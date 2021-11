T20 World Cup: बाबर आजम ने एक बार फिर विराट कोहली को पछाड़ा, बने ऐसा करने वाले पहले कप्तान

Babar Azam is the first captain to score 1000+ runs in T20 matches in an year.



1007* - Babar Azam in 2021

986 - Kane Williamson in 2018

973 - Virat Kohli in 2016

930 - Virat Kohli in 2019

901 - David Warner in 2016#T20WorldCup #PAKvNAM