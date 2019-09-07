अब्दुल कादिर के निधन पर क्रिकेट जगत ने जताया शोक, भज्जी ने बताया- चैंपियन गेंदबाज

क्रिकेट जगत ने पाकिस्तान के महान लेग स्पिनर अब्दुल कादिर के निधन पर गहरा शोक जताया है। कादिर का शुक्रवार को लाहौर में निधन हो गया। वह 63 वर्ष के थे। लेग स्पिन गेंदबाजी को एक नए अंदाज में दुनिया के सामने पेश करने वाले कादिर के निधन पर पूर्व पाकिस्तानी कप्तान वसीम अकरम, मौजूदा कप्तान सरफराज अहमद, पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर, भारतीय ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन, हरभजन सिंह, बल्लेबाज वीवीएस लक्ष्मण और आकाश चोपड़ा ने गहरा शोक जताया है।

कादिर पाकिस्तान में क्रिकेटरों की कई पीढ़ियों और दुनिया भर में लेग स्पिनरों के लिए प्रेरणा स्त्रोत रहे। वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज लेग स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न और पाकिस्तान के मुश्ताक अहमद के मेंटर भी रहे। उन्होंने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लेग स्पिनर इमरान ताहिर को भी लेग स्पिन के गुर सिखाए।

पाकिस्तान के बाएं हाथ के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज अकरम ने उन्हें एक जादूगर कहा जबकि पाकिस्तान के मौजूदा लेग स्पिनर यासिर शाह ने उन्हें लीजेंड कहा। शादाब खान ने उन्हें लेग स्पिनरों का आइकन बताया। अख्तर ने कहा कि लेग स्पिन को फिर से जिन्दा करने का श्रेय कादिर को जाता है। वॉर्न ने उन्हें जबरदस्त गेंदबाज बताया।

Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir sb passed away. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin.

Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi rajaoon.#AbdulQadir pic.twitter.com/mhBZy2yVk9 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 6, 2019

“Gone Too Soon” Cricket has lost a Legend today Abdul Qadir“Inalil a wa ina alha rajaoon” Very upsetting and disturbing news.He was a very kind and a humble man.May ALLAH grant him highest place in Jannat and give his family a sabr in this difficult time. #RIP Qadir Bhai💔 pic.twitter.com/TBdGVOaS1R — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) September 6, 2019

My heart goes out to the family of our legend Abdul Qadir saab, May Allah give him the highest level of Jannat and may people always remember him with love and the highest level of respect in this world, Ameen — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 6, 2019

Sad to find out about our legends Abdul Qadir and Abid Ali passing away

May Allah give courage to their families during this tough time InshAllah. Pls recite Fatiha for the two legends who elevated the name of Pakistan across the world — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 6, 2019

Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing Legend Abdul Qadir saab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bare the loss. #Ameen — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 6, 2019

They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him.A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 6, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of sir Abdul Qadir sahab's passing away, may Allah grant him highest rank in jannat and the family be blessed with sabar. Ameen — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 6, 2019

भारतीय स्पिनर हरभजन ने कहा कि वह एक चैंपियन गेंदबाज थे, जबकि लक्ष्मण ने कहा कि वह अपनी गेंदबाजी से सम्मोहित कर दिया कर देते थे। अश्विन ने कहा कि वह स्पिन गेंदबाजी के दिग्गज थे।

Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away.met him two years back he was full of energy as always..A champion bowler,Great human being,you will be missed forever..condolences to the family..🙏🙏 #RIPabdulqadir pic.twitter.com/HmKVoIwCBU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2019

Extremely saddened by the demise of Abdul Qadir the spin bowling stalwart from Pakistan. My heart goes out to his family and friends. #RIP — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) September 6, 2019

Sad to hear about the demise of Abdul Qadir. Was always mesmerised by his unique style of bowling and he was one of the best leg-spinners to play the game. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2019

Abdul Qadir—The man who made leg-spin fashionable. Long curly hair...bounce in every step of a fairly long run-up. Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2019

Shocked to hear that the maestro Abdul Qadir is no more. Such a personality. Had the opportunity of making friends with him when he was playing in Melbourne in the late 90s. Loved the stories he told. One of the greats. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing away of Abdul Qadir. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 6, 2019

Shocking news legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir passing away. He was a dear friend will miss him. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family.May his soul Rest in peace. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) September 6, 2019

Tragic news to hear of the passing of Pakistani leg spinning great Abdul Qadir, what an entertainer - RIP. — Mark Ramprakash (@MarkRamprakash) September 6, 2019

बता दें 1980 के दशक में पाकिस्तान की सफल टीमों का अभिन्न हिस्सा रहे कादिर का जन्म 15 सितम्बर 1955 को लाहौर में हुआ था। कादिर ने 13 साल के अपने टेस्ट करियर में 67 टेस्ट मैच खेले और 236 विकेट लिए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने अपने 10 साल के अपने वनडे करियर में 104 मैच खेले और 132 खिलाड़ियों को आउट किया। उन्होंने प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेट में 209 मैचों में 960 विकेट और 147 लिस्ट ए मैचों में 202 विकेट लिए थे। कादिर ने 1983 और 1987 के विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान का प्रतिनिधित्व किया था।

कादिर संन्यास के बाद पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) के मुख्य चयनकतार् भी रहे थे। उन्होंने इसके अलावा मैचों की कमेंट्री भी की थी । वह लाहौर के गद्दाफी स्टेडियम के बाहर अपनी निजी अकादमी चलते थे।

कादिर अपने विशिष्ट गेंदबाजी के लिए जाने जाते थे। उन्हें डासिंग बालर के रुप में ख्याति प्राप्त थी। उन्होंने पहला क्रिकेट टेस्ट इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 14 दिसम्बर 1977 को लाहौर में खेला। उन्होंने अपना पहला एकदिवसीय इंटरनेशनल मैच 11 जून 1983 को इंग्लैंड के बर्मिंघम में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ खेला था, जो विश्व कप का मैच था।

We use to copy Abdul Qadir’s bowling action in our childhood!



What a bowler he was famous for his Googly, He use to bowl flipper as his special weapon! #AbdulQadir pic.twitter.com/f1CJ9px4Aj — Azhar Laghari (@AzharLaghariPTI) September 6, 2019

अब्दुलकादिर ने अंतिम टेस्ट मैच वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ लाहौर में ही छह दिसम्बर 1990 को और एकदिवसीय इंटरनेशनल मैच शारजाह में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दो नवंबर 1993 को खेला था । पीसीबी ने दिवंगत खिलाड़ी के परिवार और मित्रों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त की है।