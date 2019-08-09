DA Image

होमक्रिकेट

हाशिम अमला के रिटायरमेंट पर सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर एबी डिविलियर्स तक जानिए किसने क्या कहा

उन्होंने 15 साल के इंटरनेशनल करियर में तमाम रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम किए हैं। अमला के संन्यास पर सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर एबी डिविलियर्स तक ने ट्वीट किया है।

file photo hashim amla abd and sachin tendulkar

Hashim Amla Retirement: दक्षिण अफ्रीका के स्टार बल्लेबाज हाशिम अमला ने गुरुवार (8 अगस्त) को इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट के तीनों फॉरमैट से संन्यास की घोषणा की। अमला के संन्यास की घोषणा से क्रिकेट जगत स्तब्ध रह गया। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के महानतम क्रिकेटरों में शुमार अमला का करियर शानदार रहा है और उन्होंने 15 साल के इंटरनेशनल करियर में तमाम रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम किए हैं। अमला के संन्यास पर सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर एबी डिविलियर्स तक ने ट्वीट किया है।

तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'आपने अपने देश के लिए शानदार क्रिकेट खेला और कई युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बने। आपको रिटायर्ड लाइफ की शुभकामनाएं।' वहीं एबी डिविलियर्स ने लिखा, 'अविश्वसनीय करिय अमला! कई लोगों पर शुरुआत में आप पर पूरा भरोसा नहीं था, लेकिन अपनी फाइटिंग स्पिरिट और टैलेंट से आप खुद को सफलता की चोटी पर ले गए और दुनिया के बेस्ट क्रिकेटरों में शामिल हो गए।'

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में हाशिम अमला के नाम दर्ज हैं कुछ खास रिकॉर्ड्स, पढ़ें

दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाज हाशिम अमला ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट के सभी प्रारूपों से लिया संन्यास

36 वर्षीय अमला ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए 124 टेस्ट, 181 वनडे और 44 टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेले, जिसमें उन्होंने क्रम से 9282, 8113 और 1277 रन बनाए हैं। टेस्ट में उनका नॉटआउट 311 बेस्ट स्कोर है। इसके अलावा वनडे में 159 और टी-20 में नॉटआउट 97 रन बेस्ट स्कोर हैं। अमला ने दिसंबर 2004 में कोलकाता में भारत के खिलाफ टेस्ट में पदार्पण किया था। उन्होंने इस साल फरवरी में पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ आखिरी टेस्ट मैच खेला था।

अमला के रिटायरमेंट पर जानिए किसने क्या ट्वीट कियाः

  Hashim Amla Retirement Legends laud Amla after star batsman calls time on amazing career

चौथी टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
नीदरलैंड150/6(20.0)
vs
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात153/3(19.4)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 7 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज54/1(13.0)
vs
भारतबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज146/6(20.0)
vs
भारत150/3(19.1)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 7 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात152/8(20.0)
vs
नीदरलैंड138/9(20.0)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 14 रनों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
