IND vs SA: क्विंटन डिकॉक ने तोड़ा सचिन तेंदुलकर का वर्षों पुराना रिकॉर्ड, वीरेंद्र सहवाग से भी आगे निकले

Quinton de Kock pounded his 6⃣th ODI ton against #India today at Cape Town, equaling the likes of de Villiers, Ponting and Sangakkara 🙌



He needs two more 💯s to surpass Jayasuriya for the record of most hundreds against India in ODIs 🥇🥈#CricketTwitter #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ob2iqIvaWT