SRI LANKA BOMB BLAST: क्रिकेट जगत में शोक की लहर, पढ़ें किसने क्या कहा?

ईस्टर के दिन श्रीलंका में भीषण बम विस्फोट के बाद क्रिकेट जगत ने भी अपनी संवेदना और गुस्से का इजहार किया है। पढ़ें किसने क्या प्रतिक्रिया दी है...?

bomb blasts in sri lanka jpg

ईस्टर के दिन श्रीलंका की राजधानी कोलंबो स्थित तीन अलग-अलग गिरजाघरों और कई होटलों में हुए बम विस्फोट में 162 लोग मारे गए और 450 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए। मृतकों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। मरने वालों में 35 विदेशी नागरिक शामिल हैं। श्रीलंका में 10 साल पहले समाप्त हुए गृह युद्ध के बाद इस तरह की यह पहली भीषण वारदात है। स्थानीय मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक श्रीलंका में सुबह 8:45 बजे पहला बम विस्फोट हुआ। इसके बाद कुछ-कुछ समयअंतराल पर 8 अलग-अलग स्थानों पर ये सिलसिलेवार बम विस्फोट हुए। गौरतलब है कि रविवार का दिन होने के कारण गिरिजाघरों में श्रद्धालुओं की वैसे ही भीड़ होती है। ईस्टर का दिन होने की वजह से गिरिजाघरों ज्यादा श्रद्धालु आए थे। इस भीषण बम विस्फोट के बाद क्रिकेट जगत ने भी अपनी संवेदना और गुस्से का इजहार किया है। पढ़ें किसने क्या प्रतिक्रिया दी है...?

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : मैनपुरी शो के बाद अखिलेश बने गठबंधन के बड़े शिल्पकार बनकर उभरे

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : हरियाणा में इनेलो की टूट से बदले समीकरण

Horoscope: जानें क्या कहते हैं 22 अप्रैल को आपके सितारे

