सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर शिखर धवन तक, जानिए गौतम गंभीर के रिटायरमेंट पर किसने क्या कहा

टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज (Gautam Gambhir announces his retirement from all format of Cricket) और दो वर्ल्ड कप दिलाने में अहम रोल निभाने वाले गौतम गंभीर ने क्रिकेट के सभी फॉरमैट से संन्यास की घोषणा कर दी है। गंभीर ने मंगलवार को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने संन्सास का ऐलान किया। गंभीर ने भारत के लिए 10,000 से ज्यादा इंटरनेशनल रन बनाए हैं और टीम को कई अहम मौकों पर जीत दिलाई है। 2007 टी20 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल और 2011 आईसीसी वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में गंभीर भारत की ओर से बेस्ट स्कोरर थे।
Congratulations @GautamGambhir on a glorious career. You were a special talent and had a Gambhir role in our win in the World Cup finals. Batting with you at Napier was extra special. Enjoy your second innings with family and friends! pic.twitter.com/dNpyNfbLe6— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 5, 2018
गंभीर के संन्यास का फैसला थोड़ा चौंकाने वाला इसलिए रहा, क्योंकि वो हमेशा से कहते रहे कि 2019 वर्ल्ड कप खेलना उनकी चाहत है। 2016 में अपना आखिरी इंटरनेशनल खेलने वाले गंभीर के लिए साथी खिलाड़ियों ने कुछ खास मेसेज लिखे हैं। सचिन तेंदुलकर, शिखर धवन, दिनेश कार्तिक, रॉबिन उथप्पा, अमित मिश्रा और मुनफ पटेल जैसे क्रिकेटरों ने गंभीर के लिए कुछ इमोशनल मेसेज लिखे।
धवन ने गंभीर की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'देश के सबसे शानदार खिलाड़ियों में शुमार गौतम गंभीर को विदाई। आपके भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं गौती भाई।'
From our India A days to KKR to representing our nation. It's been an absolute honour skip. I'm grateful for all that we have been together. I wish you the very best in all there is to experience in your life. Congratulations on a Fantastic career. Love you brother!! 🤗🤗 #thankyougauti #gauthappa #brotherfromanothermother #batmanadventures
It’s been a great journey. Some memorable moments which the country lived with you, you can be very proud of how you played the game, will always remain Unbeaten @GautamGambhir !#ThankYouGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/q5noANmgLX— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 4, 2018
Congratulations @GautamGambhir bhai on a wonderful career. I will always cherish the fond memories we had on and off the field. Best wishes for the future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/tk4f7ccfUT— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 4, 2018
Congratulations @GautamGambhir on a fantastic career. You can be very proud of the way you played every time you stepped on to the cricket field. I cherish the truly memorable moments we shared & am sure you will continue to serve the country in your own ways. #ThankYouGambhir— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 4, 2018
Played with all heart with some amazing match winning knocks for the country and I’m sure your journey ahead will be even better. Happy retirement brother @GautamGambhir— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2018