साल के आखिर में डेविड वॉर्नर के घर आई खुशखबरी, आने वाला है नन्हा

Being together has made us into the family we are today. We are so grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown us this year. It is with a full heart that @davidwarner31 & I would like to share with you that in 2019 our family of 4 will become a family of 5. We have another beautiful baby joining our family. We are so thrilled! We wish everyone a Happy new year. X

A post shared by Mrs Candice Warner (@candywarner1) on Dec 30, 2018 at 10:01pm PST