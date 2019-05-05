VIDEO: विकेट के पीछे 'धौनी' तो बने बेन फोक्स, लेकिन मच गया हंगामा

क्रिकेट के मैदान पर बेस्ट फील्डिंग स्टंप्स के पीछे विकेटकीपर की होती है। विकेटकीपर को प्रेजेंस ऑफ माइंड और अलर्टनेस की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत होती है। शायद यही कारण है कि 'कैप्टन कूल' यानि महेंद्र सिंह धौनी की सफलता में उनके विकेट के पीछे के रिफ्लेक्सेस दुनिया में सबसे शानदार माने जाते हैं। आयरलैंड और इंग्लैंड के बीच हुए एकमात्र वनडे में विकेटकीपर बेन फोक्स ने भी धौनी अंदाज में स्टंप्स किया।

बेन फोक्स की स्मार्टनेस और चपलता को देखकर हर कोई दंग रह गए। फोक्स को एलेक्स हेल्स की अनुपस्थिति में टीम में शामिल किया गया था। उन्होंने 76 गेंदों पर 61 रन की पारी खेलकर अपने चयन का सही ठहराया। डबलिन में शुक्रवार को टॉम कुरेन ने 56 गेंदों पर नाबाद 47 रन की पारी खेली। लेकिन आयरलैंड की पारी के 25वें ओवर ने सुर्खियां बटोरीं।

इस ओवर में जो डेनले गेंदबाजी कर रहे थे। उन्होंने गेंद वाइड डाली। बल्ब्रेन ने गेंद को हिट करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन चूक गए। गेंद को विकेटकीपर ने पकड़ा। बल्लेबाज का पिछला पैर क्रीज में था, लेकिन फोक्स ने उन पर नजर जमाए रखी। अंपायर कुमार धर्मसेना ने वाइड गेंद का इशारा किया। इस बीच बल्ब्रेन का पैर हल्का सा उठा और डेब्यू कर रहे फोक्स ने गिल्लियां बिखेर दीं।

Foakes showing with the bat and gloves what a smart cricketer he is pic.twitter.com/Cd03GalOVD — Alex Chapman (@AlexChapmanNZ) May 3, 2019

हालांकि, उनकी स्टंपिंग को लेकर सवाल उठा कि क्या यह खेल भावना के विपरीत नहीं है। इसकी तुलना रविचंद्रन अश्विन को आईपीएल के इस सीजन में जोस बटलर को मांकड स्टाइल में रन आउट करने से भी की गई। एमसीसी ने इस स्टंपिंग को गैर कानूनी करार दिया, लेकिन अश्विन की तरह ही कहा गया कि फोक्स ने कानून के दायरे में रहकर ही स्टंपिंग की।

Spirit of cricket ? @Eoin16 should have withdrawn the appeal. Youth cricketers will be mankading and delay stumping all summer. Embarrassing ! — PhilBe9 (@PhilBe9) May 3, 2019

That Ben Foakes stumping was a thing of beauty. #bbccricket — Ian Dobson (@iandobbers) May 3, 2019

How on earth are people comparing Ben Foakes stumping to mankadding? Here's a tip, dont lift your back foot when you have someone as good as Foakes behind the stumps @WK_Union #keepersunion — Eiron Fitzgerald (@ciaraneironfitz) May 3, 2019

If the @ICC wishes to maintain its "Spirit of Cricket" as part of the modern game, then the Ben Foakes 'stumping' in Malahide today should not be endorsed as "within the Spirit of the Game." #IREvENG @ECB_cricket — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) May 3, 2019

Totally agree.

In Ashwin's case, the batsman was trying to gain advantage.

So, this stumping is worse than mankading in terms of 'Spirit of the Game'

Where are all those Eng players who degraded Ashwin for mankad?? — Kuldeep (@KuldeepK104) May 3, 2019

Heres stumping pics Poms saying its smart glove work not against spirit of the game this time .why this double standards for ur own country players. I hope @jimmy9 will shred ben foakes pic to show his displeasure and @Colly622 will tweet about mother cricket and karma🤔#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/D3j4tGstW7 — Karan.Gill (@KaranGill79) May 4, 2019

एमसीसी के कानून 20.6.1.2 के अनुसार, जब तक कि नो बॉल या वाइट बॉल का इशारा न किया जाए. तब तक इसे वैध गेंद माना जाएगा और बल्लेबाज के पास उसे खेलने का मौका होगा। इसमें अपवाद हैं- 20.4.3.6 और कानून 24.4 (खिलाड़ी बिना इजाजत के लौटता है), 28.2 (फील्डिंग दि बॉल). 41.4 (जानबूझकर बल्लेबाज का ध्यान भंग करने के लिए) और 41.5 (जानबूझकर ध्यान भंग करना, बल्लेबाज को धोखा देना या बाधा पहुंचाना)।