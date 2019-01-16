DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
मौसम दिनभर: दिल्ली-NCR और बिहार में सुबह के समय कोहरा रहेगा। रांची, देहरादून और लखनऊ में धूप निकल सकती है।
7वें वेतन आयोग को लेकर सरकार एक और बड़ा फैसला, क्लिक कर पढ़ें पूरी खबर
#BREAKING: मनु साहनी होंगे इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (आईसीसी) के नए मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ)। वह डेविड रिचर्ड्सन का स्थान लेंगे।
सवर्ण आरक्षणः गरीबी की सीमा तय करने को लेकर माथापच्ची, नियम बनाने में जुटा केंद्र
सत्यपाल मलिक ने आतंकियों को चेताया, बोले-आप गोली चलाएं हम गुलदस्ता दें ऐसा नहीं होता
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा का समर्थन कर सकती है AIADMK, पनीरसेल्वम ने दिए संकेत
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019ः आजम ने कहा- इस बार भाजपा का सत्ता से जाना तय
पहले शाही स्नान पर सवा करोड़ आस्थावान लगाएंगे पुण्य की डुबकी
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती का 63वां जन्मदिन आज, काटेंगी 63 किलो का केक
कांग्रेस ने सरकार पर लगाया उद्योगपति मित्रों को फायदा पहुंचाने का आरोप
विशेष:
#मकर संक्रांति 2019 #कुंभ-2019 #महासंग्राम 2019 #अनोखी #नंदन
होमक्रिकेट

ind vs aus odi series: धौनी की पारी देखकर फिल्मी हुए वीरेंद्र सहवाग, किया ये ट्वीट

टीम इंडिया के स्टार क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धौनी ने टीम इंडिया को एडिलेड वनडे में जीत दिलाई। मैच फिनिशर के रूप में धौनी की पारी की खूब तारीफ हो रही है। सहवाग ने धौनी के लिए फिल्मी स्टाइल में ट्वीट किया।

MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज का दूसरा मैच मंगलवार (15 जनवरी) को एडिलेड में खेला गया।  भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मैच छह विकेट से जीता। इस मैच में कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने सेंचुरी जड़ी, जबकि महेंद्र सिंह धौनी (MS Dhoni) ने फिनिशर की भूमिका निभाते हुए मैच में जीत दिलाई। धौनी की पारी को लेकर वैसे तो सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम ट्वीट्स हुए, लेकिन वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) के ट्वीट ने सबका दिल जीत लिया।

सहवाग ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, 'पिक्चर अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त! विराट की शानदार पारी, धौनी और दिनेश कार्तिक ने शानदार अंत किया। हमें कुछ और ऐसे मैचों की जरूरत है, जिसमें नंबर 4-5-6 के बल्लेबाज इस तरह से मैच विनिंग पारियां खेलें।'

ind vs aus odi series: धौनी की इस गलती से टीम इंडिया गंवा सकती थी मैच- देखें video

ind vs aus odi series: मैच के बाद अनुष्का ने विराट के चेहरे के साथ किया ये, देखें वीडियो

धौनी की इस पारी की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है। उन्होंने नॉटआउट 55 रन बनाए और भारत को जीत दिलाई। 

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया और 50 ओवर में 9 विकेट पर 298 रन बनाए। शॉन मार्श ने 131 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली। जवाब में भारत ने चार गेंद शेष रहते ही मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। विराट ने 104 और महेंद्र सिंह धौनी ने नॉटआउट 55 रन की पारी खेली। धौनी ने छक्का मारकर पहले स्कोर बराबर कराया और फिर सिंगल लेकर टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई।

सीरीज का आखिरी वनडे मैच 18 जनवरी को मेलबर्न में खेला जाना है। भारत ने चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की थी, जबकि तीन मैचों की टी20 सीरीज 1-1 से बराबरी पर छूटी थी।

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:ind vs aus india vs australia odi series virender sehwag s tweet for ms dhoni will win your heart

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

IBPS calendar 2019: आईबीपीएस ने जारी किया 2019 एग्जाम कैलेंडर

IBPS calendar 2019: आईबीपीएस ने जारी किया 2019 एग्जाम कैलेंडर

CBSE ने 9वीं और 10वीं के स्टूडेंट के लिए शुरू किया एप्टीट्यूट टेस्ट

CBSE ने 9वीं और 10वीं के स्टूडेंट के लिए शुरू किया एप्टीट्यूट टेस्ट

ind vs aus odi series: अजहर ने कहा- अगर ऐसा रहा तो 100 सेंचुरी मारेंगे विराट कोहली

ind vs aus odi series: अजहर ने कहा- अगर ऐसा रहा तो 100 सेंचुरी मारेंगे विराट कोहली

जरूर पढ़ें

दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया298/9(50.0)
vs
भारत299/4(49.2)
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 15 Jan 2019 08:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया288/5(50.0)
vs
भारत254/9(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 34 रनों से हराया
Sat, 12 Jan 2019 07:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टेस्ट
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 107 रनों से मैच जीता
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 01:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एकमात्र टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
न्यूजीलैंड179/7(20.0)
vs
श्रीलंका144/10(16.5)
न्यूजीलैंड ने श्रीलंका को 35 रनों से हराया
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया298/9(50.0)
vs
भारत299/4(49.2)
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 15 Jan 2019 08:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया288/5(50.0)
vs
भारत254/9(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 34 रनों से हराया
Sat, 12 Jan 2019 07:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टेस्ट
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 107 रनों से मैच जीता
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 01:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एकमात्र टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
न्यूजीलैंड179/7(20.0)
vs
श्रीलंका144/10(16.5)
न्यूजीलैंड ने श्रीलंका को 35 रनों से हराया
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
vs
भारत
मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (एमसीजी), मेलबोर्न
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 07:50 AM IST
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
vs
पाकिस्तान
सेंट जोर्ज़ पार्क, पोर्ट एलिज़ाबेथ (द.अफ्रिका)
Sat, 19 Jan 2019 04:30 PM IST
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
vs
पाकिस्तान
क़िंगस्मीड, डर्बन
Tue, 22 Jan 2019 04:30 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर