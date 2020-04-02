 DA Image
निजामुद्दीन को लेकर हर्षा भोगले ने ट्वीट किया डिलीट, फिर हुए ट्रोल

हर्षा भोगले ने कोरोना वायरस को लेकर दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन तबलीगी जमात मरकज पर एक ट्वीट किया था, लेकिन कुछ देर बाद उन्होंने इस ट्वीट को डिलीट कर दिया। इसके बाद उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया गया।

मशहूर कमेंटेर हर्षा भोगले को अपना एक ट्वीट डिलीट करने की वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल होना पड़ा है। हर्षा ने कोरोना वायरस को लेकर दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन तबलीगी जमात मरकज पर एक ट्वीट किया था, लेकिन कुछ देर बाद उन्होंने इस ट्वीट को डिलीट कर दिया जिसके बाद उन्हें फैन्स के गुस्से का शिकार होना पड़ा। हर्षा अक्सर क्रिकेट के साथ-साथ दूसरे सामाजिक मुद्दों पर भी अपनी राय बेबाकी से सोशल मीडिया पर रखते हैं। इस बार उन्होंने निजामुद्दीन मामले को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया, लेकिन बाद में उसे डिलीट कर दिया।

हर्षा भोगले ने अपना ट्वीट डिलीट करने के बाद इस मामले पर अपनी सफाई दी। उन्हें ट्वीट डिलीट करने और सफाई देने के लिए यूजर्स ने जमकर ट्रोल किया। हर्षा भोगले ने ट्वीट किया, ''अगले कुछ हफ्तों के लिए, अपने बड़े समुदाय और इसकी भलाई के लिए नियमों का पालन करें। अगर हम इस वायरस को बढ़ने से रोकते हैं, तो यह हमें इतना मजबूत बना देगा। कृपया सामूहिक समारोहों से दूर रहें। हम उन्हें अफोर्ड नहीं कर सकते।''

दरअसल, इस ट्वीट से पहले भोगले ने जो ट्वीट किया था, उसमें उन्होंने them की जगह निजामुद्दीन लिखा था, लेकिन कुछ देर उन्होंने उस ट्वीट को डिलीट कर यह नया ट्वीट किया।

इस ट्वीट को करने के बाद हर्षा भोगले ने सफाई देते हुए लिखा, ''"मेरे ट्वीट किसी की तरफ इशारा कर रहे थे, जो मुझे परेशान कर रहा था। मेरा इरादा इस तथ्य को उजागर करना था कि हम अधिक सामूहिक समारोह को अफोर्ड नहीं कर सकते।''

इसके बाद हर्षा भोगले को ट्वीट डिलीट करने की वजह से यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया।

बता दें कि दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन तबलीगी जमात मरकज की वजह कोरोना वायरस के मामलों में अचानक बड़ा उछाल आया है। देश में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमितों की संख्या 2 हजार के पार चली गई है। इनमें से 358 केस मरकज से जुड़े हुए हैं। इतना ही नहीं मरकज जुड़े करीब 8 हजार लोगों में संक्रमण का खतरा है। डराने वाली बात यह है कि ये लोग देश के अलग-अलग कोने में फैल चुके हैं।

