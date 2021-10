MI vs DC: आईपीएल के इस अनचाहे रिकॉर्ड में शिखर धवन ने की गौतम गंभीर की बराबरी, जल्द से जल्द चाहेंगे भूलना

RUN-OUT! ☝️



A fine effort in the field from @KieronPollard55 as his direct hit catches Shikhar Dhawan short of his crease. 👍 👍



Early strike for @mipaltan! 👏 👏 #VIVOIPL #MIvDC



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Kqs548PStW pic.twitter.com/NziMAdb72m