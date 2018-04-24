HappyBirthdaySachin टॉप ट्रेंडः जानिए किसने कैसे किया मास्टर-ब्लास्टर तेंदुलकर को B'day wish

भारत में अगर क्रिकेट को धर्म की तरह माना जाता है, तो सचिन तेंदुलकर उसके भगवान हैं। मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर आज अपना 45वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। पांच साल पहले तेंदुलकर ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया था, लेकिन आज भी तेंदुलकर के बर्थडे का क्रेज पूरे भारत पर छा जाता है।

B'day Special: जब अपने बर्थडे पर सचिन ने की थी आस्ट्रेलिया की पिटाई!

तेंदुलकर की बर्थडे की सुबह ट्विटर के टॉप ट्रेंड्स में #HappyBirthdaySachin शुमार है। तेंदुलकर को फैन्स अलग-अलग तरह से जन्मदिन की बधाई दे रहे हैं। 100 इंटरनेशनल सेंचुरी ठोकने वाले इकलौते बल्लेबाज तेंदुलकर को लाइव हिन्दुस्तान की तरफ से भी जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

आइये देखते हैं, तेंदुलकर को सेलेब्रिटीज ने किस तरह से जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है...

Still The Chants SACHIN SACHIN Gives Goosebumps To Us.#HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt The Man Who Carried Emotions Of The People Of A Nation For 24 Years. More Power To You🙏 pic.twitter.com/JDhWiw23vx — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 23, 2018

God bless you with a great and healthy life. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/XUlKDlJefs — Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 23, 2018

Wishing the living legend @sachin_rt a very happy birthday.

You are such a wonderful inspiration for all- Supremely talented & successful & yet so humble.#HappyBirthdaySachin — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) April 24, 2018

The leading Test run scorer.

The leading ODI run scorer.



A phenomenal 34,357 international runs, plus 200 wickets!



Happy birthday to India's little master, the legendary @sachin_rt! #Sachin45 pic.twitter.com/DZ7kkj1ZZc — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2018

जानिए किस खास अंदाज में फैन्स ने मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर को दी है जन्मदिन की बधाई...

Happy Birthday GOD. May Sachin Tendulkar Bless You And Your Family With Health And Happiness. 👏🙏 #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar #SachinSachin pic.twitter.com/2x34zSd4gM — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 23, 2018

#HappyBirthdaySachin



Most International Runs

Most International 100s

Most International 50s

Most Runs In World Cups

Most Runs in Single WC

Most 100s in World Cups

Most Man of the Match in International Cricket

Most Man of the Series in International Cricket

WORLD CUP WINNER 2011 pic.twitter.com/uGJx1TAqhs — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 23, 2018

To the boy who became GOD !! #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt you will always remain our favorite forever. Lots of Love 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/7afjkhtfFf — OMG SACHIN (@OmgSachin) April 23, 2018

S um of our faith in cricket



A wesome attitude



C ricketer of centuries



H umble hero



I nspiring all



N ational treasure



Happy birthday to the one I love and respect the most 💙💙💙💙💙#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/Jpigc7NCOV — Mi Kerala FC (@mipaltanKL) April 23, 2018

Only God knows ..



How a Billion desires can be fulfilled,

How a Billion thought can be united,

How a Billion faces can be made happy in a instance,

How a Billion expectations can be absorbed,

How a Billion heart can be made happy,

Only God👇 knows well #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/GVec8QPbbo — AMAN SINGH YADAV (@ImAman_Allhabdi) April 24, 2018