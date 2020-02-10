ICC U19 WC 2020: बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाज ने की दिव्यांश सक्सेना के सिर पर बॉल मारने की कोशिश, देखें- VIDEO

बांगलादेश ने गत चैंपियन भारत को डकवर्थ लुइस नियम के तहत तीन विकेट से हराकर पहली बार आईसीसी अंडर-19 विश्वकप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का खिताब जीत लिया। मैच में अविषेक दास (40 रन देकर तीन विकेट) ने शानदार गेंदबाजी की। इसके बाद ओपनर परवेज हुसैन एमोन की 47 रन की साहसिक पारी और कप्तान अकबर अली की नाबाद 43 रन की जिम्मेदारी भरी पारी के दम पर बांग्लादेश को जीत दिलवाई। इस रोमांचक मैच के दौरान बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ी काफी आक्रामक अंदाज में नजर आए, जिसके लिए उनकी काफी आलोचना भी हुई।
मैच के बाद दूसरे ओवर में भारत और बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ियों के बीच माहौल गर्म हो गया था। भारतीय पारी के दूसरे ओवर में क्रीज पर दिव्यांश सक्सेना और यशस्वी जायसवाल बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे। बांग्लादेश की तरफ से तंजिम हसन साकिब गेंदबाजी कर रहे थे। दिव्यांश ने तंजिम हसन साकिब की गेंद को बॉलर की तरफ खेला। तंजिम ने फील्डिंग करते हुए गेंद को उठाया और दिव्यांश की तरफ तेजी से फेंक दिया।
ICC U19 World Cup 2020: जीत के बाद बांग्लादेशी खिलाड़ियों ने टीम इंडिया से की बदसलूकी-VIDEO
दिव्यांश ने पीछे की तरफ सिर नीचे झुकाकर खुद को बॉल से बचाया। अगर दिव्यांश ऐसा नहीं करते तो गेंद उनके सिर में लग सकती। इसके बाद दिव्यांश और तंजिम के बीच बहस शुरू हो गई। इसकी बहस की शुरुआत भी बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाज की तरफ से हुई, जिसका जवाब दिव्यांश ने दिया। इसके बाद इस मामले को शांत करने के लिए अंपायर को बीच में आना पड़ा।
कमेंटेटेर आकाश चोपड़ा और टि्वटर पर फैन्स ने बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाजों के इस व्यवहार की कड़ी आलोचना की।
Decent fast bowling resources for B’desh. Would really appreciate if Sakib let his ball do most of the talking though....don’t really like U-19 cricketers misunderstanding passion. #U19CWC— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2020
Is this Bangladeshi boy Mad...??? Sakib's aggression is crossing the line big time...@BCBtigers @bcci— GurukiGoogly! (@samiprajguru) February 9, 2020
Bangladesh bowlers showing immature aggression.— hrushikesh ghare 🇮🇳 (@HrushikeshGhare) February 9, 2020
It's not how the gentleman's game is played..!
Skills can be exhibited with lot of maturity.
India need a high strike rate batting to compensate.
Hope they have assessed by now & have a plan...!!#INDvBAN
Umpires at the middle as well as the third umpire must act and try to discipline the opening Bangladesh bowlers and make them behave like gentlemen and we all think that cricket is a gentleman’s game.— PV (@PV79684724) February 9, 2020
Can't understand why Sakib is hurling abuses in what should be the biggest day of his cricket career. #U19CWC— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) February 9, 2020
Bangla cubs learning from their senior men. Showing needless aggression... That would have been really ugly had Sakib hit Divyaansh there... #U19CWC— P₹akash $inha 🇮🇳 (@Predicto_Praky) February 9, 2020
Why Bangladesh players showing so much aggression ..It was like Tanzim Hasan Sakib throwed the ball aiming for Divyansh and then also abused him..#Under19WorldCup— Rishabh Agarwal (@Your_Rishabh) February 9, 2020
बता दें कि बांग्लादेश पहली बार अंडर-19 विश्व कप के फाइनल में पहुंचा और उसने चार बार के चैंपियन भारत को खिताबी मुकाबले में चौंकाकर पहली बार चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल कर लिया। बांग्लादेश ने अपनी शानदार गेंदबाजी के दम पर भारत को 47.2 ओवर में 177 रन पर रोक दिया और बारिश के कारण 170 रन के संशोधित लक्ष्य को 42.1 ओवर में सात विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया। बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ियों ने इसके बाद मैदान पर पहली बार विश्व चैंपियन बनने का जश्न मनाया।