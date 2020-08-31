पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी के निधन पर विराट कोहली-वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत इन दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने जताया शोक

भारत के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी का सोमवार को अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। वह लंबे समय से बीमार थे और दिल्ली के अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। पूर्व राष्ट्रपति को दिल्ली के अस्पताल में 10 अगस्त को भर्ती कराया गया था और उसी दिन उनके मस्तिष्क में जमे खून के थक्के को हटाने के लिए उनकी सर्जरी की गई थी। सोमवार सुबह जारी एक हेल्थ बुलेटिन में कहा गया कि वह गहरे कोमा में हैं और उन्हें वेंटीलेटर पर रखा गया है। प्रणब मुखर्जी के निधन की सूचना उनके बेटे अभिजीत मुखर्जी ने दी। पूर्व राष्ट्रपति के निधन पर खेल जगत के कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने शोक जताया है।
The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family. 🙏🏼— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020
My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee . Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Q2noCKVFnq— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2020
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He belonged to the league of leaders respected & loved across the spectrum. May god give strength to his family & loves ones. The nation will remember his immense contributions forever! pic.twitter.com/aqsilNOOgb— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 31, 2020
Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 31, 2020
My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee . May his soul attain sadgati. pic.twitter.com/8LFpQtx8Sx— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2020
Former President #PranabMukherjee will be remembered as a tall and multidimensional figure of Indian politics.— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 31, 2020
A statesman, thinker, writer and people's man.
Deepest Condolences To The Family.#RipPranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/6EhSz3xgZG
End of an era....#PranabMukherjee— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 31, 2020
RIP 🙏🏻
Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 31, 2020