Ashes 2019: 'सर बेन स्टोक्स' को दिग्गजों ने ऐसे किया सलाम, फैन्स ने  भी किए मजेदार ट्वीट

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 3rd Test at Headingley: ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stokes) ने नाबाद 135 रन की करिश्माई पारी खेलते हुए इंग्लैंड को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ तीसरे एशेज टेस्ट में रविवार (25 अगस्त) को रोमांचक उतार-चढ़ाव के बाद एक विकेट से हैरतअंगेज से जीत और पांच मैचों की सीरीज में 1-1 की बराबरी दिला दी। पहली पारी में मात्र 67 रन पर आउट होने वाली इंग्लैंड की टीम ने पांचवें और अंतिम दिन दूसरी पारी में नौ विकेट पर 362 रन बनाकर शानदार जीत हासिल की। इंग्लैंड को रोमांचक जीत दिलाने वाले हीरो स्टोक्स को 'प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच' का पुरस्कार मिला। सोशल मीडिया पर क्रिकेट दिग्गजों ने बेन स्टोक्स को सैल्यूट किया।

बेन स्टोक्स ने 219 गेंदों पर नाबाद 135 रन की मैच विजयी पारी में 11 चौके और आठ छक्के लगाए। उन्होंने विजयी चौका भी मारा। स्टोक्स ने जैक लीच के साथ 10वें विकेट के लिए 62 गेंदों में 76 रन की मैच विजयी अविजित साझेदारी की। यह चौथी पारी में लक्ष्य का सफल पीछा करते हुए आखिरी विकेट के लिए दूसरी सबसे बड़ी साझेदारी है। इस साझेदारी में लीच ने 17 गेंदों पर अविजित एक रन बनाए, जबकि इस साझेदारी में स्टोक्स का योगदान 74 रन का रहा।

सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स के साथ-साथ क्रिकेट दिग्गजों ने भी बेन स्टोक्स अपने-अपने अंदाज में बधाई दी। सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, नासिर हुसैन, केविन पीटरसन जैसे दिग्गजों ने स्टोक्स को सलाम किया। इसके साथ ही कुछ फैन्स ने अपने बच्चों का नाम बेन रखने तो किसी ने अपनी बहन की शादी की ख्वाहिश भी जता दी।

This match showed how Test cricket can be the toughest and most entertaining format in cricket. @benstokes38 keeps getting better and better. An innings that people will talk about for a long time. #Ashes #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/7bvem6H2AL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 25, 2019

Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2019

That was special from Ben Stokes. Single handedly winning the test match. Great viewing — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2019

Will remember this image forever. What a champion stuff that we just witnessed. Clearly Ben Stokes played one of the best innings in Cricketing history. Will not be surprised if he is called Sir Ben Stokes shortly. @benstokes38 #BenStokes pic.twitter.com/7WhfXEFiir — Sujith Kumar (@sujithkumar13) August 25, 2019

No words can do justice to that game and that innings by Stokes. Unbelievable!Aust had there chances and that LBW decision of Lyon will mean a sleepless night for all Aussies. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) August 25, 2019

“The Oval, 1902. Melbourne 1982. Edgbaston 2005. And now Headingley 2019. Move over Sir Ian Botham, you’ve got company - and there’s a new king in the north.” Alex Massie on Ben Stokes and today’s miracle https://t.co/CrdaR6tjKM — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) August 25, 2019

What a remarkable Test Match. One of the best test 100s you will see. Brilliant stuff from @benstokes38 Gritty contribution from Leach. Congratulations @ECB_cricket #Ashes #ENGAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2019

Greatest knock of all time .... Must be .... @benstokes38 .... I LOVE YOU ....#Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2019

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ..... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

I have no sister but if I did I’d want her to marry Ben Stokes. — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) August 25, 2019

Please @benstokes38 bring it back for us again. If you do this I’ll name my first child after you — Martin 2 Smoove (@Martin2Smoove) August 25, 2019

I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.

Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

The praises will be (rightfully) sung for Ben Stokes. But let Jack Leach’s contribution not be forgotten. Sometimes it’s 92 that gets the job done, sometimes it’s 1*(17). Second fiddle. First rate. #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/qGzmmPcN1D — Ajesh Ramachandran (@Edged_and_taken) August 25, 2019

You always have a second innings in life. Even if you have made 67 all out. That is what test cricket has always told us. You never never give up. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2019

What a fabulous knock by @benstokes38 to level the Ashes in one of the greatest knocks I have ever seen in test cricket! Nothing to beat test cricket which comes down to the wire! #Ashes #ENGvAUS — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 25, 2019

- The catch against SA

- 82 v Sri Lanka

- 89 v Australia

- 79 v India

- 84* in the CWC Final

- 15 off the Super Over

- 50 at Edgbaston

- 100 at Lord's

- 135* at Headingley



Arise, Sir Ben Stokes 👑 pic.twitter.com/PK8nD2ne22 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2019

Every Ben Stokes needs a Jack Leach. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 25, 2019

This has to be the greatest match winning innings . No words could ever describe how magnificent this innings from @benstokes38 was . Im still shaking . — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) August 25, 2019

What an UNBELEIVABLE game of test cricket!! So glad I got to watch @benstokes38 work his magic. You won’t ever see much better than that! Love it 💪🏻 — Katherine Brunt (@KBrunt26) August 25, 2019

@benstokes38 that was unreal. Absolute hero 💪💪💪 — Andy Sullivan (@andysulligolf) August 25, 2019

This innings from Stokes could change the way teams approach a similar situation - where a big-hitting batsman is playing with a number 11. What a cricketer.



In many ways, similar to the way Laxman and Dravid changed the approach to follow-ons, 18 years ago. — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) August 25, 2019

बता दें कि इंग्लैंड की अपने टेस्ट इतिहास में एक विकेट से यह चौथी जीत है। इसके साथ ही इंग्लैंड की लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए यह सबसे बड़ी जीत है। इंग्लैंड को 359 रन का लक्ष्य मिला था और उसने नौवां विकेट 289 रन पर गंवा दिया था लेकिन स्टोक्स ने अपने करियर की सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारी खेल कर इंग्लैंड को अविश्वसनीय जीत दिला दी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने सीरीज में 2-0 की बढ़त बनाने का सुनहरा मौका गंवाया।