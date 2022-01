IND vs SA: भारत के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए साउथ अफ्रीका की टीम का ऐलान, मार्को जेनसन को मिला मौका

Seamer Marco Jansen receives his maiden #Proteas ODI squad call-up as Temba Bavuma returns to captain the side for the #BetwayODISeries against India 🇿🇦



Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala and Zubayr Hamza retain their spots 💚#SAvIND #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Nkmd9FBAb3