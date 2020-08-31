 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी के निधन पर विराट कोहली-वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत इन दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने जताया शोक

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी के निधन पर विराट कोहली-वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत इन दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने जताया शोक

pranab mukherjee passes away photo-twitter

भारत के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी का सोमवार को अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। वह लंबे समय से बीमार थे और दिल्ली के अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। पूर्व राष्ट्रपति को दिल्ली के अस्पताल में 10 अगस्त को भर्ती कराया गया था और उसी दिन उनके मस्तिष्क में जमे खून के थक्के को हटाने के लिए उनकी सर्जरी की गई थी। सोमवार सुबह जारी एक हेल्थ बुलेटिन में कहा गया कि वह गहरे कोमा में हैं और उन्हें वेंटीलेटर पर रखा गया है। प्रणब मुखर्जी के निधन की सूचना उनके बेटे अभिजीत मुखर्जी ने दी। पूर्व राष्ट्रपति के निधन पर खेल जगत के कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने शोक जताया है।

