ICC ODI Rankings: विराट कोहली दूसरे स्थान पर बरकरार, क्विंटन डी कॉक की टॉप-5 में हुई वापसी

🔹 Quinton de Kock continues his rise 🔼

🔹 Massive gains for Rassie van der Dussen 🔥

🔹 England players move up in the T20I charts 📈



Here’s how things stand after the latest update to the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Player Rankings 📝



Details 👉 https://t.co/Jxktm5FBsr pic.twitter.com/HBGUPKNHsT