IND vs SA: इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ने भारत की पिचों को बताया बोरिंग, फैंस ने की बोलती बंद

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा है कि भारत में टेस्ट पिचें बोरिंग होती हैं और यह ज्यादतर बल्लेबाजों की मददगार होती हैं। भारत इस समय अपने घर में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के साथ तीन मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेल रहा है। सीरीज का दूसरा मैच पुणे के महाराष्ट्र क्रिकेट संघ (एमसीए) स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है। वॉन ने ट्वीट किया, “भारत में टेस्ट मैचों में पिचें काफी बोरिंग होती हैं... पहले तीन-चार दिन प्रतिस्पर्धा काफी हद तक बल्लेबाजों की होती है... गेंदबाजों के लिए यहां अधिक एक्शन की जरूरत है... यह मेरा आज का विचार है।”

Test Match Cricket pitches in India are boring ... The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bat ... needs more action for the bowler ... My thought of the day ... #INDvSA

वॉन का यह बयान भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच खेले जा रहे मैच के दौरान आया है। इस मैच में अभी तक बल्लेबाजों का बोलबाला रहा है। मयंक अग्रवाल ने शतक जमाया है तो कप्तान विराट कोहली दोहरा शतक बना चुके हैं। रवींद्र जडेजा ने भी आतिशी बल्लेबाज की है।

विशाखापट्टनम में खेले गए पहले टेस्ट में भी भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने दमखम दिखाया था। रोहित शर्मा ने दोनों पारियों में शतक जमाए थे तो वहीं मयंक ने दोहरा शतक किया था। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए डीन एल्गर और क्विंटन डी कॉक ने पहली पारी में शतक जमाए थे। दूसरी पारी में हालांकि मेहमान टीम की बल्लेबाजी बिखर गई थी।

Better than england...rain breaks almost every alternate day of a test match and poor drainage systems — Ruchir Joshi (@RuchirJoshi14) October 11, 2019

Test Match Cricket pitches in England are boring ...The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bowler... needs more action for the batsman ... My thought of the day.. — Shreyas Jamdade (@JamdadeShreyas) October 11, 2019

When you cannot win,you blame!! English cricket is all about that only..

When cook scored that 200+ in India few years back,it was all gud.. — Stomatologist💉🛠 (@Stomatologist26) October 11, 2019

Why a Pitch with seam movement is considered as Great Test cricket but on the other hand if Pitch turns that is boring test cricket?



Just like Fast Bowling with proper seam movement, playing in the spinning conditions is also an art and not many foreign players have mastered it. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) October 11, 2019