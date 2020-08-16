 DA Image
सुरेश रैना ने इंटरनैशनल क्रिकेट से ली विदाई तो दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने ऐसे किया रिऐक्ट

माइकल जोर्डन के साथ स्कॉटी पिप्पेन थे, लियोनेल मेस्सी के साथ आंद्रेस इनिएस्ता और इसी तरह महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के साथ कैरियर के तमाम उतार चढाव के साथी रहे सुरेश रैना ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को अलविदा कहने के फैसले में भी उनका साथ दिया। अपने पसंदीदा कप्तान और मेंटर धोनी का अनुसरण करते हुए रैना ने शनिवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा की। रैना ने यह घोषणा महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के संन्यास लेने के कुछ समय बाद ही कर दी। रैना ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, 'माही (महेंद्र सिंह धोनी) आपके साथ खेलना शानदार रहा। पूरे गर्व के साथ इस यात्रा में मैं आपका साथ देता हूं। धन्यवाद भारत। जय हिंद।' रैना की इस घोषणा पर कई क्रिकेटरों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। आइए नजर डालते हैं-

तैंतीस साल के रैना दुनिया के उन चुनिंदा खिलाड़ियों में शामिल हैं जिन्होंने खेल के तीनों प्रारूपों में शतक जड़े हैं। उन्होंने 18 टेस्ट, 226 वनडे और 78 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व किया। उन्होंने टेस्ट में 768, वनडे में 5615 और टी20 में 1605 रन बनाये । उन्होंने वनडे में 36 और टेस्ट तथा टी-20 में 13-13 विकेट भी लिए। रैना ने 2011 विश्व कप में भारत की खिताबी जीत के दौरान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ नाबाद 34 रन की महत्वपूर्ण नाबाद पारी खेली थी हालांकि युवराज सिंह का ऑलराउंडर प्रदर्शन ही लोगों के जेहन में रहा। सेमीफाइनल में उन्होंने नाबाद 36 रन बनाए लेकिन उस मैच में सभी को सचिन तेंदुलकर के 85 रन याद रहे।

अपने कैरियर में रैना अधिकतर सहायक की ही भूमिका में रहे। विश्व कप 2015 के बाद हालांकि उनके फॉर्म में गिरावट आई और 2017 में वह योयो टेस्ट पास नहीं कर सके। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 2018 में उन्होंने सीमित ओवरों की सीरीज खेली और लॉर्ड्स में 46 रन भी बनाए। उस मैच में उनके 63 गेंद में 46 और धोनी के 59 गेंद में 37 रन चर्चा का विषय रहे।

