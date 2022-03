BAN vs AFG: ट्रेंट बोल्ट, ब्रेट ली और इमरान ताहिर जैसे दिग्गज गेंदबाजों को पीछे छोड़ राशिद खान ने वनडे में हासिल किया खास मुकाम

Another Landmark 🚩 for Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19 becomes the third quickest bowler in terms of matches to take 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ ODI wickets. Mitchell Starc (77 ODIs) and Saqlain Mushtaq (78 ODIs) are ahead of Rashid Khan who is playing his 80th ODI.



Congratulations Rash!!! pic.twitter.com/SKkIhh1Zl5