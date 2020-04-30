Happy B'Day Rohit Sharma: गौतम गंभीर, शिखर धवन से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक जानें किसने किस अंदाज में दी 'हिटमैन' को बधाई

आईपीएल के सबसे सफल कप्तान और लिमिटेड ओवर क्रिकेट में टीम इंडिया के उपकप्तान रोहित शर्मा आज अपना 33वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। 30 अप्रैल 1987 को महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर जिले के बंसोड में जन्में रोहित ने अपने शानदार खेल की बदौलत भारतीय क्रिकेट में अपनी खास पहचान बनाई है। मुंबई की ओर से रणजी ट्रॉफी में डेब्यू करने वाले रोहित ने अपना पहला इंटरनेशनल वनडे आज से 13 साल पहले 2007 में आयरलैंड के खिलाफ खेला था। 'हिटमैन' के नाम से मशहूर टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा अपनी बल्लेबाजी से बड़े-बड़े लक्ष्य को भी बौना साबित कर देते हैं। रोहित शर्मा के जन्मदिन के अवसर पर खेल जगत के कई खिलाड़ी और उनके फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें ढेरों शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं।
आइए नजर डालते हैं रोहित शर्मा को जन्मदिन के अवसर किस-किस ने बधाई दी है-
Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45! Have a great year ahead!! pic.twitter.com/PJqDTVcohy— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 30, 2020
Happy birthday partner @ImRo45, hope you keep striking the ball out of the ground as clean as a shooting star 😉😎 pic.twitter.com/i5CRiPk815— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020
Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness 🤗- God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/lNlGfYN9aa— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020
Happy Birthday @ImRo45 bhai. Hope you have a wonderful day with your family. Best wishes. 🥳💯 pic.twitter.com/iLmzEU5YoP— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 30, 2020
Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/E2ToRIkGIS— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020
Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit!— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 30, 2020
Can't wait to recreate this!#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/OP961EtkKh
As the clock strikes 1️⃣2️⃣, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies🏆💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2020
Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay 🎂#HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Gflye8ZyVq
👕 364 international appearances— ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020
🏏 14,029 runs
🙌 39 centuries
Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot 👏 pic.twitter.com/ikHjVBApob
Happy Birthday, Hitman 🎂🍰— BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020
On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata 💪💪#HappyBirthdayRohit
रोहित शर्मा आईपीएल इतिहास में सबसे ज्यादा खिताब जीतने वाले कप्तान हैं। उन्होंने अपने नेतृत्व में मुंबई को चार बार चैंपियन बनाया। रिकी पोंटिंग आईपीएल 2013 की शुरुआत में मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान थे लेकिन उन्होंने सत्र के बीच में ही कप्तानी छोड़ी थी और नेतृत्व की जिम्मेदारी रोहित पर आ गई थी। रोहित के नेतृत्व में टीम ने उसी साल पहली बार आईपीएल जीता। उनकी कमान में मुंबई कुल चार बार (2013, 2015, 2017 और 2019) में आईपीएल विजेता बना।