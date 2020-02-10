 DA Image
ICC U19 WC 2020: बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाज ने की दिव्यांश सक्सेना के सिर पर बॉल मारने की कोशिश, देखें- VIDEO

ICC U19 WC 2020: बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाज ने की दिव्यांश सक्सेना के सिर पर बॉल मारने की कोशिश, देखें- VIDEO

मैच के बाद दूसरे ओवर में भारत और बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ियों के बीच माहौल गर्म हो गया था। भारतीय पारी के दूसरे ओवर में क्रीज पर दिव्यांश सक्सेना और यशस्वी जायसवाल बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे।

icc under 19 cricket world cup facebook

बांगलादेश ने गत चैंपियन भारत को डकवर्थ लुइस नियम के तहत तीन विकेट से हराकर पहली बार आईसीसी अंडर-19 विश्वकप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का खिताब जीत लिया। मैच में अविषेक दास (40 रन देकर तीन विकेट) ने शानदार गेंदबाजी की। इसके बाद ओपनर परवेज हुसैन एमोन की 47 रन की साहसिक पारी और कप्तान अकबर अली की नाबाद 43 रन की जिम्मेदारी भरी पारी के दम पर बांग्लादेश को जीत दिलवाई। इस रोमांचक मैच के दौरान बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ी काफी आक्रामक अंदाज में नजर आए, जिसके लिए उनकी काफी आलोचना भी हुई।

मैच के बाद दूसरे ओवर में भारत और बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ियों के बीच माहौल गर्म हो गया था। भारतीय पारी के दूसरे ओवर में क्रीज पर दिव्यांश सक्सेना और यशस्वी जायसवाल बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे। बांग्लादेश की तरफ से तंजिम हसन साकिब गेंदबाजी कर रहे थे। दिव्यांश ने तंजिम हसन साकिब की गेंद को बॉलर की तरफ खेला। तंजिम ने फील्डिंग करते हुए गेंद को उठाया और दिव्यांश की तरफ तेजी से फेंक दिया।

ICC U19 World Cup 2020: जीत के बाद बांग्लादेशी खिलाड़ियों ने टीम इंडिया से की बदसलूकी-VIDEO
      
दिव्यांश ने पीछे की तरफ सिर नीचे झुकाकर खुद को बॉल से बचाया। अगर दिव्यांश ऐसा नहीं करते तो गेंद उनके सिर में लग सकती। इसके बाद दिव्यांश और तंजिम के बीच बहस शुरू हो गई। इसकी बहस की शुरुआत भी बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाज की तरफ से हुई, जिसका जवाब दिव्यांश ने दिया। इसके बाद इस मामले को शांत करने के लिए अंपायर को बीच में आना पड़ा। 

कमेंटेटेर आकाश चोपड़ा और टि्वटर पर फैन्स ने बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाजों के इस व्यवहार की कड़ी आलोचना की। 

बता दें कि बांग्लादेश पहली बार अंडर-19 विश्व कप के फाइनल में पहुंचा और उसने चार बार के चैंपियन भारत को खिताबी मुकाबले में चौंकाकर पहली बार चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल कर लिया। बांग्लादेश ने अपनी शानदार गेंदबाजी के दम पर भारत को 47.2 ओवर में 177 रन पर रोक दिया और बारिश के कारण 170 रन के संशोधित लक्ष्य को 42.1 ओवर में सात विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया। बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ियों ने इसके बाद मैदान पर पहली बार विश्व चैंपियन बनने का जश्न मनाया।

