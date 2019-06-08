CWC 2019: विराट-धौनी के स्कूल की मिट्टी पहुंची लंदन, वजह है बेहद खास

इंग्लैंड एंड वेल्स में जारी विश्व कप (ICC World Cup 2019) में भारतीय टीम की कप्तानी कर रहे विराट कोहली को आशीर्वाद देने के लिए उनके पूर्व स्कूल ने एक नायाब तरीका अपनाया है।

स्टार स्पोर्ट्स ने शुक्रवार को एक ट्वीट करके बताया कि उत्तम नगर स्थित विशाल भारती स्कूल ने भारतीय कप्तान को आशीर्वाद देने के लिए लंदन में उनके लिए स्कूल की मिट्टी भेजी है।

स्टार स्पोर्ट्स ने ट्वीट किया, “विराट कोहली के स्कूल की मिट्टी उन्हें आशीर्वाद देने लंदन जा रही है। विराट ने स्कूल में ही क्रिकेट खेलना सीखा।”

The soil from @imVkohli's school, where he learnt to play cricket, is going to London to bless him.



Reply with your blessings and wishes and share this post with five other Virat fans as #KingKohli hunts for the #CricketKaCrown.#BlessingsFromHomeGround pic.twitter.com/6fVpbmYfyQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2019

कोहली ने नौवीं कक्षा में सेवियर कॉन्वेंट में शामिल होने से पहले विशाल भारती में ही पढ़ाई की थी। विशाल भारती में पढ़ाई करने के दौरान ही वह 1998 में वेस्ट दिल्ली क्रिकेट अकादमी में शामिल हुए थे।

तब से लेकर अबतक कोहली ने एक लंबा सफर तय किया है। वह 2008 में पहली बार भारतीय टीम के लिए खेले और फिर कप्तान भी बने। महेंद्र सिंह धौनी के स्कूल की मिट्टी भी लंदन लाई गई है।

As the soil from @msdhoni's school ground, where he invented his legendary 🚁 shot, goes to England to bless him for the #CricketkaCrown quest, it’s our turn to inspire him too.



Reply with your wishes and share this with 5⃣other Dhoni fans.#BlessingsFromHomeGround pic.twitter.com/4NjkgqIJTi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2019

वहीं, हार्दिक पांड्या के होम ग्राउंड की मिट्टी भी लंदन गई है।

We're blessing @hardikpandya7 by sending him the soil from his home ground.



Tweet with your wishes and share this post with 5⃣ other fans. Also, watch Dil Se India, tomorrow, at 9 AM & 12:30 PM on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1HD Hindi.#BlessingsFromHomeGround #CricketKaCrown pic.twitter.com/6aNL3gVrGm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 8, 2019

जसप्रीत बुमराह के स्कूल की मिट्टी

The soil from the school ground where @Jaspritbumrah93 trained is going to England with all the blessings.



Send your wishes below & share this post with 5⃣ other fans & watch Dil Se India, tomorrow at 9 AM & 12:30 PM on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1HD Hindi!#BlessingsFromHomeGround pic.twitter.com/txRsRJQxA7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 8, 2019

विश्व कप में भारतीय टीम का अगला मुकाबला रविवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ होगा।