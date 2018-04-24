ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

गाजियाबाद के मोहन नगर में निर्माणाधीन मेट्रो का गार्डर कार और ऑटो पर गिरा
उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने सीजेआई दीपक मिश्रा के खिलाफ महाभियोग का नोटिस खारिज किया
अब और सख्त होगी नाबालिग से रेप की सजा, राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने पॉक्सो एक्ट में संशोधन के लिए अध्यादेश जारी किया
सूरत रेप कांड में खुलासा, 35 हजार में खरीदी गई थीं मां - बेटी
जानिए, बीजेपी से अलग होनेवाले कौन हैं पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा
2002 गुजरात दंगा: जानिए कैसे नरोदा पाटिया केस में माया कोडनानी हुईं बरी
यशवंत सिन्हा ने भाजपा छोड़ी, अब लोकशाही को बचाने के लिए करेंगे आंदोलन।
किम जोंग उन का ऐलान; अब नहीं करूंगा कोई परमाणु परीक्षण, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप बोले- GOOD NEWS
विदेश दौरे से स्वदेश लौटे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, सुषमा स्वराज ने किया स्वागत
KXIPvSRH Live: पंजाब ने हैदराबाद के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर लिया बल्लेबाजी का फैसला
#HappyBirthdaySachin टॉप ट्रेंडः जानिए किसने कैसे किया मास्टर-ब्लास्टर तेंदुलकर को B'day wish

Sachin Tendulkar

भारत में अगर क्रिकेट को धर्म की तरह माना जाता है, तो सचिन तेंदुलकर उसके भगवान हैं। मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर आज अपना 45वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। पांच साल पहले तेंदुलकर ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया था, लेकिन आज भी तेंदुलकर के बर्थडे का क्रेज पूरे भारत पर छा जाता है।

B'day Special: जब अपने बर्थडे पर सचिन ने की थी आस्ट्रेलिया की पिटाई!

VIDEO: जब सचिन ने सड़क पर बच्चों के साथ खेला 'गली' क्रिकेट

WOW: सचिन तेंदुलकर ने इस काम के लिए दान कर दी पूरी सैलरी

तेंदुलकर की बर्थडे की सुबह ट्विटर के टॉप ट्रेंड्स में #HappyBirthdaySachin शुमार है। तेंदुलकर को फैन्स अलग-अलग तरह से जन्मदिन की बधाई दे रहे हैं। 100 इंटरनेशनल सेंचुरी ठोकने वाले इकलौते बल्लेबाज तेंदुलकर को लाइव हिन्दुस्तान की तरफ से भी जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

सचिन तेंदुलकर की इस मदद को आज तक नहीं भूल पाए गांगुली

आइये देखते हैं, तेंदुलकर को सेलेब्रिटीज ने किस तरह से जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है...

जानिए किस खास अंदाज में फैन्स ने मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर को दी है जन्मदिन की बधाई...

 

मैच 22
किंग्स XI पंजाब143/8(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स139/8(20.0)
किंग्स XI पंजाब ने दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स को 4 रनो से हराया
Mon, 23 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 21
मुंबई इंडियंस167/7(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स168/7(19.4)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 3 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 22 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 20
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स182/3(20.0)
vs
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद178/6(20.0)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को 4 रनो से हराया
Sun, 22 Apr 2018 04:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 19
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स174/5(20.0)
vs
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर176/4(18.0)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स को 6 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 21 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
