IND vs SA: इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ने भारत की पिचों को बताया बोरिंग, फैंस ने की बोलती बंद

team india michale vaughan photo ht

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा है कि भारत में टेस्ट पिचें बोरिंग होती हैं और यह ज्यादतर बल्लेबाजों की मददगार होती हैं। भारत इस समय अपने घर में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के साथ तीन मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेल रहा है। सीरीज का दूसरा मैच पुणे के महाराष्ट्र क्रिकेट संघ (एमसीए) स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है। वॉन ने ट्वीट किया, “भारत में टेस्ट मैचों में पिचें काफी बोरिंग होती हैं... पहले तीन-चार दिन प्रतिस्पर्धा काफी हद तक बल्लेबाजों की होती है... गेंदबाजों के लिए यहां अधिक एक्शन की जरूरत है... यह मेरा आज का विचार है।”

वॉन का यह बयान भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच खेले जा रहे मैच के दौरान आया है। इस मैच में अभी तक बल्लेबाजों का बोलबाला रहा है। मयंक अग्रवाल ने शतक जमाया है तो कप्तान विराट कोहली दोहरा शतक बना चुके हैं। रवींद्र जडेजा ने भी आतिशी बल्लेबाज की है। 

विशाखापट्टनम में खेले गए पहले टेस्ट में भी भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने दमखम दिखाया था। रोहित शर्मा ने दोनों पारियों में शतक जमाए थे तो वहीं मयंक ने दोहरा शतक किया था। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए डीन एल्गर और क्विंटन डी कॉक ने पहली पारी में शतक जमाए थे। दूसरी पारी में हालांकि मेहमान टीम की बल्लेबाजी बिखर गई थी। 

