DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
खतरे को देखते हुए जम्मू कश्मीर में वायुसेना और सुरक्षाबलों की छावनियों को किया गया हाई अलर्ट
जम्मू कश्मीर के मुख्य सचिव ने कहा- कानून व्यवस्था बनी रहे, इसलिए लगाई गई पाबंदियां
कश्मीर घाटी में सोमवार से खुलेंगे स्कूल और अन्य शैक्षणिक संस्थान: ANI
J&K: हम मीडिया पर पाबंदियों के मामले पर अन्य संबंधित मामलों के साथ सुनवाई करेंगे- SC
हम जम्मू कश्मीर में मीडिया पर लगी पाबंदियां हटाने के मुद्दे पर थोड़ा और वक्त देना चाहेंगे: SC
चीन ने फिर दिखाया ना'पाक' प्रेम, सुरक्षा परिषद में आज कश्मीर पर 'बंद कमरे' में चर्चा, जानें कैसे चली चाल
कश्मीर पर भारत के मास्टरस्ट्रोक से हैरान-परेशान है पाकिस्तान, बौखलाकर अब उठाया यह कदम
चीन की चेतावनी : हांगकांग पर हाथ पर हाथ धरे नहीं बैठेंगे, ट्रंप ने जताई चिंता
बीजेपी सांसद रूपा गांगुली के बेटे लापरवाही से ड्राईविंग के चलते कोलकाता में गिरफ्तार
29 अक्टूबर से डीटीसी की बसों में महिलाएं फ्री में कर सकेंगी सवारी- केजरीवाल
विशेष:
#स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2019 #अनुच्छेद 370 #इनसे सीखें #रक्षाबंधन #अनोखी
होमक्रिकेट

रवि शास्त्री फिर बने टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच, कुछ ऐसा रहा क्रिकेट फैंस का रिएक्शन

शास्‍त्री भले ही एक बार फिर से टीम इंडिया हेड कोच बन गए हैं, लेकिन क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों इस फैसले से खुश नहीं हैं।

ravi shastri jpg

कपिल देव की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय क्रिकेट एडवाइजरी कमिटी ने रवि शास्‍त्री को एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया का हेड कोच चुन लिया है। सीएसी के अन्य दो सदस्य टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कोच अंशुमन गायकवाड और महिला क्रिकेट टीम की पूर्व कप्तान शांथा रंगासामी थीं। रवि शास्त्री का यह कार्यकाल आईसीसी टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 तक होगा। 

रवि शास्त्री को न्यूजीलैंड के पूर्व कोच माइक हेसन और श्रीलंका के पूर्व कोच टॉम मूडी से कड़ी टक्कर मिली, लेकिन अंत में बाजी उन्हीं के हाथ लगी। शास्‍त्री भले ही एक बार फिर से टीम इंडिया हेड कोच बन गए हैं, लेकिन क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों इस फैसले से खुश नहीं हैं। उनका मानना है कि जब रवि शास्‍त्री को ही हेड कोच बनाए रखना था तो फिर बीसीसीआई की ओर से नए सिरे से आवेदन ही क्यों निकाले गया।

Read Also: टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच बने रहेंगे रवि शास्त्री, क्रिकेट एजवाइजरी कमिटी (CAC) ने लगाई मुहर

सभी खेलों से जुड़े समाचार पढ़ें सबसे पहले Live Hindustan पर। अपने मोबाइल पर Live Hindustan पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें हमारा न्यूज एप। और देश-दुनिया की हर खबर से रहें अपडेट।    

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Cricket Fans question BCCI as Ravi Shastri reappoints as head coach of Indian Cricket team

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

Independence Day Special : भारत के अलावा ये 5 देश भी 15 अगस्त को मनाते हैं आजाद का जश्न

Independence Day Special : भारत के अलावा ये 5 देश भी 15 अगस्त को मनाते हैं आजाद का जश्न

शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन कल, जानें 12 राशियों पर क्या पड़ेगा प्रभाव और शुक्र दोष केे उपाय

शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन कल, जानें 12 राशियों पर क्या पड़ेगा प्रभाव और शुक्र दोष केे उपाय

राशिफल: जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 16 अगस्त का दिन

राशिफल: जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 16 अगस्त का दिन

‘हिन्दुस्तान’ है देश का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा अखबार, 5.29 करोड़ पाठकों का विश्वास हासिल

‘हिन्दुस्तान’ है देश का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा अखबार, 5.29 करोड़ पाठकों का विश्वास हासिल

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: राखी पर अपनों को भेजें ये बेहतरीन Wishes SMS, शायरी और Photos

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: राखी पर अपनों को भेजें ये बेहतरीन Wishes SMS, शायरी और Photos

WI vs IND ODIs: विराट कोहली की कप्तानी पारी, भारत ने 2-0 से जीती सीरीज

WI vs IND ODIs: विराट कोहली की कप्तानी पारी, भारत ने 2-0 से जीती सीरीज

जरूर पढ़ें

दूसरा टेस्ट
इंग्लैंड258
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया80/4
178 रनों से पीछे
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
न्यूजीलैंड(249),195/7
vs
श्रीलंका267/10
177 रनों से आगे
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 10:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 2
स्कॉटलैंड168/10(44.5)
vs
ओमान169/2(45.1)
ओमान ने स्कॉटलैंड को 8 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 15 Aug 2019 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज240/7(35.0)
vs
भारत256/4(32.3)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 6 विकटों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 1
पापुआ न्यू गिनीआ229/8(50.0)
vs
ओमान234/6(49.1)
ओमान ने पापुआ न्यू गिनीआ को 4 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
भारत279/7(50.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज210/10(42.0)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 59 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Sun, 11 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
श्रीलंका
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
पी सारा ओवल, कोलंबो
Thu, 22 Aug 2019 10:00 AM IST
तीसरा टेस्ट
इंग्लैंड
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
हेडिंग्ले, लीड्स
Thu, 22 Aug 2019 03:30 PM IST
पहला टेस्ट
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
सर विवियन रिचर्ड्स स्टेडियम, एंटीगुआ
Thu, 22 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर