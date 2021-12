IND vs SA 1st test day 4: जसप्रीत बुमराह ने घर से बाहर 100 विकेट लेकर बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने

Fewest wickets in Test career while reaching 100 away Test wickets:

104 – Jasprit Bumrah 🇮🇳

118 – Mohammad Amir 🇵🇰

136 – Michael Holding 🏝️

137 – Zaheer Khan 🇮🇳

140 – Mohammed Shami 🇮🇳

140 – Andy Roberts 🏝️



Bumrah takes his 100th away Test wicket, dismissing Rassie.#SAvIND