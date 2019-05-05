VIDEO: विकेट के पीछे 'धौनी' तो बने बेन फोक्स, लेकिन मच गया हंगामा

DA Image

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को रोड शो के दौरान मारा थप्पड़
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: बीजेपी प्रत्याशी किरण खेर को जारी किया गया कारण बताओ नोटिस
ben foakes twitter

क्रिकेट के मैदान पर बेस्ट फील्डिंग स्टंप्स के पीछे विकेटकीपर की होती है। विकेटकीपर को प्रेजेंस ऑफ माइंड और अलर्टनेस की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत होती है। शायद यही कारण है कि 'कैप्टन कूल' यानि महेंद्र सिंह धौनी की सफलता में उनके विकेट के पीछे के रिफ्लेक्सेस दुनिया में सबसे शानदार माने जाते हैं। आयरलैंड और इंग्लैंड के बीच हुए एकमात्र वनडे में विकेटकीपर बेन फोक्स ने भी धौनी अंदाज में स्टंप्स किया। 

बेन फोक्स की स्मार्टनेस और चपलता को देखकर हर कोई दंग रह गए। फोक्स को एलेक्स हेल्स की अनुपस्थिति में टीम में शामिल किया गया था। उन्होंने 76 गेंदों पर 61 रन की पारी खेलकर अपने चयन का सही ठहराया। डबलिन में शुक्रवार को टॉम कुरेन ने 56 गेंदों पर नाबाद 47 रन की पारी खेली। लेकिन आयरलैंड की पारी के 25वें ओवर ने सुर्खियां बटोरीं। 

खलील अहमद के विकेट सेलिब्रेशन का विराट कोहली ने उड़ाया मजाक- VIDEO

इस ओवर में जो डेनले गेंदबाजी कर रहे थे। उन्होंने गेंद वाइड डाली। बल्ब्रेन ने गेंद को हिट करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन चूक गए। गेंद को विकेटकीपर ने पकड़ा। बल्लेबाज का पिछला पैर क्रीज में था, लेकिन फोक्स ने उन पर नजर जमाए रखी। अंपायर कुमार धर्मसेना ने वाइड गेंद का इशारा किया। इस बीच बल्ब्रेन का पैर हल्का सा उठा और डेब्यू कर रहे फोक्स ने गिल्लियां बिखेर दीं। 

हालांकि, उनकी स्टंपिंग को लेकर सवाल उठा कि क्या यह खेल भावना के विपरीत नहीं है। इसकी तुलना रविचंद्रन अश्विन को आईपीएल के इस सीजन में जोस बटलर को मांकड स्टाइल में रन आउट करने से भी की गई। एमसीसी ने इस स्टंपिंग को गैर कानूनी करार दिया, लेकिन अश्विन की तरह ही कहा गया कि फोक्स ने कानून के दायरे में रहकर ही स्टंपिंग की। 

एमसीसी के कानून 20.6.1.2 के अनुसार, जब तक कि नो बॉल या वाइट बॉल का इशारा न किया जाए. तब तक इसे वैध गेंद माना जाएगा और बल्लेबाज के पास उसे खेलने का मौका होगा। इसमें अपवाद हैं- 20.4.3.6 और कानून 24.4 (खिलाड़ी बिना इजाजत के लौटता है), 28.2 (फील्डिंग दि बॉल). 41.4 (जानबूझकर बल्लेबाज का ध्यान भंग करने के लिए) और 41.5 (जानबूझकर ध्यान भंग करना, बल्लेबाज को धोखा देना या बाधा पहुंचाना)।

LIVE, CSKvsKXIP: पंजाब ने जीता टॉस, पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला

VIDEO: विकेट के पीछे 'धौनी' तो बने बेन फोक्स, लेकिन मच गया हंगामा

खलील अहमद के विकेट सेलिब्रेशन का विराट कोहली ने उड़ाया मजाक- VIDEO

