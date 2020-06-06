कोविड-19 संकट का हवाला देकर बीबीसी कमेंटरी पैनल से हटे बॉयकॉट

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ज्योफ्री बॉयकॉट पिछले करीब 14 साल से बीबीसी की टेस्ट कमेंटरी टीम का हिस्सा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कोविड-19 महामारी के संकट के बीच बीसीसी से 14 साल पुराना रिश्ता तोड़ने का फैसला लिया है। बॉयकॉट ने यह फैसला अगले महीने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ शुरू हो रही घरेलू सीरीज से पहले किया जिससे इंटरनैशनल किकेट बहाल होगा।
बॉयकॉट ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मैं बीबीसी का शानदार 14 साल के लिए शुक्रिया करना चाहूंगा। मैंने इसका पूरा लुत्फ उठाया और मैं क्रिकेट के प्रति जुनूनी हूं। मैं उन सभी का शुक्रिया कहना चाहूंगा जिन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने मेरी कमेंटरी का इतना आनंद लिया और उनका भी जिन्होंने इसे पसंद नहीं किया।' उन्होंने लिखा, 'मेरा बीबीसी से कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पिछली गर्मियों के अंत में खत्म हो गया था। मुझे इसे जारी करना अच्छा लगता लेकिन इस समय प्रैक्टिकल और खुद से ईमानदार होने की जरूरत है। कोविड-19 के कारण मैंने यह फैसला लिया है।'
1/2 I would like to thank @bbctms @BBCSport for a wonderful 14 years. I have thoroughly enjoyed it and just love cricket with a passion. I also wish to thank all those that have said how much they have enjoyed my commentary and for those that haven’t- too bad.— Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) June 5, 2020
2/5 my contract with BBC finished end of last summer. I would loved to continue but need to be realistic & honest with myself. Covid -19 has made the decision for both of us.— Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) June 5, 2020
3/5 Recently I had a quadruple heart by-pass and at 79 am the wrong age to be commentating in a bio secure area trapped all day in confined spaces with the same people- even if some of those commentators I regard as friends and others I admire.— Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) June 5, 2020
4/4 Hopefully I may still have some input @bbctms if that tall lanky ex Leicestershire medium pace bowler needs an honest appraisal or wants to take the mickey out of me maybe he will give me a call while on air To everyone out there Be sensible Stay alive Your life is precious.— Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) June 5, 2020
उन्होंन कहा कि इस फैसले में उनके हृदय की बाइपास सर्जरी और उनकी उम्र काफी अहम हैं। ज्योफ्री बॉयकॉट की उम्र 79 साल है। कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते मार्च के बाद से दुनिया के तमाम क्रिकेट इवेंट्स स्थगित या रद्द हो चुके हैं। वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट टीम अगले महीने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलेगी।