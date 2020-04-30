 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   Happy B'Day Rohit Sharma: गौतम गंभीर, शिखर धवन से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक जानें किसने किस अंदाज में दी 'हिटमैन' को बधाई

Happy B'Day Rohit Sharma: गौतम गंभीर, शिखर धवन से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक जानें किसने किस अंदाज में दी 'हिटमैन' को बधाई

आईपीएल के सबसे सफल कप्तान और लिमिटेड ओवर क्रिकेट में टीम इंडिया के उपकप्तान रोहित शर्मा आज अपना 33वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। 30 अप्रैल 1987 को महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर जिले के बंसोड में जन्में रोहित ने अपने शानदार खेल की बदौलत भारतीय क्रिकेट में अपनी खास पहचान बनाई है। मुंबई की ओर से रणजी ट्रॉफी में डेब्यू करने वाले रोहित ने अपना पहला इंटरनेशनल वनडे आज से 13 साल पहले 2007 में आयरलैंड के खिलाफ खेला था। 'हिटमैन' के नाम से मशहूर टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा अपनी बल्लेबाजी से बड़े-बड़े लक्ष्य को भी बौना साबित कर देते हैं। रोहित शर्मा के जन्मदिन के अवसर पर खेल जगत के कई खिलाड़ी और उनके फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें ढेरों शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं।

आइए नजर डालते हैं रोहित शर्मा को जन्मदिन के अवसर किस-किस ने बधाई दी है-

रोहित शर्मा आईपीएल इतिहास में सबसे ज्यादा खिताब जीतने वाले कप्तान हैं। उन्होंने अपने नेतृत्व में मुंबई को चार बार चैंपियन बनाया। रिकी पोंटिंग आईपीएल 2013 की शुरुआत में मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान थे लेकिन उन्होंने सत्र के बीच में ही कप्तानी छोड़ी थी और नेतृत्व की जिम्मेदारी रोहित पर आ गई थी। रोहित के नेतृत्व में टीम ने उसी साल पहली बार आईपीएल जीता। उनकी कमान में मुंबई कुल चार बार (2013, 2015, 2017 और 2019) में आईपीएल विजेता बना।  

