SA W vs WI W: डिएंड्रा डॉटिन ने 150 रन की धुआंधार पारी खेलकर रचा इतिहास, बनाया वेस्टइंडीज महिला ODI क्रिकेट का 2nd highest स्कोर

Brilliant partnership by @Dottin_5 and @MyNameIs_Hayley! 🔥



This is the HIGHEST 3rd wicket partnership for WI Women in ODIs and the 9th highest overall 👏🏽



Also...guess who was at the other end when Dottin scored the 💯 in Karachi? Yep...Hayley! #MaroonMagic #MaroonWarriors pic.twitter.com/TvDaUvoVPa