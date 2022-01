U19 World Cup 2022: भारत के लिए युगांडा के खिलाफ पूरे 11 खिलाड़ियों को मैदान पर उतारना बेहद मुश्किल, जानिए क्यों?

A superb performance with the bat 👌

A solid effort with the ball 👍



India U19 were on a roll against Ireland U19 in the #U19CWC 2022 & sealed a thumping 174-run win to seal a place in the Super League. 👏 👏 #BoysInBlue #INDvIRE



Let's relive how the action unfolded 🎥 🔽