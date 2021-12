IND vs NZ: 'परफेक्ट 10' के बाद भी नहीं मिला 'मैन ऑफ द मैच' तो टीम इंडिया ने एजाज पटेल को दिया ये खास गिफ्ट, कीवी स्पिनर का चेहरा खिल उठा

Mumbai Cricket Assn Pres Dr Vijay Patil felicitated NZ cricketer Ajaz Patel with an official score sheet. Patel handed over a ball & t-shirt for MCA museum



Patel became the third bowler in cricket history to take all 10 wickets in a Test inning, joining Jim Laker and Anil Kumble pic.twitter.com/ED8f5nSMXP