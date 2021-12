कीवी पेसर काइल जेमिसन ने भारत के खिलाफ 5 टेस्ट में ही झटक डाले 22 विकेट, अब कानपुर टेस्ट को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान 

𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐌𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣#Throwback to the time when Kyle Jamieson pulled off a dream start to the year with the red ball, bagging 1️⃣1️⃣ wickets against Pakistan in the second Test match in Christchurch.#PlayBold #2021Wrapped#BoldMoments pic.twitter.com/9vGex72F5o