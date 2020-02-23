 DA Image
INDvNZ: एक बार फिर फ्लॉप हुए पृथ्वी शॉ, फैन्स ने जमकर लगाई क्लास

INDvNZ: एक बार फिर फ्लॉप हुए पृथ्वी शॉ, फैन्स ने जमकर लगाई क्लास

tom latham stunning catch of prithvi shaw photo ht

भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच वेलिंग्टन में जारी पहले टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में पृथ्वी शॉ एक बार फिर फ्लॉप रहे और सिर्फ 14 रन बना सके। शॉ की खराब तकनीक फिर से उजागर हुई और उन्होंने बोल्ट की गेंद पर शार्ट स्क्वायर लेग पर टाम लाथम को कैच दे दिया। लाथम ने डाइव लगाकर शानदार कैच पकड़ा।

पहली पारी में भी उनका बल्ला शांत रहा था जब उन्होंने 18 गेंदों पर 16 रन बनाए।  उनके इस प्रदर्शन के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर क्रिकेट फैन्स ने उनकी क्लास लगाई है। फैंस पृथ्वी को फिर से घरेलू क्रिकेट खेलने और वहां सीखने की सलाह दे रहे हैं तो कुछ फैंस ने वीरेन्द्र सहवाग से तुलना करने पर भी कटाक्ष किया है।

NZvIND: कीवियों के खिलाफ इशांत का 'पंजा', जहीर खान की बराबरी पर पहुंचे

बता दें कि भारत के पहली पारी में 165 रन बनाने के बाद मैच के तीसरे दिन न्यूजीलैंड की पारी 348 रनों पर समाप्त हुई। भारत की तरफ से तेज गेंदबाज इशांत शर्मा ने 68 रन देकर पांच विकेट लिए। कीवी टीम को पहली पारी के आधार पर 183 रनों की मजबूत बढ़त हासिल हुई।

रविचंद्रन अश्विन (99 रन देकर तीन) ने सुबह के सत्र में दो विकेट लिए लेकिन जैमीसन और बोल्ट सहित पुछल्ले बल्लेबाजों ने उनकी गेंदों की धुनाई भी की। जैमीसन ने 45 गेंदों पर 44 रन की पारी में चार छक्के उड़ाए। उन्होंने कोलिन डि ग्रैंडहोम (74 गेदों पर 43) के साथ आठवें विकेट के लिए 71 रन की साझेदारी की। बोल्ट ने 24 गेंदों पर 38 रन बनाए।

कीवी टीम को झटका, चोट के चलते दो दिन मैदान पर नहीं उतरेंगे टॉम ब्लंडेल 

