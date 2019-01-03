DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: बुलंदशहर हिंसा के मुख्य आरोपी योगेश राज को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया: ANI
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: केन्द्र सरकार ने विजया बैंक, देना बैंक और बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के विलय को मंजूरी दी
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: राफेल मुद्दे पर राहुल गांधी ने लोकसभा में कहा- AIADMK के सांसद मुझे बोलने नहीं दे रहे हैं
अभिनेता कादर खान का 81 साल की उम्र में कनाडा में निधन- PTI
स्कूल में सजा के तौर पर छात्रों के साथ घिनौना बर्ताव, कर दिया नग्न
विधानसभा चुनाव में हार पर तेलंगाना कांग्रेस चीफ ने कहा- नायडू नहीं है जिम्मेदार
ऑनलाइन खदीदारी पर नए तरीके से छूट देने की तैयारी
नोएडा : एक्वा लाइन मेट्रो का अधिकतम किराया होगा 50 रुपये, सुरक्षा में भी होगा बड़ा बदलाव
बच्चों के साथ जघन्य यौन अपराध करनेवालों को मृत्युदंड की सजा, कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी
मारूति की कारों में अब नहीं होगा डीजल इंजन, जानें क्या है कारण
विशेष:
#कुंभ-2019 #जॉब्स #स्कोरकार्ड #अनोखी #नंदन
होमक्रिकेट

INDvAUS: चेतेश्वर के लिए वीरेंद्र सहवाग का मजेदार ट्वीट- जिंदगी ना मिलेगी पुजारा

पिछले मैच में अपनी सबसे धीमी सेंचुरी के लिए कुछ आलोचनाओं का सामना करने वाले पुजारा इस मैच में बिल्कुल अलग अंदाज में नजर आए। उन्होंने जब मौका मिला तेजी से रन बनाए और भारत के लिए बड़े स्कोर की नींव रखी।

Cheteshwar Pujara

टीम इंडिया के स्टार क्रिकेटर चेतेश्वर पुजारा इन दिनों शानदार फॉर्म में हैं। टीम इंडिया के लिए नए 'मिस्टर भरोसेमंद' साबित हुए पुजारा ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सिडनी टेस्ट में सेंचुरी जड़कर कई रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम किए। पुजारा ने सिडनी टेस्ट की पहली पारी में जो सेंचुरी ठोकी, वो उनके टेस्ट करियर की 18वीं और इस सीरीज की तीसरी सेंचुरी है।

पुजारा ने क्लास का परिचय देते हुए 199 गेंदों पर 13 चौकों की मदद से सेंचुरी पूरी की। पुजारा ने सेंचुरी भी चौके के साथ ही पूरी की। पिछले मैच में अपनी सबसे धीमी सेंचुरी के लिए कुछ आलोचनाओं का सामना करने वाले पुजारा इस मैच में बिल्कुल अलग अंदाज में नजर आए। उन्होंने जब मौका मिला तेजी से रन बनाए और भारत के लिए बड़े स्कोर की नींव रखी। पहले मयंक अग्रवाल और फिर कप्तान विराट कोहली के साथ मिलकर पुजारा ने भारत के लिए अहम साझेदारियां निभाईं।

ind vs aus: राहुल फिर हुए फेल, सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे MEMES हुए वायरल

ind vs aus: जानिए क्यों हाथ में काली पट्टी बांधकर खेल रही है टीम इंडिया

ट्विटर भी पुजारा की तारीफों से भरा पड़ा है। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने फिल्मी स्टाइल में पुजारा के लिए ट्वीट में लिखा, 'जिंदगी ना मिलेगी पुजारा। सीरीज के तीसरे शतक के लिए आपको बधाई।' देखें पुजारा की सेंचुरी पर किसने क्या ट्वीट किएः

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:ind vs aus india vs australia 4th test match at sydney cricket ground reactions on cheteshwar pujara s century

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

INDvAUS: चेतेश्वर के लिए वीरेंद्र सहवाग का मजेदार ट्वीट- जिंदगी ना मिलेगी पुजारा

INDvAUS: चेतेश्वर के लिए वीरेंद्र सहवाग का मजेदार ट्वीट- जिंदगी ना मिलेगी पुजारा

ind vs aus: सिडनी टेस्ट में विराट ने जीता सबका दिल, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई भी हो गए उनके फैन

ind vs aus: सिडनी टेस्ट में विराट ने जीता सबका दिल, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई भी हो गए उनके फैन

ind vs aus: 23 रनों की पारी के दौरान विराट कोहली ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, सचिन तेंदुलकर को छोड़ दिया पीछे

ind vs aus: 23 रनों की पारी के दौरान विराट कोहली ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, सचिन तेंदुलकर को छोड़ दिया पीछे

जरूर पढ़ें

चौथाटेस्ट
भारत286/4
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलियाबैटिंग बाकी
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 05:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
न्यूजीलैंड371/7(50.0)
vs
श्रीलंका112/0(17.0)
198 गेंदों में 7.87 प्रति ओवर की औसत से 260 रन चाहिए
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 06:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
पाकिस्तान(181),190
vs
दक्षिण अफ्रीका(223),151/4
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने पाकिस्तान को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 26 Dec 2018 01:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टेस्ट
भारत(443),106
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया(151),261/10
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 137 रनों से हराया
Wed, 26 Dec 2018 05:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
न्यूजीलैंड(178),585
vs
श्रीलंका(104),236/9
न्यूजीलैंड ने श्रीलंका को 423 रनों से हराया
Wed, 26 Dec 2018 03:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज190/10(19.2)
vs
बांग्लादेश140/10(17.0)
वेस्ट इंडीज ने बांग्लादेश को 50 रनों से हराया
Sat, 22 Dec 2018 04:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
vs
पाकिस्तान
न्यूलैन्ड्स, केपटाउन
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 02:00 PM IST
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
न्यूजीलैंड
vs
श्रीलंका
बे ओवल, माउंट मैंगनुई
Sat, 05 Jan 2019 06:30 AM IST
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
न्यूजीलैंड
vs
श्रीलंका
सॅक्सटन ओवल, नेलसन
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 03:30 AM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर