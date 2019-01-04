DA Image

अजय माकन ने दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के पद से दिया इस्तीफा
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: बुलंदशहर हिंसा के मुख्य आरोपी योगेश राज को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया: ANI
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: केन्द्र सरकार ने विजया बैंक, देना बैंक और बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के विलय को मंजूरी दी
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: राफेल मुद्दे पर राहुल गांधी ने लोकसभा में कहा- AIADMK के सांसद मुझे बोलने नहीं दे रहे हैं
अभिनेता कादर खान का 81 साल की उम्र में कनाडा में निधन- PTI
स्कूल में सजा के तौर पर छात्रों के साथ घिनौना बर्ताव, कर दिया नग्न
विधानसभा चुनाव में हार पर तेलंगाना कांग्रेस चीफ ने कहा- नायडू नहीं है जिम्मेदार
ऑनलाइन खदीदारी पर नए तरीके से छूट देने की तैयारी
नोएडा : एक्वा लाइन मेट्रो का अधिकतम किराया होगा 50 रुपये, सुरक्षा में भी होगा बड़ा बदलाव
बच्चों के साथ जघन्य यौन अपराध करनेवालों को मृत्युदंड की सजा, कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी
होमक्रिकेट

ind vs aus 4th test: सहवाग ने समझाया चेतेश्वर के नाम का मतलब, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज में चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। सिडनी टेस्ट में पुजारा भले ही डबल सेंचुरी से चूक गए, लेकिन उन्होंने भारत की सीरीज जीत लगभग तय कर दी

Cheteshwar Pujara

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज जारी है। सीरीज का आखिरी मैच सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (Sydney Cricket Ground) में खेला जा रहा है। सिडनी टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन चेतेश्वर पुजारा 193 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। पुजारा डबल सेंचुरी से महज सात रनों से चूक गए। ट्विटर पर उनकी बल्लेबाजी की खूब तारीफ हो रही है। पुजारा की बल्लेबाजी के लिए वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने एक खास ट्वीट किया है।

वीरू ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'चित के ईश्वर, भगवान शिव का एक नाम- चेतेश्वर पुजारा। सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की संभावनाओं को खत्म कर दिया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सीरीज में सबसे ज्यादा गेंद का सामना करने वाले बल्लेबाज। जबर्दस्त 193 रन, यादगार पारी।' पुजारा इस सीरीज में 500 से ज्यादा रन बना चुके हैं, जिसमें तीन सेंचुरी शामिल हैं। पुजारा ने 373 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 193 रनों की पारी खेली। इस दौरान उन्होंने कई रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम कर लिए। 

पुजारा की बल्लेबाजी की हर तरफ खूब तारीफ हो रही है। भारत ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया। केएल राहुल 9 रन बनाकर आउट हुए और पुजारा बल्लेबाजी के लिए आए। पुजारा ने मयंक अग्रवाल, विराट कोहली, अजिंक्य रहाणे, हनुमा विहारी और ऋषभ पंत के साथ साझेदारियां निभाकर भारत को मजबूत स्थिति में पहुंचा दिया है।

वनडे सीरीज के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम का ऐलान, जानिए कौन हुआ IN और कौन OUT

INDvAUS: विराट & कंपनी को ग्रिल्ड चिकन छोड़ कड़कनाथ चिकन खाने की सलाह

