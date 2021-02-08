DA Image
8 फरवरी, 2021|8:20|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   IND vs ENG: इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ने जो रूट को बताया विराट कोहली से बेहतर, फैन्स ने लगा दी क्लास

IND vs ENG: इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ने जो रूट को बताया विराट कोहली से बेहतर, फैन्स ने लगा दी क्लास

joe root virat kohli photo-twitter

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ी माइकल वॉन ने टीम के वर्तमान कप्तान जो रूट को स्पिन खेलने के मामले में विराट कोहली से बेहतर बताया है। उनका यह बयान रूट के भारत के खिलाफ चेन्नई टेस्ट की पहली पारी में लगाए गए दोहरे शतक के बाद आया है। रूट ने अपने 100वें टेस्ट को यादगार बनाते हुए 218 रनों की बेहतरीन पारी खेली। वो 100वें टेस्ट में दोहरा शतक जड़ने वाले दुनिया के पहले बल्लेबाज बने। वॉन ने विराट और रूट की स्पिन के खिलाफ तुलना करते हुए आंकड़े पेश किए। उनके दोनों खिलाड़ियों की तुलना करने पर फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जमकर क्लास लगाई है।

माइकल वॉन ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि, ''स्पिन के खिलाफ जो रूट का औसत 70.7 का है, जबकि विराट कोहली का 69 का। ऑफ स्पिनरों के खिलाफ दोनों की बैटिंग देखी जाए तो यहां रूट का औसत 71.2, जबकि विराट का 53.1 का है। इसलिए स्पिन खेलने में रूट विराट से बेहतर बल्लेबाज हैं।'' उनके ऐसा करने पर मानो सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंट की बाढ़ सी आ गई और फैन्स ने वॉन को उनके इस ट्वीट पर रिप्लाई देने में जरा सी भी देर नहीं लगाई।

यहां देखें माइकल वॉन के ट्वीट पर फैन्स के रिएक्शंस-

भारत को मुसीबत में डालने वाले स्पिनर ने की ऋषभ पंत की जमकर तारीफ 

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान का ePaper पढ़ें।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:ind vs eng former captain Michael Vaughan claims Joe Root a better player of spin than Virat Kohli gets trolled brutally by fans

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

राशिफल 8 फरवरी: कर्क राशि वाले थोड़ा रह सकते हैं डिस्टर्ब, वृश्चिक राशि के जातकों की आर्थिक स्थिति होगी मजबूत, जानें अन्य राशियों का हाल

राशिफल 8 फरवरी: कर्क राशि वाले थोड़ा रह सकते हैं डिस्टर्ब, वृश्चिक राशि के जातकों की आर्थिक स्थिति होगी मजबूत, जानें अन्य राशियों का हाल

बालों में तेल लगाते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, पछताना पड़ेगा

बालों में तेल लगाते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, पछताना पड़ेगा

Rose Day Special Recipe: रोज डे पर पार्टनर को करें इंप्रेस मॉकटेल की इस खास रेसिपी के साथ, रिश्ते में बढ़ जाएगी मिठास

Rose Day Special Recipe: रोज डे पर पार्टनर को करें इंप्रेस मॉकटेल की इस खास रेसिपी के साथ, रिश्ते में बढ़ जाएगी मिठास

Rose Day Special: ‘रोज डे’ पर गुलाब गिफ्ट करने से पहले जान लें किस रंग का होता है क्या मतलब, फायदे में रहेंगे

Rose Day Special: ‘रोज डे’ पर गुलाब गिफ्ट करने से पहले जान लें किस रंग का होता है क्या मतलब, फायदे में रहेंगे

Happy Rose Day 2021: रोज डे को बनाएं खास मिर्ज़ा गालिब की इन चुनिंदा शेरो-शायरी के साथ

Happy Rose Day 2021: रोज डे को बनाएं खास मिर्ज़ा गालिब की इन चुनिंदा शेरो-शायरी के साथ

Happy Rose Day 2021: इस रोज डे फूलों से नहीं इन प्यार भरे Messages और Shayari से जीते पार्टनर का दिल

Happy Rose Day 2021: इस रोज डे फूलों से नहीं इन प्यार भरे Messages और Shayari से जीते पार्टनर का दिल

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

INDvsENGचमोलीट्रैक्टर रैली#बर्ड फ्लू#यूपी पंचायत चुनाव

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें