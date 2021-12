Ashes 2021-22: बेन स्टोक्स ने फील्डिंग में दिखाया दम; बाउंड्री पर डाइव लगाकर पकड़ा लाजवाब कैच, देखें वीडियो 

👊 SUPERB CATCH! 👊



Travis Head falls just after reaching his half-century and it's brilliant catch in the deep from Ben Stokes! A second wicket for Ollie Robinson.



Australia 144-5, lead by 381. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇺🏏



📱 Live #Ashes blog 👇