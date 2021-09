CSK vs RCB: ब्रावो-शार्दुल के बाद ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ और फाफ डुप्लेसी ने बल्ले से जमाया रंग, चेन्नई ने दर्ज की लगातार दूसरी जीत

Back to back wins for @ChennaiIPL! 👏 👏



A convincing victory for #CSK as they beat #RCB by 6⃣ wickets. 👌 👌 #VIVOIPL #RCBvCSK



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/2ivCYOWCBI pic.twitter.com/qKo58oFAJb