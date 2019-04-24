HBD Sachin: जानिए मास्टर ब्लास्टर को किसने कैसे दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर अपना 46वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। सचिन ने भले ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को 2013 में अलविदा कह दिया हो, लेकिन आज भी उनकी लोकप्रियता पहले जैसी ही है। तेंदुलकर के नाम इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट के ऐसे रिकॉर्ड्स दर्ज हैं जो कभी टूट नहीं सकते। इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में शतकों के शतक का रिकॉर्ड भी सचिन के नाम ही दर्ज है। वनडे इंटरनेशनल में सबसे ज्यादा रन का रिकॉर्ड भी सचिन के नाम ही दर्ज है।

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ही वनडे इंटरनेशनल में पहला दोहरा शतक जड़ा था। सचिन के जन्मदिन के मौके पर तमाम दिग्गज उन्हें बधाई दे रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर भी सचिन छाए हुए हैं। देखिए सचिन को किसने कैसे दी जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएंः

मुंबई इंडियंस ने पूछा एक शब्द में बताएं सचिन आपके लिए क्या हैं, आए ऐसे चौंकाने वाले जवाब

Here's wishing the Master Blaster a very happy birthday 🎂🍰



On this special day, we take a look at his iconic ODI double ton against South Africa 👏👏



Watch it here 📹📹https://t.co/Ca2j3GWhEW #Legend #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/9YBfJlyGYR — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2019

Here's wishing the Master Blaster and one of the greatest legends of the game @sachin_rt a very happy birthday 😍😍#HappyBirthdaySachin #Legend pic.twitter.com/6JC3FVAGVM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2019

Happy Birthday to a very special cricketer and human being who gave many memorable moments to us and cricket lovers around the world. He was and continues to be a hero and an inspiration @sachin_rt . #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/UF9IW1eUkv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day to the little boy who stole a billion hearts with his resolve and genius , now a man who continues to inspire , @sachin_rt Paaji.#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/ulyAxc6lFn — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 24, 2019

Happy birthday paji🙏.. A man I know who is a better human being than a cricketer.. PAJI WE LOVE YOU ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ #HappyBirthdaySachin 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/EDVJdHrMk9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2019