अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को BCCI करेगा सम्मानित, जानिए कहां होगा प्रोग्राम 

NEWS - The BCCI has announced cash rewards for the victorious India U19 team. The following is the breakdown of prize money -



Members of India U19 team – INR 40 lakhs each.

Members of the Support Staff, India U19 – INR 25 lakhs each.



More details here - https://t.co/ySaGBQxVt4 pic.twitter.com/v0Wxi4RlZg