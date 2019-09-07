DA Image

शेहला रशीद के खिलाफ देशद्रोह का केस दर्ज, सेना को लेकर विवादित ट्वीट का आरोप
लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क टूटा, वैज्ञानिकों से बोले PM मोदी- उतार-चढ़ाव आते रहते हैं
कश्मीर मसले पर भारत का सबसे बड़ा साथी बना रूस
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO ने कहा- लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क टूटा, आंकड़ों का अध्ययन जारी
Chandrayaan 2: विक्रम लैंडर से संपर्क टूटा, जानें अरविंद केजरीवाल ने क्या कहा
इसरो मुख्यालय लाइव : लैंडर से संपर्क टूटते ही चेहरों पर छाई उदासी
इसरो सेंटर में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से बच्चे ने पूछा- मैं राष्ट्रपति बनना चाहता हूं, पढ़ें पीएम का जवाब
अंतिम क्षणों में चूके, चंद्रमा की सतह से 2.1 किमी दूर चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर से संपर्क टूटा
11 साल पहले हुए किशोर के कत्ल का राज खोलने आई आत्मा, कैमरे पर दिया सबूत, देखिये VIDEO
लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहे जिम्बाब्वे के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति रॉबर्ट मुगाबे का निधन
अब्दुल कादिर के निधन पर क्रिकेट जगत ने जताया शोक, भज्जी ने बताया- चैंपियन गेंदबाज

अब्दुल कादिर पाकिस्तान में क्रिकेटरों की कई पीढ़ियों और दुनिया भर में लेग स्पिनरों के लिए प्रेरणा स्त्रोत रहे। वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लेग स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न और पाकिस्तान के मुश्ताक अहमद के मेंटर भी रहे।

former pakistan cricketer abdul qadir getty images

क्रिकेट जगत ने पाकिस्तान के महान लेग स्पिनर अब्दुल कादिर के निधन पर गहरा शोक जताया है। कादिर का शुक्रवार को लाहौर में निधन हो गया। वह 63 वर्ष के थे।  लेग स्पिन गेंदबाजी को एक नए अंदाज में दुनिया के सामने पेश करने वाले कादिर के निधन पर पूर्व पाकिस्तानी कप्तान वसीम अकरम, मौजूदा कप्तान सरफराज अहमद, पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर, भारतीय ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन, हरभजन सिंह, बल्लेबाज वीवीएस लक्ष्मण और आकाश चोपड़ा ने गहरा शोक जताया है।

कादिर पाकिस्तान में क्रिकेटरों की कई पीढ़ियों और दुनिया भर में लेग स्पिनरों के लिए प्रेरणा स्त्रोत रहे। वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज लेग स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न और पाकिस्तान के मुश्ताक अहमद के मेंटर भी रहे। उन्होंने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लेग स्पिनर इमरान ताहिर को भी लेग स्पिन के गुर सिखाए।

पाकिस्तान के महान लेग स्पिनर अब्दुल कादिर का 63 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन

लसिथ मलिंगा ने टी20 इंटरनेशनल में रचा इतिहास, पूरा किया 'शतक'

पाकिस्तान के बाएं हाथ के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज अकरम ने उन्हें एक जादूगर कहा जबकि पाकिस्तान के मौजूदा लेग स्पिनर यासिर शाह ने उन्हें लीजेंड कहा। शादाब खान ने उन्हें लेग स्पिनरों का आइकन बताया। अख्तर ने कहा कि लेग स्पिन को फिर से जिन्दा करने का श्रेय कादिर को जाता है। वॉर्न ने उन्हें जबरदस्त गेंदबाज बताया।

भारतीय स्पिनर हरभजन ने कहा कि वह एक चैंपियन गेंदबाज थे, जबकि लक्ष्मण ने कहा कि वह अपनी गेंदबाजी से सम्मोहित कर दिया कर देते थे। अश्विन ने कहा कि वह स्पिन गेंदबाजी के दिग्गज थे।

बता दें 1980 के दशक में पाकिस्तान की सफल टीमों का अभिन्न हिस्सा रहे कादिर का जन्म 15 सितम्बर 1955 को लाहौर में हुआ था। कादिर ने 13 साल के अपने टेस्ट करियर में 67 टेस्ट मैच खेले और 236 विकेट लिए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने अपने 10 साल के अपने वनडे करियर में 104 मैच खेले और 132 खिलाड़ियों को आउट किया। उन्होंने प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेट में 209 मैचों में 960 विकेट और 147 लिस्ट ए मैचों में 202 विकेट लिए थे। कादिर ने 1983 और 1987 के विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान का प्रतिनिधित्व किया था।

कादिर संन्यास के बाद पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) के मुख्य चयनकतार् भी रहे थे। उन्होंने इसके अलावा मैचों की कमेंट्री भी की थी । वह लाहौर के गद्दाफी स्टेडियम के बाहर अपनी निजी अकादमी चलते थे।

कादिर अपने विशिष्ट गेंदबाजी के लिए जाने जाते थे। उन्हें डासिंग बालर के रुप में ख्याति प्राप्त थी। उन्होंने पहला क्रिकेट टेस्ट इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 14 दिसम्बर 1977 को लाहौर में खेला। उन्होंने अपना पहला एकदिवसीय इंटरनेशनल मैच 11 जून 1983 को इंग्लैंड के बर्मिंघम में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ खेला था, जो विश्व कप का मैच था।

अब्दुलकादिर ने अंतिम टेस्ट मैच वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ लाहौर में ही छह दिसम्बर 1990 को और एकदिवसीय इंटरनेशनल मैच शारजाह में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दो नवंबर 1993 को खेला था । पीसीबी ने दिवंगत खिलाड़ी के परिवार और मित्रों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त की है।

