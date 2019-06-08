DA Image

होमक्रिकेट

CWC 2019: विराट-धौनी के स्कूल की मिट्टी पहुंची लंदन, वजह है बेहद खास

ICC World Cup 2019: उत्तम नगर स्थित विशाल भारती स्कूल ने भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली को आशीर्वाद देने के लिए लंदन में उनके लिए स्कूल की मिट्टी भेजी है। 

virat kohli action images via reuters

इंग्लैंड एंड वेल्स में जारी विश्व कप (ICC World Cup 2019) में भारतीय टीम की कप्तानी कर रहे विराट कोहली को आशीर्वाद देने के लिए उनके पूर्व स्कूल ने एक नायाब तरीका अपनाया है। 

स्टार स्पोर्ट्स ने शुक्रवार को एक ट्वीट करके बताया कि उत्तम नगर स्थित विशाल भारती स्कूल ने भारतीय कप्तान को आशीर्वाद देने के लिए लंदन में उनके लिए स्कूल की मिट्टी भेजी है। 

ICC CWC 2019: विश्व कप में भारत पर हावी रहा है ऑस्ट्रेलिया, टॉस की होगी अहम भूमिका

स्टार स्पोर्ट्स ने ट्वीट किया, “विराट कोहली के स्कूल की मिट्टी उन्हें आशीर्वाद देने लंदन जा रही है। विराट ने स्कूल में ही क्रिकेट खेलना सीखा।”

कोहली ने नौवीं कक्षा में सेवियर कॉन्वेंट में शामिल होने से पहले विशाल भारती में ही पढ़ाई की थी। विशाल भारती में पढ़ाई करने के दौरान ही वह 1998 में वेस्ट दिल्ली क्रिकेट अकादमी में शामिल हुए थे। 

तब से लेकर अबतक कोहली ने एक लंबा सफर तय किया है। वह 2008 में पहली बार भारतीय टीम के लिए खेले और फिर कप्तान भी बने। महेंद्र सिंह धौनी के स्कूल की मिट्टी भी लंदन लाई गई है।

वहीं, हार्दिक पांड्या के होम ग्राउंड की मिट्टी भी लंदन गई है।

जसप्रीत बुमराह के स्कूल की मिट्टी

विश्व कप में भारतीय टीम का अगला मुकाबला रविवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ होगा। 

