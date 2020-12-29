DA Image
29 दिसंबर, 2020|11:02|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   AUSvIND: रोहित शर्मा, सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण तक जानिए भारत की जीत पर किसने क्या कहा

AUSvIND: रोहित शर्मा, सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण तक जानिए भारत की जीत पर किसने क्या कहा

shubman gill and ajinkya rahane bcci

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चार टेस्ट मैचों की बॉर्डर-गावस्कर सीरीज खेली जा रही है। सीरीज का दूसरा टेस्ट मैच मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला गया, जिसे भारत ने चौथे दिन आठ विकेट से अपने नाम कर लिया। बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट मैच में भारत की यह जीत कई मायनों में ऐतिहासिक है। अजिंक्य रहाणे की कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने जिस तरह से सीरीज में वापसी की है, उसे देखकर क्रिकेट जगत उन्हें सलाम कर रहा है। मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर का मानना है कि विराट कोहली, रोहित शर्मा, ईशांत शर्मा और मोहम्मद शमी की गैरमौजूदगी में यह जीत टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि है।

टीम इंडिया ने जीता मेलबर्न टेस्ट, वसीम जाफर ने वॉन को किया ट्रोल

अजिंक्य रहाणे ने इस मैच में पहली पारी में सेंचुरी ठोकी और दूसरी पारी में 27 रन बनाकर नॉटआउट लौटे और उन्हें मैन ऑफ द मैच भी चुना गया। नियमित कप्तान विराट कोहली एडिलेड टेस्ट मैच के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर स्वदेश लौट गए थे, ऐसे में क्रिकेट पंडितों का मानना था कि टीम इंडिया सीरीज में 0-4 हारेगी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया था और पहली पारी में महज 195 रन बना सका। जवाब में भारत ने पहली पारी में 326 रन बनाए। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की दूसरी पारी 200 रनों पर सिमटी और भारत ने दो विकेट पर 70 रन बनाकर मैच अपने नाम कर लिया।

हेजलवुड को आउट कर अश्विन ने तोड़ा मुथैया मुरलीधरन का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

एक नजर डालते हैं टीम इंडिया की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर किसने क्या कहा-

