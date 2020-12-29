AUSvIND: रोहित शर्मा, सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण तक जानिए भारत की जीत पर किसने क्या कहा

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चार टेस्ट मैचों की बॉर्डर-गावस्कर सीरीज खेली जा रही है। सीरीज का दूसरा टेस्ट मैच मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला गया, जिसे भारत ने चौथे दिन आठ विकेट से अपने नाम कर लिया। बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट मैच में भारत की यह जीत कई मायनों में ऐतिहासिक है। अजिंक्य रहाणे की कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने जिस तरह से सीरीज में वापसी की है, उसे देखकर क्रिकेट जगत उन्हें सलाम कर रहा है। मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर का मानना है कि विराट कोहली, रोहित शर्मा, ईशांत शर्मा और मोहम्मद शमी की गैरमौजूदगी में यह जीत टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि है।
टीम इंडिया ने जीता मेलबर्न टेस्ट, वसीम जाफर ने वॉन को किया ट्रोल
अजिंक्य रहाणे ने इस मैच में पहली पारी में सेंचुरी ठोकी और दूसरी पारी में 27 रन बनाकर नॉटआउट लौटे और उन्हें मैन ऑफ द मैच भी चुना गया। नियमित कप्तान विराट कोहली एडिलेड टेस्ट मैच के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर स्वदेश लौट गए थे, ऐसे में क्रिकेट पंडितों का मानना था कि टीम इंडिया सीरीज में 0-4 हारेगी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया था और पहली पारी में महज 195 रन बना सका। जवाब में भारत ने पहली पारी में 326 रन बनाए। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की दूसरी पारी 200 रनों पर सिमटी और भारत ने दो विकेट पर 70 रन बनाकर मैच अपने नाम कर लिया।
हेजलवुड को आउट कर अश्विन ने तोड़ा मुथैया मुरलीधरन का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड
एक नजर डालते हैं टीम इंडिया की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर किसने क्या कहा-
Fantastic win for the Team India at the MCG. Character and composure shown throughout the game was excellent to watch @bcci— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 29, 2020
To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020
Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series.
Brilliant win.
Well done TEAM INDIA! 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF
A really special win at the MCG.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020
Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR
Well done team India @BCCI. Never underestimate a wounded tiger 😉#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4kCHgRyW4i— DK (@DineshKarthik) December 29, 2020
Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2020
Boxing day challenge conquered 🇮🇳💪— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 29, 2020
Together we stronger 🇮🇳
Soaring On 🙌💪
Nice way to end the year 🇮🇳😉 Well done team 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hhPUWiCKbn
What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020
अद्भुत भारत, अतुल्य भारत, 'अजिंक्य' भारत! 🇮🇳 #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KIgNjfe945— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 29, 2020