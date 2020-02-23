INDvNZ: एक बार फिर फ्लॉप हुए पृथ्वी शॉ, फैन्स ने जमकर लगाई क्लास

भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच वेलिंग्टन में जारी पहले टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में पृथ्वी शॉ एक बार फिर फ्लॉप रहे और सिर्फ 14 रन बना सके। शॉ की खराब तकनीक फिर से उजागर हुई और उन्होंने बोल्ट की गेंद पर शार्ट स्क्वायर लेग पर टाम लाथम को कैच दे दिया। लाथम ने डाइव लगाकर शानदार कैच पकड़ा।
पहली पारी में भी उनका बल्ला शांत रहा था जब उन्होंने 18 गेंदों पर 16 रन बनाए। उनके इस प्रदर्शन के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर क्रिकेट फैन्स ने उनकी क्लास लगाई है। फैंस पृथ्वी को फिर से घरेलू क्रिकेट खेलने और वहां सीखने की सलाह दे रहे हैं तो कुछ फैंस ने वीरेन्द्र सहवाग से तुलना करने पर भी कटाक्ष किया है।
Prithvi Shaw needs a lot of work. A LOT of work. Bowlers can figure him out within a couple of overs. I've always maintained that he is super exciting but like a Sehwag without the X factor right now.— Dallas Cricket (@DallasCricket) February 23, 2020
He's got time. Right now, not cut out for Tests against nasty bowling.
*Prithvi Shaw getting out today with poor technique and footwork*— S S (@rockhearted_) February 23, 2020
Twitter experts : It's just his 3rd test.
*gets out with same technique, footwork again*
Twitter experts : Come on it's just his 15th test. Impatient Indian fans.
Just accept he got poor technique. #NZvIND
The sooner Prithvi Shaw realises that he is no Sehwag, the better it will be for him #NZvIND— Rameshwar Singh (@RSingh6969a) February 23, 2020
It looks Prithvi Shaw is a flat track bully. He needs to grind in domestic cricket to know d price of selection for India. Meanwhile what happens to Priyank Panchal last year's highest run getter.? He & Mayank ver vying opener slot cud nt get even one chance, does he nt deserve?— Ved (@kanisshk) February 23, 2020
Prithvi Shaw has batted 5 innings in this NZ tour and only once he has scored more than 30 and the highest score has been 40. #NZvIND— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 23, 2020
बता दें कि भारत के पहली पारी में 165 रन बनाने के बाद मैच के तीसरे दिन न्यूजीलैंड की पारी 348 रनों पर समाप्त हुई। भारत की तरफ से तेज गेंदबाज इशांत शर्मा ने 68 रन देकर पांच विकेट लिए। कीवी टीम को पहली पारी के आधार पर 183 रनों की मजबूत बढ़त हासिल हुई।
रविचंद्रन अश्विन (99 रन देकर तीन) ने सुबह के सत्र में दो विकेट लिए लेकिन जैमीसन और बोल्ट सहित पुछल्ले बल्लेबाजों ने उनकी गेंदों की धुनाई भी की। जैमीसन ने 45 गेंदों पर 44 रन की पारी में चार छक्के उड़ाए। उन्होंने कोलिन डि ग्रैंडहोम (74 गेदों पर 43) के साथ आठवें विकेट के लिए 71 रन की साझेदारी की। बोल्ट ने 24 गेंदों पर 38 रन बनाए।
