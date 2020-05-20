फैन्स को नहीं पसंद आई एमएस धोनी की सफेद दाढ़ी, की ये मांग

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का हाल ही में अपनी बेटी जीवा के साथ खेलते हुए एक वीडियो आया था जिसमें उनके चेहरे पर बढ़ी हुई सफेद दाढ़ी दिखाई दे रही थी। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम तरह की बातें हुई थीं। कुछ लोगों ने कहा था कि उनका पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी अब बूढ़ा हो गया है। अब उन्हीं फैन्स की ख्वाहिश है कि धोनी दाढ़ी कटवाएं और अपने पुराने लुक में आएं।
इसके लिए उनके फैन्स ने इंस्टाग्राम और ट्विटर पर एक मुहिम भी चलाई है जिसका नाम दिया गया है #TakeTheWinningStroke और #BreakTheBeard। इस समय सभी खिलाड़ी लॉकडाउन में हैं जिसके कारण उनके बाल और दाढ़ी बढ़ गई है। कुछ खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी पत्नियों की मदद से बाल कटवाए जिनमें भारतीय टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली और चेतेश्वर पुजारा भी शामिल हैं।
धोनी की दाढ़ी का वीडियो आने के बाद फैन्स ने धोनी को बूढ़ा बताया था लेकिन उनकी मां ने बीडीक्रिकटाइम से कहा था कि मैंने उनका नया लुक देखा है, लेकिन वो इतने भी बूढ़े नहीं हुए हैं। कोई भी बच्चा अपनी मां के लिए बूढ़ा नहीं होता।
This is not a Usual post, also not an appreciation post. This is my request, from a passionate fan to my greatest idol. Mahi, you have no idea how big a fan I am. I breathe just to see you play. Through every high and every low I feel like I’ve been right there with you. So, when I hear people say “You’re old, you look tired, You should retire” after your recent pic surfaced on social media, I feel very sad. I feel hurt when they say that about you. To me and a whole lot of your fans, you will always be the best Captain of India, the best Cricketer in the world. So let’s shut them up, the ones who doubt you. Once and for all. And let that start with giving us back our handsome Captain cool. Mahi, please please please shave off that beard and silence the haters. Mahi *Take The Winning Stroke* Friends, let's trend #TakeTheWinningStroke so that it reaches @mahi7781 and he comes with a clean-shaven look. #BreakTheBeard, Mahi! . . . #Dhoni #MSDhoni #MSD #Mahi
धोनी की बात करें तो उन्होंने अपना आखिरी इंटरनेशनल मैच 2019 वर्ल्ड कप का सेमीफाइनल मैच खेला था। भारत को उस मैच में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। उसके बाद से धोनी क्रिकेट से ब्रेक पर हैं। इस बीच फैन्स को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 13वें सीजन का बेसब्री से इंतजार था। धोनी आईपीएल के साथ मैदान पर वापसी करने वाले थे, लेकिन कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते इस टूर्नामेंट को स्थगित करना पड़ा।
कोरोना की वजह से धोनी की वापसी मुश्किल हो गई है: मैथ्यू हेडन