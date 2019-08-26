DA Image

घर मिलने की राह आसान होगी, अटके प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा करने के लिए मिल सकती है वित्तीय मदद
राहत : घाटी के कई इलाकों में टेलीफोन सेवा शुरू, 20 दिन में 23 करोड़ की दवाइयां बिकीं, बाजार 21वें दिन भी बंद
योजना : जल्द ही रेलवे स्टेशनों के साथ हवाईअड्डों और मॉल में भी मिलेगी कुल्हड़ चाय
सख्ती : अगले साल से एसी 24 डिग्री पर ही चलेंगे
जी-7 सम्मेलन में ट्रंप से आज मिल सकते है PM मोदी, कश्मीर पर चर्चा संभव
UP board exam 2020: यूपी बोर्ड इंटर कोर्स में किया गया ये अहम बदलाव
सपा में नए सिरे से ओवरहालिंग करेंगे अखिलेश यादव, बनाएंगे नए पदाधिकारी
मंदी पर शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का केन्द्र सरकार पर हमला, कहा-इस गड़बड़ी का कारण क्या है? नोटबंदी? जीएसटी? नीतियां?
तेजस में कन्फर्म टिकट ही जारी होंगे, जानें और क्या हुए बदलाव
आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस: चिदम्बरम की अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज, हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को दी है चुनौती
होमक्रिकेट

Ashes 2019: 'सर बेन स्टोक्स' को दिग्गजों ने ऐसे किया सलाम, फैन्स ने  भी किए मजेदार ट्वीट

Ashes 2019: सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, नासिर हुसैन, केविन पीटरसन जैसे दिग्गजों ने स्टोक्स को सलाम किया। इसके साथ ही फैन्स ने भी मजेदार अंदाज में स्टोक्स को बधाई दी।

ben stokes jpg

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 3rd Test at Headingley: ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stokes) ने नाबाद 135 रन की करिश्माई पारी खेलते हुए इंग्लैंड को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ तीसरे एशेज टेस्ट में रविवार (25 अगस्त) को रोमांचक उतार-चढ़ाव के बाद एक विकेट से हैरतअंगेज से जीत और पांच मैचों की सीरीज में 1-1 की बराबरी दिला दी। पहली पारी में मात्र 67 रन पर आउट होने वाली इंग्लैंड की टीम ने पांचवें और अंतिम दिन दूसरी पारी में नौ विकेट पर 362 रन बनाकर शानदार जीत हासिल की। इंग्लैंड को रोमांचक जीत दिलाने वाले हीरो स्टोक्स को 'प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच' का पुरस्कार मिला। सोशल मीडिया पर क्रिकेट दिग्गजों ने बेन स्टोक्स को सैल्यूट किया। 

बेन स्टोक्स ने 219 गेंदों पर नाबाद 135 रन की मैच विजयी पारी में 11 चौके और आठ छक्के लगाए। उन्होंने विजयी चौका भी मारा। स्टोक्स ने जैक लीच के साथ 10वें विकेट के लिए 62 गेंदों में 76 रन की मैच विजयी अविजित साझेदारी की। यह चौथी पारी में लक्ष्य का सफल पीछा करते हुए आखिरी विकेट के लिए दूसरी सबसे बड़ी साझेदारी है। इस साझेदारी में लीच ने 17 गेंदों पर अविजित एक रन बनाए, जबकि इस साझेदारी में स्टोक्स का योगदान 74 रन का रहा।

VIDEO: बांउसर पर हेलमेट टूटा चोट भी लगी, लेकिन इंग्लैंड को जीत दिलाकर ही लौटे बेन स्टोक्स

ASHES 2019; 3rd Test: इंग्लैंड की ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर 1 विकेट से जीत में बेन स्टोक्स बने हीरो

सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स के साथ-साथ क्रिकेट दिग्गजों ने भी बेन स्टोक्स अपने-अपने अंदाज में बधाई दी। सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, नासिर हुसैन, केविन पीटरसन जैसे दिग्गजों ने स्टोक्स को सलाम किया। इसके साथ ही कुछ फैन्स ने अपने बच्चों का नाम बेन रखने तो किसी ने अपनी बहन की शादी की ख्वाहिश भी जता दी।  

बता दें कि इंग्लैंड की अपने टेस्ट इतिहास में एक विकेट से यह चौथी जीत है। इसके साथ ही इंग्लैंड की लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए यह सबसे बड़ी जीत है। इंग्लैंड को 359 रन का लक्ष्य मिला था और उसने नौवां विकेट 289 रन पर गंवा दिया था लेकिन स्टोक्स ने अपने करियर की सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारी खेल कर इंग्लैंड को अविश्वसनीय जीत दिला दी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने सीरीज में 2-0 की बढ़त बनाने का सुनहरा मौका गंवाया।

  Web Title:Ben Stokes century seals thrilling England victory in 3rd Test at Headingley sachin tendulkar to nasser hussain and fans salutes Sir Ben Stokes Ashes heroics

