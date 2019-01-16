ind vs aus odi series: धौनी की पारी देखकर फिल्मी हुए वीरेंद्र सहवाग, किया ये ट्वीट

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज का दूसरा मैच मंगलवार (15 जनवरी) को एडिलेड में खेला गया। भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मैच छह विकेट से जीता। इस मैच में कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने सेंचुरी जड़ी, जबकि महेंद्र सिंह धौनी (MS Dhoni) ने फिनिशर की भूमिका निभाते हुए मैच में जीत दिलाई। धौनी की पारी को लेकर वैसे तो सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम ट्वीट्स हुए, लेकिन वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) के ट्वीट ने सबका दिल जीत लिया।

सहवाग ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, 'पिक्चर अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त! विराट की शानदार पारी, धौनी और दिनेश कार्तिक ने शानदार अंत किया। हमें कुछ और ऐसे मैचों की जरूरत है, जिसमें नंबर 4-5-6 के बल्लेबाज इस तरह से मैच विनिंग पारियां खेलें।'

Picture abhi baaki hai mere Dost !

Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks. pic.twitter.com/YHdwJ0G59X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

धौनी की इस पारी की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है। उन्होंने नॉटआउट 55 रन बनाए और भारत को जीत दिलाई।

King is back 💣💥 pic.twitter.com/S1INHcu0pu — Srajan Awasthi (@SrajanAwasthi3) January 15, 2019

A great win and a fabulous innings by @imVkohli. Yet another at his adopted home ground😉. Excellent role played by @msdhoni and @DineshKarthik to take India over the line. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7n3M2l3hZS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2019

Legends don't need to prove their worth to anyone. Great display of class and temperament by Mahi bhai @msdhoni and @imVkohli 👏👏👏

Congratulations on the win!😁#AUSvIND — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2019

Great display of batting by @imVkohli and @msdhoni to take 🇮🇳 across the winning line! Great stuff by Team India!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7Ezz2xt90I — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 15, 2019

Well done Team India @BCCI congratulations @imVkohli yet again top inn and good to see old touch of @msdhoni coming to the party.That’s the way.. keep up the good work #IndiaVsAus — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2019

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया और 50 ओवर में 9 विकेट पर 298 रन बनाए। शॉन मार्श ने 131 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली। जवाब में भारत ने चार गेंद शेष रहते ही मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। विराट ने 104 और महेंद्र सिंह धौनी ने नॉटआउट 55 रन की पारी खेली। धौनी ने छक्का मारकर पहले स्कोर बराबर कराया और फिर सिंगल लेकर टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई।

सीरीज का आखिरी वनडे मैच 18 जनवरी को मेलबर्न में खेला जाना है। भारत ने चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की थी, जबकि तीन मैचों की टी20 सीरीज 1-1 से बराबरी पर छूटी थी।