युजवेंद्र चहल के T20 World Cup टीम में शामिल नहीं होने पर आकाश चोपड़ा ने जताई हैरानी, बोले- वह दुनिया का दूसरा बेस्ट T20 लेग स्पिनर है

These are Deepak Chahar’s numbers. 20 wickets in 14 T20i @ 19.3 with an eco of 7.6 rpo. IPL numbers aren’t too dissimilar either. You can call me a little biased towards Deepak (I think I am 😊) but he’s got every right to feel disappointed. India is one fast-bowler shy, me feels pic.twitter.com/cluW6mHMX5