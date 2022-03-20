पाकिस्तान के बाद वेस्टइंडीज की 'डेड पिच' निशाने पर, फैंस बोले टेस्ट क्रिकेट बर्बाद हो रहा है

पाकिस्तान के बाद वेस्टइंडीज की पिच की भी जमकर आलोचना हो रही है। बारबाडोस में वेस्टइंडीज और इंग्लैंड के बीच जारी दूसरा टेस्ट ड्रॉ की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। पहले चार दिन के खेल में सिर्फ 19 विकेट गिरे और बोर्ड पर कुल 958 रन लगे। इस दौरान इंग्लैंड और वेस्टइंडीज के 2-2 खिलाड़ियों ने शतक भी जड़े। इससे पहले एंटीगुआ में खेला गया पहला मैच भी ड्रॉ पर समाप्त हुआ था। पिच से गेंदबाजों को फायदा और 5 दिनों में भी मैच का रिजल्ट ना मिलने से फैंस काफी निराश हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स के निशाने पर पाकिस्तान के बाद अब वेस्टइंडीज की फ्लैट और डेड पिच है।

मशहूर वित्तीय पंडित डेविड बुइक ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा "कल एक चमत्कार से कम, बारबाडोस में यह टेस्ट मैच सबसे कष्टदायी रूप से उबाऊ है जिसे मैंने 70 वर्षों में देखा है - एक सपाट पिच और 2 सहज गेंदबाजी आक्रमण - टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए हताश विज्ञापन!"

Short of a miracle tomorrow, this test match in Barbados is the most excruciatingly boring one I have ever witnessed in 70 years of watching - a flat pitch and 2 innocuous bowling attacks - desperate advert for test cricket!

वहीं एक अन्य फैन ने तो बारबाडोस की इस पिच को टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छा विज्ञापन नहीं बताया। फैन ने लिखा "बारबाडोस में एक और धीमी और थकाऊ पिच। खेल के लिए अच्छा विज्ञापन नहीं है।"



Another slow and tedious pitch in Barbados. Not a great advert for the game. Yet again.

देखें अन्य ट्वीट



Time the ICC did something about woeful pitches like the one in Barbados. 360 off 160 overs on that road does nothing to preserve and enhance test cricket. Zero balance between bat and ball and Trumpton 4th xi could score 400 on. #wiveng #BBCCricket #testcricket #ENGLAND — Nick The Unit (@nick_unit) March 19, 2022

Dead pitches as at Antigua and Barbados https://t.co/TymAr4bpyI — Andrew Hamilton (@MeetAtDawn) March 18, 2022

Barbados pitch is also flat?

I don't see any pandit commenting on that.#WIvENG — Jatin Gulati (70) 🇮🇳 (@jatinininin) March 19, 2022

This isn't a typical Barbados pitch, but it is often quite the opposite of what you said. It is good for pace on day 1, great to bat on days 2 and 3 and could break up on day 5 if you get there — Sean (@SeanYearwood) March 19, 2022

There are probably going to be plenty of takes on this Barbados pitch not being good enough for test cricket - for me the reality is England and West Indies are both lacking in enough quality to force a result on it. — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) March 19, 2022

Pitch in Barbados, this is going to meander into a draw #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/ka0esFc7Kf — Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) March 18, 2022

I really hope my dad's old cricket buddy Richard " Prof " Edwards isnt head groundsman at Kensington Oval in Barbados anymore because that is an awful pitch. — Kris 😎⚽️⚾️🏈🏏🏀🏆🇧🇧 (@bajankris) March 19, 2022