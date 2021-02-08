IND vs ENG: इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ने जो रूट को बताया विराट कोहली से बेहतर, फैन्स ने लगा दी क्लास

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ी माइकल वॉन ने टीम के वर्तमान कप्तान जो रूट को स्पिन खेलने के मामले में विराट कोहली से बेहतर बताया है। उनका यह बयान रूट के भारत के खिलाफ चेन्नई टेस्ट की पहली पारी में लगाए गए दोहरे शतक के बाद आया है। रूट ने अपने 100वें टेस्ट को यादगार बनाते हुए 218 रनों की बेहतरीन पारी खेली। वो 100वें टेस्ट में दोहरा शतक जड़ने वाले दुनिया के पहले बल्लेबाज बने। वॉन ने विराट और रूट की स्पिन के खिलाफ तुलना करते हुए आंकड़े पेश किए। उनके दोनों खिलाड़ियों की तुलना करने पर फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जमकर क्लास लगाई है।
Joe Root aves 70.7 v spin, Kohli 69.0 ... But against off-spin specifically: Root 71.2, Kohli 53.1. !!! So @root66 is factually a better player of spin than Virat ... #Fact #INDvENG— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 7, 2021
माइकल वॉन ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि, ''स्पिन के खिलाफ जो रूट का औसत 70.7 का है, जबकि विराट कोहली का 69 का। ऑफ स्पिनरों के खिलाफ दोनों की बैटिंग देखी जाए तो यहां रूट का औसत 71.2, जबकि विराट का 53.1 का है। इसलिए स्पिन खेलने में रूट विराट से बेहतर बल्लेबाज हैं।'' उनके ऐसा करने पर मानो सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंट की बाढ़ सी आ गई और फैन्स ने वॉन को उनके इस ट्वीट पर रिप्लाई देने में जरा सी भी देर नहीं लगाई।
यहां देखें माइकल वॉन के ट्वीट पर फैन्स के रिएक्शंस-
And Kohli Better player of Pace Bowling than Root..— Arun (@iArun_) February 7, 2021
Apart from 1 billion people in India— Benny Womble (@bennylis) February 7, 2021
Root hasn't been great in England recently. The truth is that in difficult conditions, he struggles. Kohli and Smith both outperformed Root by miles in their respective tours of England, in swinging conditions. Root has only got runs recently when the ball had done nothing.— Rushil Gholkar (@GholkarRushil) February 7, 2021
Kohli 27 centuries in 87 matches— 🇮🇳 (@madmax29580547) February 7, 2021
7 double hundred
Rooot 20 centuries in 100 matches
4 double hundred
Let that sink in 🙌
If Root averages better against off spinners then Kohli also averages better against leg spinners since their overall average is same. You have became Daniel Alexander of England !!— Naman and 28 others (@namanjain_101) February 7, 2021
You can’t just look at averages - against which teams? Which spinners? What conditions? There are too many variables that need to be taken into account before arriving at a definitive conclusion. It’s elementary statistics!— Navin Valrani (@navinvalrani) February 7, 2021
