सुरेश रैना ने इंटरनैशनल क्रिकेट से ली विदाई तो दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने ऐसे किया रिऐक्ट

माइकल जोर्डन के साथ स्कॉटी पिप्पेन थे, लियोनेल मेस्सी के साथ आंद्रेस इनिएस्ता और इसी तरह महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के साथ कैरियर के तमाम उतार चढाव के साथी रहे सुरेश रैना ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को अलविदा कहने के फैसले में भी उनका साथ दिया। अपने पसंदीदा कप्तान और मेंटर धोनी का अनुसरण करते हुए रैना ने शनिवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा की। रैना ने यह घोषणा महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के संन्यास लेने के कुछ समय बाद ही कर दी। रैना ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, 'माही (महेंद्र सिंह धोनी) आपके साथ खेलना शानदार रहा। पूरे गर्व के साथ इस यात्रा में मैं आपका साथ देता हूं। धन्यवाद भारत। जय हिंद।' रैना की इस घोषणा पर कई क्रिकेटरों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। आइए नजर डालते हैं-
Congratulations, Suresh on a wonderful career playing 🏏 for India.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020
Still remember our partnership & on-field conversations during your debut Test!
Wish you all the very best for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/kyhczi2juE
Congratulations on a wonderful international career @ImRaina Proud of your contribution. Your exuberance rubbed off on the team. Wishing you the very best in your second innings.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2020
Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead 😊👍 @ImRaina— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020
A great fielder,brilliant aggressive batsman and a true friend @ImRaina well done on your career for our country. Wish you all the luck for your future #rainaretires pic.twitter.com/ZJJxImWS4X— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2020
One of India's prolific players, a champion cricketer, a top-class fielder. Wishing good luck for all your future endeavours. @imraina #rainaretires— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 15, 2020
Thanks for your services to Team India @ImRaina. One of those lefty batsmen who is a treat to watch when he's in full flow!— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) August 15, 2020
Wish you a happy 2nd innings of life.#Raina pic.twitter.com/A4W1dycrTs
To all the partnerships we shared over the years, and wishing luck to all your future innings on and off the field , good luck brother 🙌🏼 #Raina pic.twitter.com/98L2PUNIm4— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 15, 2020
तैंतीस साल के रैना दुनिया के उन चुनिंदा खिलाड़ियों में शामिल हैं जिन्होंने खेल के तीनों प्रारूपों में शतक जड़े हैं। उन्होंने 18 टेस्ट, 226 वनडे और 78 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व किया। उन्होंने टेस्ट में 768, वनडे में 5615 और टी20 में 1605 रन बनाये । उन्होंने वनडे में 36 और टेस्ट तथा टी-20 में 13-13 विकेट भी लिए। रैना ने 2011 विश्व कप में भारत की खिताबी जीत के दौरान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ नाबाद 34 रन की महत्वपूर्ण नाबाद पारी खेली थी हालांकि युवराज सिंह का ऑलराउंडर प्रदर्शन ही लोगों के जेहन में रहा। सेमीफाइनल में उन्होंने नाबाद 36 रन बनाए लेकिन उस मैच में सभी को सचिन तेंदुलकर के 85 रन याद रहे।
अपने कैरियर में रैना अधिकतर सहायक की ही भूमिका में रहे। विश्व कप 2015 के बाद हालांकि उनके फॉर्म में गिरावट आई और 2017 में वह योयो टेस्ट पास नहीं कर सके। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 2018 में उन्होंने सीमित ओवरों की सीरीज खेली और लॉर्ड्स में 46 रन भी बनाए। उस मैच में उनके 63 गेंद में 46 और धोनी के 59 गेंद में 37 रन चर्चा का विषय रहे।
