल्लेबाजी की खूब तारीफ हो रही है। पुजारा की बल्लेबाजी के लिए वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने एक खास ट्वीट किया है।

वीरू ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'चित के ईश्वर, भगवान शिव का एक नाम- चेतेश्वर पुजारा। सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की संभावनाओं को खत्म कर दिया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सीरीज में सबसे ज्यादा गेंद का सामना करने वाले बल्लेबाज। जबर्दस्त 193 रन, यादगार पारी।' पुजारा इस सीरीज में 500 से ज्यादा रन बना चुके हैं, जिसमें तीन सेंचुरी शामिल हैं। पुजारा ने 373 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 193 रनों की पारी खेली। इस दौरान उन्होंने कई रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम कर लिए।

Chitt ke Ishwar, another name for Lord Shiva - Cheteshwar Pujara.

Destroyed Australia’s chances in the series, most number of balls batted by an Indian in a series against Australia. Outstanding 193, memorable knock pic.twitter.com/jEcTWhs7kQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 4, 2019

पुजारा की बल्लेबाजी की हर तरफ खूब तारीफ हो रही है। भारत ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया। केएल राहुल 9 रन बनाकर आउट हुए और पुजारा बल्लेबाजी के लिए आए। पुजारा ने मयंक अग्रवाल, विराट कोहली, अजिंक्य रहाणे, हनुमा विहारी और ऋषभ पंत के साथ साझेदारियां निभाकर भारत को मजबूत स्थिति में पहुंचा दिया है।

The RESPECT you get as a cricketer for what @cheteshwar1 is doing in TEST CRICKET, is GREATER than any wonderfully skilful T20 innings.



Youngsters - look, learn & listen! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 3, 2019

A great lesson to all batsmen in the series and tests in general. @cheteshwar1 showing how trusting your strengths and being unashamedly dogged in technique and concentration brings great rewards. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 4, 2019

193 for the WALL @cheteshwar1 what and innings, what a series, what a player. Test Match batting at its best 👏🏻🏏👌🏻 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 4, 2019

Pujaraaaa bolo tara rara @cheteshwar1 3 hundreds in last 3 games in australia.. what a player @BCCI #AUSvIND 4th test — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 3, 2019