 DA Image
6 जून, 2020|2:28|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   कोविड-19 संकट का हवाला देकर बीबीसी कमेंटरी पैनल से हटे बॉयकॉट

कोविड-19 संकट का हवाला देकर बीबीसी कमेंटरी पैनल से हटे बॉयकॉट

geoffrey boycott and andrew strauss

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ज्योफ्री बॉयकॉट पिछले करीब 14 साल से बीबीसी की टेस्ट कमेंटरी टीम का हिस्सा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कोविड-19 महामारी के संकट के बीच बीसीसी से 14 साल पुराना रिश्ता तोड़ने का फैसला लिया है। बॉयकॉट ने यह फैसला अगले महीने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ शुरू हो रही घरेलू सीरीज से पहले किया जिससे इंटरनैशनल किकेट बहाल होगा।

बॉयकॉट ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मैं बीबीसी का शानदार 14 साल के लिए शुक्रिया करना चाहूंगा। मैंने इसका पूरा लुत्फ उठाया और मैं क्रिकेट के प्रति जुनूनी हूं। मैं उन सभी का शुक्रिया कहना चाहूंगा जिन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने मेरी कमेंटरी का इतना आनंद लिया और उनका भी जिन्होंने इसे पसंद नहीं किया।' उन्होंने लिखा, 'मेरा बीबीसी से कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पिछली गर्मियों के अंत में खत्म हो गया था। मुझे इसे जारी करना अच्छा लगता लेकिन इस समय प्रैक्टिकल और खुद से ईमानदार होने की जरूरत है। कोविड-19 के कारण मैंने यह फैसला लिया है।'

उन्होंन कहा कि इस फैसले में उनके हृदय की बाइपास सर्जरी और उनकी उम्र काफी अहम हैं। ज्योफ्री बॉयकॉट की उम्र 79 साल है। कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते मार्च के बाद से दुनिया के तमाम क्रिकेट इवेंट्स स्थगित या रद्द हो चुके हैं। वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट टीम अगले महीने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलेगी।
 

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान ePaper मुफ्त में पढ़िए।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott leaves BBC s Test commentary team citing COVID-19 concerns

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

हम कॉस्ट कटिंग कर चुके हैं, लेकिन फिलहाल पे-कट और ले-ऑफ जैसी बात नहीं: BCCI

हम कॉस्ट कटिंग कर चुके हैं, लेकिन फिलहाल पे-कट और ले-ऑफ जैसी बात नहीं: BCCI

पीसीबी ने बताया- 11 जून को होगी उमर अकमल की अपील पर सुनवाई

पीसीबी ने बताया- 11 जून को होगी उमर अकमल की अपील पर सुनवाई

हार्दिक पांड्या बोले- मेरी वजह से लोगों ने मेरे पिता को गालियां दीं, परिवार परेशान हुआ, जो मुझे बर्दाश्त नहीं है

हार्दिक पांड्या बोले- मेरी वजह से लोगों ने मेरे पिता को गालियां दीं, परिवार परेशान हुआ, जो मुझे बर्दाश्त नहीं है

स्लिप में फील्डिंग करते हुए अचानक धवन ने गाया गाना, तमीम इकबाल का भटका ध्यान, रोहित ने शेयर किया मजेदार किस्सा

स्लिप में फील्डिंग करते हुए अचानक धवन ने गाया गाना, तमीम इकबाल का भटका ध्यान, रोहित ने शेयर किया मजेदार किस्सा

Chandra Grahan june 2020 live updates: उपच्छाया चंद्रग्रहण शुरू हुआ, यहां देखें लाइव कवरेज

Chandra Grahan june 2020 live updates: उपच्छाया चंद्रग्रहण शुरू हुआ, यहां देखें लाइव कवरेज

सूर्य ग्रहण 21 जून 2020 राशिफल: जानें जन्मतिथि के अनुसार आपके जीवन में क्या होगा ग्रहण का असर

सूर्य ग्रहण 21 जून 2020 राशिफल: जानें जन्मतिथि के अनुसार आपके जीवन में क्या होगा ग्रहण का असर

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक रिजल्ट 2020#कोरोना वायरस#क्राइम#जॉब्स#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें