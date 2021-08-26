नहीं रहे महान बल्लेबाज और इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान टेड डेक्स्टर, 86 साल की उम्र में ली आखिरी सांस
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान और अपने समय के महान बल्लेबाज टेड डेक्स्टर का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। डेक्स्टर आक्रामक मिडिल ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज थे और उन्होंने इंग्लैंड की ओर से 62 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं। इसके अलावा डेक्स्टर मिडियम पेस गेंदबाजी भी करते थे। डेक्स्टर के निधन पर इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (आईसीसी) ने शोक व्यक्त किया है। डेक्स्टर ने इंग्लैंड की ओर से पहला टेस्ट मैच 1958 में खेला था और 1968 में उन्होंने अपने करियर का आखिरी टेस्ट मैच खेला। 1961-62 में वह इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बने।
Sad news for the cricketing world.— ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2021
England legend Ted Dexter, one of the greatest batsmen of his time, has passed away at the age of 86. pic.twitter.com/oXGnUAAJ4a
Sad news to bring you.— Test Match Special (@bbctms) August 26, 2021
Former @englandcricket captain Ted Dexter has died at 86.
In June he was inducted into the ICC hall of fame.
Ted played 62 Tests, leading the side in 30.
He was also chairman of selectors & a digital pioneer.
Thoughts with his family #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/BYvKXcoqKL
MCC is deeply saddened to announce the death of the Club’s much loved former President, Edward Dexter CBE.— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) August 26, 2021
Hope England’s batsmen can put on a show today and that they play with the kind of grace and style and flair that Ted Dexter epitomised— Mike atherton (@Athersmike) August 26, 2021
Such sad news .. Ted dexter was someone who always went out of his way to offer so much great advice to me & many others .. seeing him arrive for lunch on his motorbike & then sit & listen to him discuss all cricketing issues was always a joy .. #RIPTed— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 26, 2021
We are deeply saddened to hear the death of former England Captain Ted Dexter this morning 😢— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 26, 2021
RIP Ted ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YpLTdghbLL
डेक्स्टर ने 62 टेस्ट मैचों में 47.89 के शानदार औसत से 4502 रन बनाए हैं और इस दौरान उन्होंने 9 शतक भी जड़े। इसके अलावा डेक्स्टर के खाते में 27 हाफसेंचुरी भी दर्ज हैं। 62 टेस्ट मैचों में उन्होंने 66 विकेट भी लिए हैं। डेक्स्टर ने 30 टेस्ट मैचों में इंग्लैंड की अगुवाई की है।