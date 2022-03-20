Sunday, March 20, 2022
पाकिस्तान के बाद वेस्टइंडीज की 'डेड पिच' निशाने पर, फैंस बोले टेस्ट क्रिकेट बर्बाद हो रहा है

लाइव हिंदुस्तान टीम ,नई दिल्लीLokesh Khera
Sun, 20 Mar 2022 07:00 AM
पाकिस्तान के बाद वेस्टइंडीज की पिच की भी जमकर आलोचना हो रही है। बारबाडोस में वेस्टइंडीज और इंग्लैंड के बीच जारी दूसरा टेस्ट ड्रॉ की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। पहले चार दिन के खेल में सिर्फ 19 विकेट गिरे और बोर्ड पर कुल 958 रन लगे। इस दौरान इंग्लैंड और वेस्टइंडीज के 2-2 खिलाड़ियों ने शतक भी जड़े। इससे पहले एंटीगुआ में खेला गया पहला मैच भी ड्रॉ पर समाप्त हुआ था। पिच से गेंदबाजों को फायदा और 5 दिनों में भी मैच का रिजल्ट ना मिलने से फैंस काफी निराश हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स के निशाने पर पाकिस्तान के बाद अब वेस्टइंडीज की फ्लैट और डेड पिच है।

मशहूर वित्तीय पंडित डेविड बुइक ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा "कल एक चमत्कार से कम, बारबाडोस में यह टेस्ट मैच सबसे कष्टदायी रूप से उबाऊ है जिसे मैंने 70 वर्षों में देखा है - एक सपाट पिच और 2 सहज गेंदबाजी आक्रमण - टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए हताश विज्ञापन!"

वहीं एक अन्य फैन ने तो बारबाडोस की इस पिच को टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छा विज्ञापन नहीं बताया। फैन ने लिखा "बारबाडोस में एक और धीमी और थकाऊ पिच। खेल के लिए अच्छा विज्ञापन नहीं है।"
 

देखें अन्य ट्वीट
 

बात मुकाबले की करें तो इंग्लैंड ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए जो रूट और बेन स्टोक्स के शतक के दम पर 9 विकेट के नुकसान पर 507 रनों पर अपनी पारी घोषित कर दी, इंग्लैंड ने इस दौरान 150.5 ओवर बल्लेबाजी की। वहीं विंडीज की ओर से ब्रेथवेट के अलावा ब्लैकवुड ने शतक जड़ा। मेजबान टीम पहली पारी में 411 रन बना सकी, इस दौरान उन्होंने 187.5 ओवर खेली। इंग्लैंड ने पहली पारी के बाद 96 रनों की लीड हासिल की और दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक दूसरी पारी में बिना विकेट खोए 40 रन जोड़ लीड को 136 रनों तक पहुंचा दिया है। मैच के आखिरी दिन एकमात्र रिजल्ट ड्रॉ की उम्मीद है।
 

अगला लेखWI vs ENG: क्रेग ब्रेथवेट की मैराथन पारी, 12 घंटे बल्लेबाजी कर अकेले खेले 81.3 ओवर, बना दिए कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड

