बहुत लोगों ने कोशिश की मेरा धर्म बदलवाने की, लेकिन कामयाब नहीं हो सकेः दानिश कनेरिया

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के हिंदू क्रिकेटर दानिश कनेरिया ने ट्विटर पर फैन्स के सवालों के जवाब दिए। दानिश ने #AskDanish सेशन में अपने बारे में कुछ निजी बातें भी बताईं। इस दौरान एक फैन ने उनसे इस्लाम कबूल करने की बात कही। इस पर दानिश ने जवाब देते हुए कहा कि आप जैसे कई लोग कोशिश कर चुके हैं कि मैं अपना धर्म बदल लूं, लेकिन सफल नहीं हो पाए। पाकिस्तान की ओर से आजतक खेलने वाले महज दूसरे हिंदी क्रिकेटर दानिश स्पॉट फिक्सिंग में दोषी पाए गए थे, जिसके बाद ईसीबी (इंग्लैंड एंड वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड) ने उन पर आजीवन प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था।
I am very happy in Pakistan. #AskDanish https://t.co/NhuF0ReHhc— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020
#AskDanish सेशन के दौरान दानिश ने एक सवाल के जवाब में यह भी कहा कि वो पाकिस्तान में पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित महसूस करते हैं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें हिंदू होने पर गर्व है। आमना गुल नाम के एक ट्विटर हैंडल से कमेंट आया, 'आप प्लीज इस्लाम कबूल कर लीजिए। इस्लाम भगवान है। इस्लाम के बिना कुछ नहीं है। आप की जिंदगी मौत जैसी है। आप इस्लाम कबूल कर लीजिए।' इस पर जवाब देते हुए दानिश कनेरिया ने लिखा, 'आप जैसे कई लोग मेरा धर्म बदलवाने की कोशिश कर चुके हैं, लेकिन कामयाब नहीं हुए हैं।' हाल ही में पाकिस्तान के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर ने बताया था कि कनेरिया के साथ कुछ पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर अच्छा बर्ताव नहीं करते थे।
Many people like you tried to change my religion, but did not succeed. https://t.co/p260TxmFUL— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020
उनके हिंदू होने की वजह से उनके साथ कुछ क्रिकेटर खाना नहीं खाते थे। शोएब के इस बयान के बाद काफी विवाद हो गया था। कई पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटरों ने इसको लेकर अपनी बातें कही थीं। कनेरिया ने भी कहा था कि वो उन खिलाड़ियों के नाम बताएंगे, जो उनके साथ ठीक व्यवहार नहीं करते थे। #AskDanish में एक शख्स ने पूछा कि बाहर के मुल्क के कुछ लोग सोचते हैं कि आप पाकिस्तान में खुश नहीं हैं, क्या आप यहां रहकर खुश हैं? इस पर दानिश ने कहा कि मैं पाकिस्तान में रहकर बहुत खुश हूं।
#AskDanish में कनेरिया ने दिए कुछ और ऐसे जवाब
I am feeling very safe. I said some people tried. Don’t play with words. https://t.co/Npngt5NUB3— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020
I am proud to be a Hindu. #AskDanish https://t.co/rBUxo2PdRK— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020
As i said earlier, those who did not support me, those who were reluctant to even eat with me, I will make their names public soon. #AskDanish https://t.co/ESBUnMpeDh— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020
Religious discrimination! https://t.co/jdlnYjFjyE— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020
There were certain elements in the society who opposed. I have to use the word discrimination again and again because of the treatment meted out to me by the @TheRealPCB. I keep asking myself that am I being neglected because I am a Hindu? #AskDanish https://t.co/DmfNWdEsCH— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020
His words are also as blunt as his bowling. It is a fact that I didn't get any support from PCB. They don't want to even talk to me. I feel that I am being punished for being a player from the minority community in Pakistan. #AskDanish https://t.co/DTliWzsEs8— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020
I stand with my words. There were players who fixed matches and 'sold the country' but were welcomed back into the side. I never sold my country for money. https://t.co/fdN0dTrt6R— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020