31 जनवरी, 2020|9:56|IST

क्रिकेट   ›   बहुत लोगों ने कोशिश की मेरा धर्म बदलवाने की, लेकिन कामयाब नहीं हो सकेः दानिश कनेरिया

बहुत लोगों ने कोशिश की मेरा धर्म बदलवाने की, लेकिन कामयाब नहीं हो सकेः दानिश कनेरिया

पाकिस्तान की ओर से आजतक खेलने वाले महज दूसरे हिंदी क्रिकेटर दानिश स्पॉट फिक्सिंग में दोषी पाए गए थे, जिसके बाद ईसीबी (इंग्लैंड एंड वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड) ने उन पर आजीवन प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था।

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के हिंदू क्रिकेटर दानिश कनेरिया ने ट्विटर पर फैन्स के सवालों के जवाब दिए। दानिश ने #AskDanish सेशन में अपने बारे में कुछ निजी बातें भी बताईं। इस दौरान एक फैन ने उनसे इस्लाम कबूल करने की बात कही। इस पर दानिश ने जवाब देते हुए कहा कि आप जैसे कई लोग कोशिश कर चुके हैं कि मैं अपना धर्म बदल लूं, लेकिन सफल नहीं हो पाए। पाकिस्तान की ओर से आजतक खेलने वाले महज दूसरे हिंदी क्रिकेटर दानिश स्पॉट फिक्सिंग में दोषी पाए गए थे, जिसके बाद ईसीबी (इंग्लैंड एंड वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड) ने उन पर आजीवन प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था।

#AskDanish सेशन के दौरान दानिश ने एक सवाल के जवाब में यह भी कहा कि वो पाकिस्तान में पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित महसूस करते हैं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें हिंदू होने पर गर्व है। आमना गुल नाम के एक ट्विटर हैंडल से कमेंट आया, 'आप प्लीज इस्लाम कबूल कर लीजिए। इस्लाम भगवान है। इस्लाम के बिना कुछ नहीं है। आप की जिंदगी मौत जैसी है। आप इस्लाम कबूल कर लीजिए।' इस पर जवाब देते हुए दानिश कनेरिया ने लिखा, 'आप जैसे कई लोग मेरा धर्म बदलवाने की कोशिश कर चुके हैं, लेकिन कामयाब नहीं हुए हैं।' हाल ही में पाकिस्तान के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर ने बताया था कि कनेरिया के साथ कुछ पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर अच्छा बर्ताव नहीं करते थे।

उनके हिंदू होने की वजह से उनके साथ कुछ क्रिकेटर खाना नहीं खाते थे। शोएब के इस बयान के बाद काफी विवाद हो गया था। कई पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटरों ने इसको लेकर अपनी बातें कही थीं। कनेरिया ने भी कहा था कि वो उन खिलाड़ियों के नाम बताएंगे, जो उनके साथ ठीक व्यवहार नहीं करते थे। #AskDanish में एक शख्स ने पूछा कि बाहर के मुल्क के कुछ लोग सोचते हैं कि आप पाकिस्तान में खुश नहीं हैं, क्या आप यहां रहकर खुश हैं? इस पर दानिश ने कहा कि मैं पाकिस्तान में रहकर बहुत खुश हूं।

#AskDanish में कनेरिया ने दिए कुछ और ऐसे जवाब

