SRI LANKA BOMB BLAST: क्रिकेट जगत में शोक की लहर, पढ़ें किसने क्या कहा?

ईस्टर के दिन श्रीलंका की राजधानी कोलंबो स्थित तीन अलग-अलग गिरजाघरों और कई होटलों में हुए बम विस्फोट में 162 लोग मारे गए और 450 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए। मृतकों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। मरने वालों में 35 विदेशी नागरिक शामिल हैं। श्रीलंका में 10 साल पहले समाप्त हुए गृह युद्ध के बाद इस तरह की यह पहली भीषण वारदात है। स्थानीय मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक श्रीलंका में सुबह 8:45 बजे पहला बम विस्फोट हुआ। इसके बाद कुछ-कुछ समयअंतराल पर 8 अलग-अलग स्थानों पर ये सिलसिलेवार बम विस्फोट हुए। गौरतलब है कि रविवार का दिन होने के कारण गिरिजाघरों में श्रद्धालुओं की वैसे ही भीड़ होती है। ईस्टर का दिन होने की वजह से गिरिजाघरों ज्यादा श्रद्धालु आए थे। इस भीषण बम विस्फोट के बाद क्रिकेट जगत ने भी अपनी संवेदना और गुस्से का इजहार किया है। पढ़ें किसने क्या प्रतिक्रिया दी है...?

Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in various parts of Sri Lanka. Strongly condemn these acts of terror. Hatred and violence will never overpower love, kindness and compassion. 🙏🏻 #SriLanka

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2019

Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news that has come out of #SriLanka. My prayers go out to the people of Sri Lanka. Stay united, stay strong.🙏🏻

— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 21, 2019

Prayers for Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 😔😭 absolutely senseless.

— Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) April 21, 2019

Very sad day for all of us in SL.. After 10 years of peace we see inhumane attaks on inocent again. While condeming and praying for the lost its time for us to stay calm and unite. Proud… https://t.co/IVD9qYdLO8

— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 21, 2019

Shocking news coming out of Sri Lanka this morning. My thoughts are with those effected.

— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) April 21, 2019

This is absolutely devastating!Thoughts and prayers go out to all the families affected. https://t.co/fS1YTcVUNa

— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) April 21, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country.

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 21, 2019

Thoughts with everyone affected by the awful attacks in Sri Lanka .. Such a wonderful country with great people ..

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 21, 2019

