ind vs aus odi series: धौनी की पारी देखकर फिल्मी हुए वीरेंद्र सहवाग, किया ये ट्वीट

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज का दूसरा मैच मंगलवार (15 जनवरी) को एडिलेड में खेला गया। भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मैच छह विकेट से जीता। इस मैच में कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने सेंचुरी जड़ी, जबकि महेंद्र सिंह धौनी (MS Dhoni) ने फिनिशर की भूमिका निभाते हुए मैच में जीत दिलाई। धौनी की पारी को लेकर वैसे तो सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम ट्वीट्स हुए, लेकिन वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) के ट्वीट ने सबका दिल जीत लिया।
सहवाग ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, 'पिक्चर अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त! विराट की शानदार पारी, धौनी और दिनेश कार्तिक ने शानदार अंत किया। हमें कुछ और ऐसे मैचों की जरूरत है, जिसमें नंबर 4-5-6 के बल्लेबाज इस तरह से मैच विनिंग पारियां खेलें।'
धौनी की इस पारी की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है। उन्होंने नॉटआउट 55 रन बनाए और भारत को जीत दिलाई।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया और 50 ओवर में 9 विकेट पर 298 रन बनाए। शॉन मार्श ने 131 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली। जवाब में भारत ने चार गेंद शेष रहते ही मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। विराट ने 104 और महेंद्र सिंह धौनी ने नॉटआउट 55 रन की पारी खेली। धौनी ने छक्का मारकर पहले स्कोर बराबर कराया और फिर सिंगल लेकर टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई।
सीरीज का आखिरी वनडे मैच 18 जनवरी को मेलबर्न में खेला जाना है। भारत ने चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की थी, जबकि तीन मैचों की टी20 सीरीज 1-1 से बराबरी पर छूटी थी।