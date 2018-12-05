DA Image

मौसम दिनभर: दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ और देहरादून में सुबह के समय रहेगी हल्की ठंड, पटना और रांची में खिलेगी धूप
भारत को 2 विश्व खिताब दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले गौतम गंभीर ने क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा
VVIP हेलीकॉप्टर सौदे के बिचौलिए क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को आज रात भारत भेजा जाएगा- रिपोर्ट
बुलंदशहर हिंसा: इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी रजनी ने की एसआईटी जांच की मांग, कहा- सुबोध का कातिल हमें सौंपा जाए
योगी आदित्यनाथ पर भड़के ओवैसी, आप इतिहास में 'जीरो', क्या यह मुल्क मेरा नहीं?
वसुंधरा राजे बोलीं, सरकार के खिलाफ सत्ता विरोधी लहर नहीं, बीजेपी फिर से बनाएगी सरकार
असम: उदालगुड़ी के हरिसिंगा में रंगिया-डेकारगांव इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस में विस्फोट से तीन लोग घायल
जलवायु परिवर्तन की चपेट में आए लोगों की संख्या 200% बढ़ी
भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों को पकड़ने की सूचना आंध्र सरकार ने लीक की : सीबीआई
यूनिटेक मालिक लोगों का पैसा लौटाएं तभी छूटेंगे : सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर शिखर धवन तक, जानिए गौतम गंभीर के रिटायरमेंट पर किसने क्या कहा

टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर ने मंगलवार को क्रिकेट के सभी फॉरमैट से संन्यास लेने का फैसला लिया। गंभीर के इस फैसले के बाद क्रिकेट जगत की तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियों ने उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

File Photo: MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज (Gautam Gambhir announces his retirement from all format of Cricket) और दो वर्ल्ड कप दिलाने में अहम रोल निभाने वाले गौतम गंभीर ने क्रिकेट के सभी फॉरमैट से संन्यास की घोषणा कर दी है। गंभीर ने मंगलवार को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने संन्सास का ऐलान किया। गंभीर ने भारत के लिए 10,000 से ज्यादा इंटरनेशनल रन बनाए हैं और टीम को कई अहम मौकों पर जीत दिलाई है। 2007 टी20 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल और 2011 आईसीसी वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में गंभीर भारत की ओर से बेस्ट स्कोरर थे।

गंभीर के संन्यास का फैसला थोड़ा चौंकाने वाला इसलिए रहा, क्योंकि वो हमेशा से कहते रहे कि 2019 वर्ल्ड कप खेलना उनकी चाहत है। 2016 में अपना आखिरी इंटरनेशनल खेलने वाले गंभीर के लिए साथी खिलाड़ियों ने कुछ खास मेसेज लिखे हैं। सचिन तेंदुलकर, शिखर धवन, दिनेश कार्तिक, रॉबिन उथप्पा, अमित मिश्रा और मुनफ पटेल जैसे क्रिकेटरों ने गंभीर के लिए कुछ इमोशनल मेसेज लिखे।

जानिए कब और किसके खिलाफ गंभीर खेलेंगे अपना आखिरी क्रिकेट मैच

यहां पढ़ें गौतम गंभीर ने संन्यास लेते वक्त क्या कहा, शायद आप अपने आंसू न रोक पाएं

धवन ने गंभीर की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'देश के सबसे शानदार खिलाड़ियों में शुमार गौतम गंभीर को विदाई। आपके भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं गौती भाई।'

देखिए गौतम गंभीर के लिए किसने क्या कहा...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Everyone knows him as ‘Gambhir’ but with me he was always a fun guy ‘Gauti’. Have a blast Rajey👍😂

A post shared by Munafpatel (@munafpatel13) on

