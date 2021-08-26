DA Image
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 01:25 PM
Hindustan Hindi News
शहर चुनें ई-पेपर Offer साइन इन
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट  ›  नहीं रहे महान बल्लेबाज और इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान टेड डेक्स्टर, 86 साल की उम्र में ली आखिरी सांस
क्रिकेट

नहीं रहे महान बल्लेबाज और इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान टेड डेक्स्टर, 86 साल की उम्र में ली आखिरी सांस

लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टीम,नई दिल्लीPublished By: Namita Shukla
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 01:22 PM
नहीं रहे महान बल्लेबाज और इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान टेड डेक्स्टर, 86 साल की उम्र में ली आखिरी सांस

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान और अपने समय के महान बल्लेबाज टेड डेक्स्टर का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। डेक्स्टर आक्रामक मिडिल ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज थे और उन्होंने इंग्लैंड की ओर से 62 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं। इसके अलावा डेक्स्टर मिडियम पेस गेंदबाजी भी करते थे। डेक्स्टर के निधन पर इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (आईसीसी) ने शोक व्यक्त किया है। डेक्स्टर ने इंग्लैंड की ओर से पहला टेस्ट मैच 1958 में खेला था और 1968 में उन्होंने अपने करियर का आखिरी टेस्ट मैच खेला। 1961-62 में वह इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बने।

 

 

 

 

 

 

डेक्स्टर ने 62 टेस्ट मैचों में 47.89 के शानदार औसत से 4502 रन बनाए हैं और इस दौरान उन्होंने 9 शतक भी जड़े। इसके अलावा डेक्स्टर के खाते में 27 हाफसेंचुरी भी दर्ज हैं। 62 टेस्ट मैचों में उन्होंने 66 विकेट भी लिए हैं। डेक्स्टर ने 30 टेस्ट मैचों में इंग्लैंड की अगुवाई की है।

इस आर्टिकल को शेयर करें
India Vs EnglandInd Vs Eng TestIndia England 2021अन्य..
अगला लेख
अगला लेख
लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान का ePaper पढ़ें।

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर

सब्सक्राइब
अपडेट रहें हिंदुस्तान ऐप के साथ ऐप डाउनलोड करें

संबंधित खबरें

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: रोहित शर्मा ने स्लिप में टपकाया हसीब हमीद का कैच, ऐसा था विराट कोहली का रिऐक्शन- Video

रोहित ने स्लिप में टपकाया कैच, ऐसा था विराट का रिऐक्शन- Video

बदसलूकी से बाज नहीं आ रहे इंग्लैंड के दर्शक, मोहम्मद सिराज के ऊपर फेंकी थी गेंद, ऋषभ पंत ने सुनाया पूरा किस्सा

बदसलूकी से बाज नहीं आ रहे अंग्रेज, सिराज के ऊपर फेंकी थी गेंद

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: विराट कोहली के विकेट के सेलिब्रेशन को लेकर जानिए क्या बोले जेम्स एंडरसन

IND vs ENG विराट के विकेट के सेलिब्रेशन को लेकर जानिए क्या बोले एंडरसन

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: क्या टॉस जीतकर पहले बैटिंग का विराट का फैसला था गलत? ऋषभ पंत ने दिया जवाब

क्या टॉस जीतकर पहले बैटिंग का विराट का फैसला था गलत? पंत ने दिया जवाब