हाशिम अमला के रिटायरमेंट पर सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर एबी डिविलियर्स तक जानिए किसने क्या कहा

Hashim Amla Retirement: दक्षिण अफ्रीका के स्टार बल्लेबाज हाशिम अमला ने गुरुवार (8 अगस्त) को इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट के तीनों फॉरमैट से संन्यास की घोषणा की। अमला के संन्यास की घोषणा से क्रिकेट जगत स्तब्ध रह गया। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के महानतम क्रिकेटरों में शुमार अमला का करियर शानदार रहा है और उन्होंने 15 साल के इंटरनेशनल करियर में तमाम रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम किए हैं। अमला के संन्यास पर सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर एबी डिविलियर्स तक ने ट्वीट किया है।

You have served your country with great distinction and been a source of inspiration for many youngsters @amlahash! Wishing you a wonderful retired life. Good luck my friend. pic.twitter.com/U7OeLwWFtk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 9, 2019

तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'आपने अपने देश के लिए शानदार क्रिकेट खेला और कई युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बने। आपको रिटायर्ड लाइफ की शुभकामनाएं।' वहीं एबी डिविलियर्स ने लिखा, 'अविश्वसनीय करिय अमला! कई लोगों पर शुरुआत में आप पर पूरा भरोसा नहीं था, लेकिन अपनी फाइटिंग स्पिरिट और टैलेंट से आप खुद को सफलता की चोटी पर ले गए और दुनिया के बेस्ट क्रिकेटरों में शामिल हो गए।'

Unreal career @amlahash ! So many doubted u early on, but your fighting spirit, humility & incredible one of a kind talent took u to the top of the mountain and ultimately to one of the best players in the world and… https://t.co/LVxSIdeCoQ — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 8, 2019

36 वर्षीय अमला ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए 124 टेस्ट, 181 वनडे और 44 टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेले, जिसमें उन्होंने क्रम से 9282, 8113 और 1277 रन बनाए हैं। टेस्ट में उनका नॉटआउट 311 बेस्ट स्कोर है। इसके अलावा वनडे में 159 और टी-20 में नॉटआउट 97 रन बेस्ट स्कोर हैं। अमला ने दिसंबर 2004 में कोलकाता में भारत के खिलाफ टेस्ट में पदार्पण किया था। उन्होंने इस साल फरवरी में पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ आखिरी टेस्ट मैच खेला था।

अमला के रिटायरमेंट पर जानिए किसने क्या ट्वीट कियाः

The great #HashimAmla has surprised the world with his announcement to retire from all forms of cricket, what a legend & what a great human being & great brand ambassador of the game respect to you wish you best of luck .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 8, 2019

Congratulations to Hashim Amla on a fantastic international career..what an amazing journey it has been since seeing you for the first time in the Kingsmead nets in the late 90’s... well done..respect..🏏👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @amlahash — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) August 8, 2019

.@amlahash what a career you've had champion! Monk like patience and a warrior like batting spirit. Class act🙌🏏#hashimamla — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 8, 2019

The Mighty Hash retires. Brought class and dignity to cricket. And one of the best we could hope to see. The world speaks so well of you and looks up to you. Go well, champion @amlahash — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2019

The mighty # @amlahash ... The Father figure of our team. So much wisdom , so much humility , always a smile on ur face and has been the rock of the batting line up for as long as I can remember. Well done on ur legendary career bud. THANK YOU !!! We definitely gonna miss you pic.twitter.com/ILwp12URER — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) August 9, 2019

Congratulations @amlahash for brilliant career..always enjoyed the battle with you in the ground while bowling to you ..wish you lots of happiness going forward.. Great man may god bless you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OW3lHaKpHj — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 8, 2019

A brother , guide and a well wisher to every one in proteas dressing room will be missed.Jazakallah for all the help and love @amlahash let allah bless you for everything you intend to do in future #Legend — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) August 8, 2019

Congratulations @amlahash on a spectacular international career. You have been a pleasure to watch in the middle. All the best for your second innings! pic.twitter.com/q0aw4y86J0 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) August 9, 2019

Congratulations to @amlahash on such a wonderful international career.Truly a legend and a great human https://t.co/limTgUwQRt will definitely be missed by the cricket fans all over the world.Many prayers for your future life. — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) August 8, 2019

One of the greats of the modern era. Congratulations, Hashim Amla on a fantastic career, wish you the best in retirement @amlahash ! pic.twitter.com/sgNvCVazBh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 8, 2019

There arent enough words to describe your contributions... to the team.. to me... and to the country as a whole!



A person we could always look to for advice and wisdom.



You truly brought a whole nation together... Thank you for everything @amlahash #Legend #SilentWarrior 🇿🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/qd8mNR4OD8 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 8, 2019