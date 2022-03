IND vs AUS वर्ल्ड कप मैच में बने ये रिकॉर्ड, ऑस्ट्रेलिया महिला टीम ने भारतीय पुरुष टीम के लगाता जीत के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की

Today was the 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 in Women's ODI History Top 3 Successful Chases: 289/6 by 🇦🇺AUS vs 🇳🇿 NZ, 2012 280/7 by 🇳🇿NZ vs 🇮🇳IND, 2022 280/4 by 🇦🇺AUS vs 🇮🇳IND, today** 👈 #CWC22 #AUSvIND

“It has been an honour to play for India.”



Jhulan Goswami became the second woman to play 200 ODIs, receiving her cap from Mithali Raj, who was the first to the milestone 🧢



