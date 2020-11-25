DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   नहीं रहे माराडोनाः सौरव गांगुली, सचिन तेंदुलकर समेत दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

नहीं रहे माराडोनाः सौरव गांगुली, सचिन तेंदुलकर समेत दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

अर्जेंटीना फुटबॉल टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और कोच डिएगो माराडोना का बुधवार को 60 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन हो गया। माराडोना को खेल जगत श्रद्धांजलि दे रहा है। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली समेत तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। माराडोना को ब्राजील के पूर्व कप्तान पेले के साथ सर्वकालिक महान फुटबॉलरों में गिना जाता है। दो सप्ताह पहले ही माराडोना के ब्रेन की सर्जरी हुई थी और कुछ दिन पहले ही उन्हें हॉस्पिटल से छुट्टी मिली थी।

गांगुली ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मेरा हीरो अब नहीं रहा... मेरे mad genius आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले... मैंने आपके लिए ही फुटबॉल देखा।' 2017 में कोलकाता में गांगुली माराडोना के साथ एक चैरिटी मैच में खेल चुके हैं। ऑल इंडिया फुटबॉल फेडरेशन के अध्यक्ष प्रफुल पटेल ने माराडोना को अनमोल शख्स बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि माराडोना किसी जादूगर की तरह पैर से गेंद घुमाते थे। मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'फुटबॉल और खेल की दुनिया ने एक महान खिलाड़ी खो दिया है। आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले डिएगो माराडोना। आप यादों में रहेंगे।'

माराडोना के लिए किसने क्या ट्वीट किया-

