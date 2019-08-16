रवि शास्त्री फिर बने टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच, कुछ ऐसा रहा क्रिकेट फैंस का रिएक्शन

कपिल देव की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय क्रिकेट एडवाइजरी कमिटी ने रवि शास्‍त्री को एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया का हेड कोच चुन लिया है। सीएसी के अन्य दो सदस्य टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कोच अंशुमन गायकवाड और महिला क्रिकेट टीम की पूर्व कप्तान शांथा रंगासामी थीं। रवि शास्त्री का यह कार्यकाल आईसीसी टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 तक होगा।

Cricket Advisory Committee member @therealkapildev says the decision to reappoint @RaviShastriOfc as #TeamIndia's Head Coach was unanimous. pic.twitter.com/3CXL0BF7nJ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2019

रवि शास्त्री को न्यूजीलैंड के पूर्व कोच माइक हेसन और श्रीलंका के पूर्व कोच टॉम मूडी से कड़ी टक्कर मिली, लेकिन अंत में बाजी उन्हीं के हाथ लगी। शास्‍त्री भले ही एक बार फिर से टीम इंडिया हेड कोच बन गए हैं, लेकिन क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों इस फैसले से खुश नहीं हैं। उनका मानना है कि जब रवि शास्‍त्री को ही हेड कोच बनाए रखना था तो फिर बीसीसीआई की ओर से नए सिरे से आवेदन ही क्यों निकाले गया।

your coach selectors can't even write Mike Hensen's name correctly 😒 — Bhau (@BrutalBhau) August 16, 2019

We want head coach as ganguly

But again here politics

Again we loses — Raj Mrityunjay (@Rajromantic1) August 16, 2019

They weren't looking for a coach in the first place. All they were looking for was a Kohli's yesman. — Prantik (@Frankie__Ball) August 16, 2019

They all watched #MissionMangal in the BCCI Office...all drama now they are doing .... — dannyboy (@dannybehala) August 16, 2019

How spineless the committee is..... — Harsh Raj (@harsh_rajs) August 16, 2019

He is lying does presentation do everything?? Y not on the match day a presentation Nd then v can win matches he selected him becauz of 83 team mates — M.V.Krishnan (@MVKrishnan1) August 16, 2019

We had better choices in Mike Hesson & Tom Moody.

With this appointment I dont think big foreign name will apply for #TeamIndiaCoach again. Dictatorship continues.@therealkapildev #RaviShastri — Manish Chavda (@ManishPC10) August 16, 2019

Sorry @therealkapildev I am very disappointed with your decision

Coach will change must sir

Very bad decision for the cricket — Harry [Mr.Perfect] (@HarryRahar95) August 16, 2019

Why disappointed bro? It was confirmed that Ravi Shastri will be the coach that's why old CAC having Sachin, Sourav and Laxman removed and new CAC formed. Kapil Dev is ally of Virat and team. With Sourav Ganguly and Laxman in CAC, it was not possible to re- elect the Ravi Shastri — Gilly Cricket🏏 (@NavjaatSPiddu) August 16, 2019

It was clear he was the top contender but Mike would have been good.

Just for the fact that they couldn't fix the number 4 for such long period I could say #RaviShastri as a coach should have been rested and new perception should have been brought#TeamIndiaCoach — My conscience/என் மனசாட்சி (@machanae1) August 16, 2019

