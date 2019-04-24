DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
आपका मन करता है कि मां आपके साथ घर पर रहें? जानिए पीएम मोदी का जवाब
अलादीन के चिराग से क्या 3 विश मांगेंगे PM मोदी, पढ़ें जवाब; 10 बातें
रोहित शेखर हत्याकांड: पत्नी अपूर्वा गिरफ्तार,जानें क्या हुआ उस रात
मोदी के 'रोड शो' पर EC ने गुजरात चुनाव अधिकारियों से मांगी रिपोर्ट
Sri lanka blast: CCTV वीडियो आया सामने, पीठ पर बैग टांगे दिखा संदिग्ध
‘चौकीदार चोर है’ बयान पर राहुल को अदालत का अवमानना नोटिस
दर्दनाक: फोन पर बात करते चालक ने कार से मासूम को कुचला
श्रीलंका धमाके से 10 दिन पहले मिली थी खुफिया रिपोर्ट, चर्च पर हमले की हो रही है तैयारी
कालिस बोले, कार्तिक को कप्तानी से हटाने पर शाहरुख खान से नहीं हुई कोई बात
2002 गुजरात दंगा: SC का आदेश, बिल्किस बानो को सरकार 50 लाख रुपए मुआवजा, नौकरी और मकान दे
विशेष:
#हिन्दुस्तानस्मार्ट #आओराजनीतिकरें #महासंग्राम 2019 #अनोखी #नंदन
होमक्रिकेट

HBD Sachin: जानिए मास्टर ब्लास्टर को किसने कैसे दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर अपना 46वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। जानिए सचिन तेंदुलकर को किस तरह किसने दी जन्मदिन की बधाई।

this day that year sachin tendulkar virender sehwag reminisce 2011 world cup victory

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर अपना 46वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। सचिन ने भले ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को 2013 में अलविदा कह दिया हो, लेकिन आज भी उनकी लोकप्रियता पहले जैसी ही है। तेंदुलकर के नाम इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट के ऐसे रिकॉर्ड्स दर्ज हैं जो कभी टूट नहीं सकते। इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में शतकों के शतक का रिकॉर्ड भी सचिन के नाम ही दर्ज है। वनडे इंटरनेशनल में सबसे ज्यादा रन का रिकॉर्ड भी सचिन के नाम ही दर्ज है।

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ही वनडे इंटरनेशनल में पहला दोहरा शतक जड़ा था। सचिन के जन्मदिन के मौके पर तमाम दिग्गज उन्हें बधाई दे रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर भी सचिन छाए हुए हैं। देखिए सचिन को किसने कैसे दी जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएंः

मुंबई इंडियंस ने पूछा एक शब्द में बताएं सचिन आपके लिए क्या हैं, आए ऐसे चौंकाने वाले जवाब

Indian Premier League 2019: RCB की जीत के हीरो रह चुके मोइन अली इस बात पर शर्मिंदा हैं

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:birthday special of sachin tendulkar here is how everyone wishing sachin tendulkar happy birthday

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

HBD Sachin: सचिन की उम्र को लेकर सहवाग का ट्वीट जीत लेगा आपका दिल

HBD Sachin: सचिन की उम्र को लेकर सहवाग का ट्वीट जीत लेगा आपका दिल

Happy B'day Sachin: मुंबई इंडियंस ने पूछा एक शब्द में बताएं सचिन आपके लिए क्या हैं, आए ऐसे चौंकाने वाले जवाब

Happy B'day Sachin: मुंबई इंडियंस ने पूछा एक शब्द में बताएं सचिन आपके लिए क्या हैं, आए ऐसे चौंकाने वाले जवाब

HBD Sachin: जानिए मास्टर ब्लास्टर को किसने कैसे दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

HBD Sachin: जानिए मास्टर ब्लास्टर को किसने कैसे दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

जरूर पढ़ें

Match 41
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद175/3(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स176/4(19.5)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 23 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 40
राजस्थान रॉयल्स191/6(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स193/4(19.2)
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 6 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 22 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 39
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर161/7(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स160/8(20.0)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को 1 रन से हराया
Sun, 21 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 38
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स159/8(20.0)
vs
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद161/1(15.0)
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 9 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 21 Apr 2019 04:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 41
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद175/3(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स176/4(19.5)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 23 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 40
राजस्थान रॉयल्स191/6(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स193/4(19.2)
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 6 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 22 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 39
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर161/7(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स160/8(20.0)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को 1 रन से हराया
Sun, 21 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 38
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स159/8(20.0)
vs
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद161/1(15.0)
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 9 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 21 Apr 2019 04:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 42
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
vs
किंग्स XI पंजाब
एम चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम, बेंगलुरू
Wed, 24 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
मैच 43
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स
ईडन गार्डन, कोलकाता
Thu, 25 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
मैच 44
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
vs
मुंबई इंडियंस
एमए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम, चेन्नई
Fri, 26 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर