ICC Women's T20 World Cup Aus vs Ind: वीरेंद्र सहवाग से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक जानिए भारतीय महिला टीम की जीत पर किसने क्या कहा

आईसीसी महिला टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2020 का आगाज हो चुका है और भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने फैन्स को ओपनिंग मैच में ही जश्न मनाने का मौका दिया। ओपनिंग मैच में मेजबान ऑस्ट्रेलियाई महिला टीम को 17 रनों से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इस जीत के बाद पूर्व क्रिकेट वीरेंद्र सहवाग, मेंस टीम के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री, पूर्व क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ और वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने महिला क्रिकेट टीम को जीत की बधाई दी है। इसके अलावा बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा ने भी ट्विटर के जरिए महिला क्रिकेट टीम का हौसला बढ़ाया था।
AUS v IND: डिफेंडिंग चैंपियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हरा भारत का दमदार आगाज
अनुष्का शर्मा ने ट्वीट में लिखा था, 'आईसीसी महिला टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में पहले मैच के लिए विमेन इन ब्लू के लिए बिग चीयर। पूरे टूर्नामेंट के लिए उन्हें बधाई। हम आपको सपोर्ट में हैं।' वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने जीत के बाद ट्वीट में लिखा, 'क्या जीत है! शाबाश लड़कियों, 132 रन डिफेंड करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई महिला टीम को ऑलआउट करना शानदार एफर्ट था। बधाई!'
Aus vs Ind: जानिए क्यों गार्डनर के बोल्ड होने के बावजूद अंपायर ने नहीं दिया उन्हें आउट
टीम इंडिया ने ऐसे दर्ज की जीत
भारत ने टॉस गंवाया और पहले बल्लेबाजी का न्योता मिलने के बाद 20 ओवर में चार विकेट पर 132 रन बनाए। दीप्ती शर्मा ने नॉटआउट 49 रनों की पारी खेली, जबकि शैफाली वर्मा ने 15 गेंद पर 29 रन बनाए। इन दोनों के अलावा जेमिमाह रॉड्रिगुएज ने 33 गेंद पर 26 रनों का योगदान दिया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से जेस जोनासन ने 24 रन देकर दो विकेट लिए। जवाब में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई महिला टीम 19.5 ओवर में 115 रनों पर ऑलआउट हो गई। एलिसा हीली ने 35 गेंद पर 51 रनों की धमाकेदार पारी खेली। भारत की ओर से शिखा पांडे ने 14 रन देकर तीन विकेट लिए, जबकि पूनम यादव ने चार विकेट झटके।
जानिए इस जीत पर किसने क्या ट्वीट किया-
What a start to the tournament, @BCCIWomen! Beating the hosts and defending champions Australia in the very first game!— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 21, 2020
Deepti’s resolve put runs on the board before Poonam Yadav literally ‘turned’ things around! Top stuff, girls! 🇮🇳👏🏼#T20WorldCup #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EDRbMVzISK
Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a magnificent beginning to the World Cup Campaign. Great effort by Poonam Yadav and the bowlers to defend 132 against Australia. Best wishes for the matches ahead #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/se9F12Xvpa— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 21, 2020
Whadaay Win. Well done girls. Bowling out Australia defending 132 is an outstanding effort. Congratulations @BCCIWomen #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/31RPqDoqQD— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 21, 2020
Putting the YAY in Fri-Yay! 🤩— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 21, 2020
Poonam Yadav's sensational 4⃣/1⃣9⃣ sees #TeamIndia storm to victory in their #T20WorldCup opener against Australia!
📸 - Star Sports#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5Ma1mmSmw6
#TeamIndia start their #T20WorldCup campaign on a bright note. 🤩— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 21, 2020
Beating the defending champions in the opening encounter will surely boost their morale. 💪
📸: @BCCIWomen #SaddaPunjab #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DIWBF9sFnE
Congratulations, #TeamIndia! Take a bow, @poonam_yadav24. @ImHarmanpreet, very impressive win against the @AusWomenCricket #AUSWvINDW #ICCT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2pxwEWktBT— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 21, 2020