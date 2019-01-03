INDvAUS: चेतेश्वर के लिए वीरेंद्र सहवाग का मजेदार ट्वीट- जिंदगी ना मिलेगी पुजारा

टीम इंडिया के स्टार क्रिकेटर चेतेश्वर पुजारा इन दिनों शानदार फॉर्म में हैं। टीम इंडिया के लिए नए 'मिस्टर भरोसेमंद' साबित हुए पुजारा ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सिडनी टेस्ट में सेंचुरी जड़कर कई रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम किए। पुजारा ने सिडनी टेस्ट की पहली पारी में जो सेंचुरी ठोकी, वो उनके टेस्ट करियर की 18वीं और इस सीरीज की तीसरी सेंचुरी है।

पुजारा ने क्लास का परिचय देते हुए 199 गेंदों पर 13 चौकों की मदद से सेंचुरी पूरी की। पुजारा ने सेंचुरी भी चौके के साथ ही पूरी की। पिछले मैच में अपनी सबसे धीमी सेंचुरी के लिए कुछ आलोचनाओं का सामना करने वाले पुजारा इस मैच में बिल्कुल अलग अंदाज में नजर आए। उन्होंने जब मौका मिला तेजी से रन बनाए और भारत के लिए बड़े स्कोर की नींव रखी। पहले मयंक अग्रवाल और फिर कप्तान विराट कोहली के साथ मिलकर पुजारा ने भारत के लिए अहम साझेदारियां निभाईं।

ट्विटर भी पुजारा की तारीफों से भरा पड़ा है। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने फिल्मी स्टाइल में पुजारा के लिए ट्वीट में लिखा, 'जिंदगी ना मिलेगी पुजारा। सीरीज के तीसरे शतक के लिए आपको बधाई।' देखें पुजारा की सेंचुरी पर किसने क्या ट्वीट किएः

Zindagi na milegi Pujara. Brilliant to watch the determination and the consistency has been amazing.

Congratulations @cheteshwar1 on your third hundred of the series. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 3, 2019

Calmness while batting, calmness in celebration. Pujara stands out in today’s frenetic world as he has done in this series.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#AusvIndia — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 3, 2019

Very happy for Pujara. Here is a player who knows his game inside out, is comfortable with who he is and how he plays and is just a simple, modest man. And that quality is a big part of his cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 3, 2019