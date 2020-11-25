नहीं रहे माराडोनाः सौरव गांगुली, सचिन तेंदुलकर समेत दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

अर्जेंटीना फुटबॉल टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और कोच डिएगो माराडोना का बुधवार को 60 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन हो गया। माराडोना को खेल जगत श्रद्धांजलि दे रहा है। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली समेत तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। माराडोना को ब्राजील के पूर्व कप्तान पेले के साथ सर्वकालिक महान फुटबॉलरों में गिना जाता है। दो सप्ताह पहले ही माराडोना के ब्रेन की सर्जरी हुई थी और कुछ दिन पहले ही उन्हें हॉस्पिटल से छुट्टी मिली थी।
गांगुली ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मेरा हीरो अब नहीं रहा... मेरे mad genius आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले... मैंने आपके लिए ही फुटबॉल देखा।' 2017 में कोलकाता में गांगुली माराडोना के साथ एक चैरिटी मैच में खेल चुके हैं। ऑल इंडिया फुटबॉल फेडरेशन के अध्यक्ष प्रफुल पटेल ने माराडोना को अनमोल शख्स बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि माराडोना किसी जादूगर की तरह पैर से गेंद घुमाते थे। मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'फुटबॉल और खेल की दुनिया ने एक महान खिलाड़ी खो दिया है। आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले डिएगो माराडोना। आप यादों में रहेंगे।'
महान फुटबॉलर डिएगो माराडोना का 60 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन
माराडोना के लिए किसने क्या ट्वीट किया-
My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020
Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020
Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!
You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5
⚽ Two years of magic at the Camp Nou ✨— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona was like a magician with the ball at his feet. Football has lost an invaluable gem today. His glorious legacy will forever have a place in football history. Rest in peace. #Maradona #diegomaradona #RIPLegend #football pic.twitter.com/WEyNhdJIXS— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) November 25, 2020
It was the Hand of God once again, this time forever. The Legend shall live on. #RIPMaradona pic.twitter.com/I1XzRa20aY— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 25, 2020
Diego Armando Maradona. RIP Legend. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZtIlLElBN6— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 25, 2020
One of the greatest icons of the game Diego Maradona passes away, a very sad day for World sports. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/JGFtQJ0vDu— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 25, 2020
“What a player he was — undoubtedly the best of his era and up there with the greatest ever."— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2020
Bryan Robson on Diego Maradona ❤
"I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend."— ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2020
—Pele pic.twitter.com/H0hQB356TE
There will be no another Maradona born again. He is the first Football Superstar we saw live in television. I couldn't see the live game of great Pele and mesmerizing Garrincha playing but I'm extremely lucky to see the live magic of MARADONA!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 25, 2020
RIP "God of Football". pic.twitter.com/uQRV9GIFRa