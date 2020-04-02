निजामुद्दीन को लेकर हर्षा भोगले ने ट्वीट किया डिलीट, फिर हुए ट्रोल

मशहूर कमेंटेर हर्षा भोगले को अपना एक ट्वीट डिलीट करने की वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल होना पड़ा है। हर्षा ने कोरोना वायरस को लेकर दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन तबलीगी जमात मरकज पर एक ट्वीट किया था, लेकिन कुछ देर बाद उन्होंने इस ट्वीट को डिलीट कर दिया जिसके बाद उन्हें फैन्स के गुस्से का शिकार होना पड़ा। हर्षा अक्सर क्रिकेट के साथ-साथ दूसरे सामाजिक मुद्दों पर भी अपनी राय बेबाकी से सोशल मीडिया पर रखते हैं। इस बार उन्होंने निजामुद्दीन मामले को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया, लेकिन बाद में उसे डिलीट कर दिया।
हर्षा भोगले ने अपना ट्वीट डिलीट करने के बाद इस मामले पर अपनी सफाई दी। उन्हें ट्वीट डिलीट करने और सफाई देने के लिए यूजर्स ने जमकर ट्रोल किया। हर्षा भोगले ने ट्वीट किया, ''अगले कुछ हफ्तों के लिए, अपने बड़े समुदाय और इसकी भलाई के लिए नियमों का पालन करें। अगर हम इस वायरस को बढ़ने से रोकते हैं, तो यह हमें इतना मजबूत बना देगा। कृपया सामूहिक समारोहों से दूर रहें। हम उन्हें अफोर्ड नहीं कर सकते।''
मां ने ऐसे लिया युजवेंद्र चहल से बचपन की शरारतों का बदला, पापा से करवाई पिटाई- VIDEO
दरअसल, इस ट्वीट से पहले भोगले ने जो ट्वीट किया था, उसमें उन्होंने them की जगह निजामुद्दीन लिखा था, लेकिन कुछ देर उन्होंने उस ट्वीट को डिलीट कर यह नया ट्वीट किया।
For the next few weeks, let us make our larger community and its welfare the only thing to adhere to. If we prevent this virus from multiplying, it will make us so much stronger. Please stay away from mass gatherings. We cannot afford them.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2020
इस ट्वीट को करने के बाद हर्षा भोगले ने सफाई देते हुए लिखा, ''"मेरे ट्वीट किसी की तरफ इशारा कर रहे थे, जो मुझे परेशान कर रहा था। मेरा इरादा इस तथ्य को उजागर करना था कि हम अधिक सामूहिक समारोह को अफोर्ड नहीं कर सकते।''
My tweet was leading to finger-pointing which dismays me. My intention was to highlight the fact that we cannot afford more mass gatherings.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2020
इसके बाद हर्षा भोगले को ट्वीट डिलीट करने की वजह से यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया।
Don't delete or modify what you felt Harsha what you said is absolute truth pic.twitter.com/XSIC2m0r4w— Hari / హరి (@Ihar1sh) April 1, 2020
Tweet with secular filter🤔— Shubham Gupta (@gupta281198) April 1, 2020
I didn't agree with most of your points but still followed you on Twitter as you atleast voiced your own honest opinion but now seeing you delete your original tweet and retweeting with secularism filter is rather disappointing.— Kid Kaiju (@KidKaiju3) April 1, 2020
Bhai @bhogleharsha, दम नहीं है तो काहे ट्विटते हो? Why did you delete the Nizamuddin tweet? pic.twitter.com/jezl03wEQB— iMac_too (@iMac_too) April 1, 2020
I have immense respect for Harsha Bhogle. It must be extremely difficult to do all the travelling and commentary with a spine missing.🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/nUUzf2tQBc— Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) April 1, 2020
What dismays me is your reluctance to call a spade a spade. What's the problem if you cite the facts and give your views on it?— Rupesh Kumar 🇮🇳 (@iRUPACE) April 1, 2020
Grow a spine man. How do u live with urself if u can't even call a spade a spade? Grow a spine.— Kaushik (@Kaushik_reddy25) April 1, 2020
बता दें कि दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन तबलीगी जमात मरकज की वजह कोरोना वायरस के मामलों में अचानक बड़ा उछाल आया है। देश में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमितों की संख्या 2 हजार के पार चली गई है। इनमें से 358 केस मरकज से जुड़े हुए हैं। इतना ही नहीं मरकज जुड़े करीब 8 हजार लोगों में संक्रमण का खतरा है। डराने वाली बात यह है कि ये लोग देश के अलग-अलग कोने में फैल चुके हैं।